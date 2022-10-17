In a shootout that included four ties and seven lead changes, No. 9 Cherokee County held off No. 10 Etowah, 45-42, in Class 4A, Region 6 action on October 14 in Centre. The loss, which was the Blue Devils’ first in six games, dropped Etowah to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the Region 6 standings. The Blue Devils, who already clinched a playoff berth, remain in contention for the region title depending on the outcome of this week’s games.

CENTRE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO