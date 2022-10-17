Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Maine receives funding to reconstruct state’s bridges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Days after a new report reflected poorly on Maine’s rural roads and bridges, Maine’s U-S Senators announced $45 million in funding to maintain and reconstruct the state’s bridges. The funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Senators Collins and...
wabi.tv
Fall enrollment is up in Maine community colleges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fall enrollment is up 12% this year at Maine’s community colleges. A big reason is the new Free College Scholarship aimed at re-engaging people whose high school experience was severely disrupted by COVID. As of Oct. 15, community colleges had almost 17,000 students, up from...
2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan
Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.
WMTW
Janet Mills takes us to her hometown of Farmington
FARMINGTON, Maine — She’s the first woman governor of Maine, and right now Gov. Janet Mills is fighting for a second term. On Wednesday, we continued our series of profiles on all three candidates for governor, featuring a mix of personal and political issues. As we walked around...
wabi.tv
Maine businesses receiving energy credits to combat high costs
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 3,000 small businesses and nonprofits across Maine will receive a combined seven million dollars to help relieve high energy costs. Governor Mills announced the one-time electric utility account credits, a product of legislation signed this April. The legislation offers tiered relief based on electricity usage...
foxbangor.com
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have until Oct. 31 to claim $850 relief checks
Eligible Maine residents have until Halloween to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a surplus in the state's budget.
wabi.tv
Governor Mills takes part in ‘Meet the Candidate’ forum in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills was in Bangor taking part of a forum at the Cross Insurance Center. The “Meet the Candidate” event was held by the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce. Mills spoke with local business leaders, answered questions, and discussed concerns. One thing she...
mainepublic.org
While Governor, LePage cut state revenue sharing with towns. Maine Dems warn it could happen again
Inflation, energy prices, and women's healthcare are among the top issues in Maine's gubernatorial race. But Democrats are highlighting municipal budgets as another important concern. While previously serving as governor, Republican Paul LePage made cuts to a state program that shares revenue with towns and cities. It's a policy that Democrats say forced municipalities to reduce services and raise property taxes — and they warn it could happen again if LePage is elected.
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
wabi.tv
Petition approved for “Right to Repair” question on the 2023 ballot
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Secretary of State has approved the petition allowing independent auto repair and parts store operators to collect signatures to get a “Right to Repair” question on the 2023 ballot. This would solidify Mainers’ ability to get their vehicles fixed at their trusted...
wabi.tv
349 newly recorded COVID cases
Maine (WABI) - 349 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death- a resident from Cumberland County.
themainewire.com
George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?
Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It
I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is a wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
observer-me.com
Maine is near top of nation in new COVID cases and hospitalizations
Maine is near the top of the nation in a COVID-19 resurgence that comes as weather turns colder and the cold and flu season begins, even though the state boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. The Pine Tree State has the fourth-highest rate of new coronavirus...
Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1950 Are Probably Not What You Would Expect
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
Maine Business Spotlight
Two new businesses have opened in the towns of Dexter and Dover-Foxcroft. One is sweet, and the other is full of bargains. In the business spotlight, are Small Town Junk N Stuff and Little Shoppe of Candy. Both are new businesses that you might not have heard about yet and you should check them out when you are in Dexter or Dover-Foxcroft.
