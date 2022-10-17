ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

gadsdenmessenger.com

Locals make AHSAA Prep Spotlight

Several area student-athletes were recognized for the Alabama High School Athletic Association Prep Spotlight for the week of October 14. Coosa Christian senior linebacker Drake Albury (pictured above) finished with 10 tackles, including four for a loss, and two sacks in the Conquerors’ 42-6 victory over Appalachian. Coosa Christian...
GADSDEN, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Blue Devils come up short in Centre shootout

In a shootout that included four ties and seven lead changes, No. 9 Cherokee County held off No. 10 Etowah, 45-42, in Class 4A, Region 6 action on October 14 in Centre. The loss, which was the Blue Devils’ first in six games, dropped Etowah to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the Region 6 standings. The Blue Devils, who already clinched a playoff berth, remain in contention for the region title depending on the outcome of this week’s games.
CENTRE, AL
High School Volleyball PRO

Anniston, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Central-Hayneville High School volleyball team will have a game with Faith Christian School on October 19, 2022, 10:45:00.
ANNISTON, AL
High School Football PRO

Sylacauga, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Winterboro High School football team will have a game with Fayetteville High School on October 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
ALPINE, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Anniston City Schools consider closing elementary schools

The Anniston City School Board is discussing the possibility of closing the city's two elementary schools. If they do this, those students would be moved into Anniston Middle School, then moving some students from that school to the high school. There has been no formal proposal made by the school...
ANNISTON, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Fallen Soldier remembered by hometown Cullman

A Cullman man is being honored posthumously by his city’s new charter organization of the Disabled American Veterans. Chapter 101 of the DAV is now named for Travis Nelson, a staff sergeant who died in Iraq in 2005 at the age of 41. His mother, Jeanice Galin of Cullman,...
CULLMAN, AL
weisradio.com

Warming Station To Be Open In Anniston

The City of Anniston asks that everyone please be aware of freezing temperatures that have been updated to begin tonight, Monday, October 17th (10/17/2022). In light of the updated weather conditions, a public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church (1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) will open at 8:00 PM tonight (10/17/22). The public warming station will remain open until Thursday, October 20th, at 7:00 AM (10/20/2022).
ANNISTON, AL
Radio Ink

Sly King New Promotions Director

Cumulus has tapped Sly King for promotions direct in Birmingham. He has been heard on the Birmingham airwaves for nearly 20 years. James Robinson, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Birmingham, said: “I am excited to announce Sly King as our new Promotions Director in Birmingham. I am proud to promote from within our Birmingham team, someone who has been committed to the Birmingham community for many years. I believe Sly will continue his dedicated hard work and will take the Cumulus Birmingham team to new heights.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
ANNISTON, AL
utv44.com

Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

