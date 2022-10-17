Cumulus has tapped Sly King for promotions direct in Birmingham. He has been heard on the Birmingham airwaves for nearly 20 years. James Robinson, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Birmingham, said: “I am excited to announce Sly King as our new Promotions Director in Birmingham. I am proud to promote from within our Birmingham team, someone who has been committed to the Birmingham community for many years. I believe Sly will continue his dedicated hard work and will take the Cumulus Birmingham team to new heights.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO