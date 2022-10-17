Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gadsdenmessenger.com
Locals make AHSAA Prep Spotlight
Several area student-athletes were recognized for the Alabama High School Athletic Association Prep Spotlight for the week of October 14. Coosa Christian senior linebacker Drake Albury (pictured above) finished with 10 tackles, including four for a loss, and two sacks in the Conquerors’ 42-6 victory over Appalachian. Coosa Christian...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Blue Devils come up short in Centre shootout
In a shootout that included four ties and seven lead changes, No. 9 Cherokee County held off No. 10 Etowah, 45-42, in Class 4A, Region 6 action on October 14 in Centre. The loss, which was the Blue Devils’ first in six games, dropped Etowah to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the Region 6 standings. The Blue Devils, who already clinched a playoff berth, remain in contention for the region title depending on the outcome of this week’s games.
Anniston, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Central-Hayneville High School volleyball team will have a game with Faith Christian School on October 19, 2022, 10:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Sylacauga, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Winterboro High School football team will have a game with Fayetteville High School on October 18, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
wbrc.com
Residents living near Legion Field can pick up residential passes for Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials say residents living near Legion Field may now pick up passes to access the areas near the stadium that may be blocked for the Magic City Classic. The game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will be played at Legion Field...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County’s De’Marrius Diamond Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Congratulations De’Marrius Diamond from Cherokee County High School for being selected as Alabama ONE’s Player of the Week! De’Marrius had 8 tackles and 5 sacks in CCHS’ win over Fultondale on October 7, 2022.
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
ABC 33/40 News
Anniston City Schools consider closing elementary schools
The Anniston City School Board is discussing the possibility of closing the city's two elementary schools. If they do this, those students would be moved into Anniston Middle School, then moving some students from that school to the high school. There has been no formal proposal made by the school...
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
Bham Now
One of Alabama’s most powerful women’s networks is on the move—how you can be part of the action
Working women, this one’s for you. For over 20 years now, Momentum Leaders has been working to develop women’s leadership in The Magic City, and now they’ve expanded statewide. We talked to five leaders about the difference Momentum makes, and we’ve got all the details for how you can get involved.
Record Cold In The Forecast This Week
If our forecast high of 53° on Tuesday for Birmingham pans out, that would break the record low high temperature by 2 degrees.
theredstonerocket.com
Fallen Soldier remembered by hometown Cullman
A Cullman man is being honored posthumously by his city’s new charter organization of the Disabled American Veterans. Chapter 101 of the DAV is now named for Travis Nelson, a staff sergeant who died in Iraq in 2005 at the age of 41. His mother, Jeanice Galin of Cullman,...
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
weisradio.com
Warming Station To Be Open In Anniston
The City of Anniston asks that everyone please be aware of freezing temperatures that have been updated to begin tonight, Monday, October 17th (10/17/2022). In light of the updated weather conditions, a public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church (1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) will open at 8:00 PM tonight (10/17/22). The public warming station will remain open until Thursday, October 20th, at 7:00 AM (10/20/2022).
Radio Ink
Sly King New Promotions Director
Cumulus has tapped Sly King for promotions direct in Birmingham. He has been heard on the Birmingham airwaves for nearly 20 years. James Robinson, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Birmingham, said: “I am excited to announce Sly King as our new Promotions Director in Birmingham. I am proud to promote from within our Birmingham team, someone who has been committed to the Birmingham community for many years. I believe Sly will continue his dedicated hard work and will take the Cumulus Birmingham team to new heights.”
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
71-year-old man missing from Talladega County for 2 days
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for two days. David Wayne Kilgore, 71, was last seen about 4:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Jeremy Lane in Lincoln. Police said he may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.
utv44.com
Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
Comments / 0