techunwrapped.com
3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying
Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Windows Update Error 0x80244018 on Windows 10
Windows Update plays an important role in any operating system. The program keeps your PC up-to-date with the latest security patches, so you can keep using it without worrying about potential threats. However, sometimes Windows Update may not work as expected and will instead throw an error saying "There were...
The Windows Club
USB ports are not working in Windows 11/10
In this article, we will talk about what you should do if USB ports are not working on your PC. USB ports on a computer allow users to connect different USB devices, like printers, keyboards, mice, etc. If the USB ports stop working, you will not be able to use any USB device. USB ports may stop working due to hardware and software issues.
techunwrapped.com
Just for this novelty that is going to arrive, it is worth installing Windows 11
Windows 11 He is already over a year old. However, Microsoft’s new operating system is not booting as expected by Microsoft for several reasons. The first of them, the new minimum requirements that leave out almost half of the computers that are in operation today. And, on the other hand, the fact that it is an incomplete system, which is still launching the new features that Microsoft promised in its day. After the first major update of this system, version 2022, today we know that one of the most anticipated promised novelties will arrive very soon.
makeuseof.com
How to Eradicate Leftovers From Uninstalled Software in Windows 10 & 11
The Programs and Features applet in Windows 10 and 11 isn’t the most thorough uninstaller utility in the world. It usually leaves behind leftover residual files and registry entries. Accumulated leftover files and registry keys from uninstalled software waste drive storage space. There are a few ways you can...
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
techunwrapped.com
The iPhone 14 have a problem with the SIM card
A new problem for the iPhone 14, although it is fair to recognize that those previously detected in this new generation of Apple’s smartphone have been solved with the first updates of iOS 16, mainly with iOS 16.0.2, but to a lesser extent also with iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.3. In this regard, we already did a few weeks ago a review of the problems detected in the first days, and how those in Cupertino have solved them quickly. I already said it then and I confirm it now: it is true that there were problems, which is reprehensible, but there was also a lot of catastrophism.
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Access to the Insider Builds in Windows 11
Microsoft rolls out Insider builds to Windows Insiders before releasing them to the public. The preview is only intended for testing and feedback, and it provides access to the latest features & changes that will be included in the next release. However, it's good to remember that Insider builds can...
techunwrapped.com
Apple renews the iPad with its tenth generation
That of the “standard” iPad was one of the most anticipated renewals (in terms that practically everyone expected that it would be produced) and, although this time without an event, Apple has finally sent it to us. The tenth generation iPad, which will be known as the iPad of the end of 2022, is now official (and you will not be able to say that it catches you by surprise, because we already told you yesterday that its arrival was very close), and it comes with interesting changes, both on the outside and on the inside. Thus, we will begin this review with the visible face, and then jump into its interior.
techunwrapped.com
Windows 11 file explorer tabs are here
Hallelujah! A moment that has been waiting for a long time (years really), has finally become reality. Starting today, the Windows 11 file explorer satisfies a historic demand from its users, adopting a feature that has been present for decades in other operating systems, as well as in other types of applications. I admit that the emotion intoxicates me, and that I just opened Apple Music to put We Are The Champions on a loop, while I open a beer (non-alcoholic, which I’m working on) and a can of olives stuffed with anchovies, to enjoy this anniversary as it deserves.
Microsoft shares a glimpse of its new Microsoft 365 app
The Office app will be rebranded as Microsoft 365 later this year. Alongside the name change, the app will receive several new features, many of which are shown off in a new video from Microsoft.
Windows 11 has a new default command line experience
Windows Terminal is now the default command line experience for Windows 11. First announced in 2019, the tool will now automatically open when anyone uses a command line application.
techunwrapped.com
Windows and Office licenses discounted for Halloween
You are facing one of the best opportunities to buy original Windows and Office licenses at prices that you will not believe. Godeal24 buys wholesale keys from companies that no longer need them (because they have renewed their PCs, for example), they verify that they are working properly and put them back on sale. On the other hand, Godeal24 does not have offices or physical warehouses, something that allows them to save costs and sell as cheaply as possible. In this way, you can buy an original Windows 10 or Microsoft Office license at a more than reasonable price, such as €25.61 for Office 2021 Pro thanks to Godeal24’s Halloween promotion, although if you buy a pack of several keys you can get out for only €13.32 each.
techunwrapped.com
Windows 95 is finally available on macOS and Linux, it’s the end of 27 years of waiting
The talented Felix Rieseberg has updated his emulation of Windows 95 to offer it on macOS and Linux, in addition to Windows. On his Github page, the character also offers an emulation of MacOS 8. At a time when iOS and Android are making the headlines in high-tech news, a...
techunwrapped.com
the best controller to play on PC and console at a ridiculous price
When it comes to getting the most out of our favorite games, there are several components that we must keep in mind. There is no doubt that one of the most important is the control we opt for, whether we are talking about our computer or a console like the Xbox.
makeuseof.com
How to View Your Printed Document History on Windows
Whether you want to check print history for your own reference or to see what others are printing from your system, it’s easy to find a list of previously printed files on Windows. Although the print queue in Windows displays your queued print jobs, it does not keep track...
techunwrapped.com
Netflix prepares to end shared accounts: the first novelty arrives
Especially due to its enormous growth, the functions offered by its applicationsofficial ones tthey are also increasing. One of the main reasons for all this is to try to improve the user experience of its millions of customers. It must be taken into account that, as a general rule, these platforms that we are talking about are used both on desktop computers and on mobile devices. This means that its developers must adapt the corresponding applications to everyone’s needs.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now
Working from home regularly and looking for great laptop deals to enhance your productivity? You need the Dell Vostro 3510. Even better, right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 3510 for 49% off when you get it direct from Dell. Normally priced at $927, it’s down to $469 for a limited time only. Read on while we look at why it’s worth every cent.
techunwrapped.com
Chrome deleted all the websites I had visited, but with this trick I got them back
Largely due to the enormous use that we currently make of web browsers, programs such as Google Chrome We use them for several years. It is true that we periodically receive updates to improve the functionality and security of the application, but at the same time we keep our own data during that period.
Cult of Mac
Bundle this refurbished MacBook Pro with lifetime access to Microsoft Office for $450
If you’re on a quest to boost your efficiency during daily computer-related tasks, there’s a limited-time bundle to know about leading up to Apple Day, which comes on October 21. During our Apple Day sale, we’re dropping prices on our favorite Apple refurbs. This includes a 2015 MacBook...
