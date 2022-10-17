That of the “standard” iPad was one of the most anticipated renewals (in terms that practically everyone expected that it would be produced) and, although this time without an event, Apple has finally sent it to us. The tenth generation iPad, which will be known as the iPad of the end of 2022, is now official (and you will not be able to say that it catches you by surprise, because we already told you yesterday that its arrival was very close), and it comes with interesting changes, both on the outside and on the inside. Thus, we will begin this review with the visible face, and then jump into its interior.

1 DAY AGO