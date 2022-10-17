Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College football top 25: New No. 1 emerges in FCS Power Rankings; Mercer off to best start since 2013
Things are going well down in Macon, Georgia, as the Mercer Bears are off to an impressive 6-1 start. What's been the secret for their success? Balance. Mercer is playing great complementary football. Its offense is dynamic, averaging 41 points and more than 460 yards per game, while the defense is smothering, allowing just 3.1 yards per carry and 5.5 yards per pass attempt. It's also a defense that has picked off opposing quarterbacks 15 times. With those added possessions, the offense is burying teams as a result.
41nbc.com
Herschel Walker’s ‘Unite Georgia’ bus tour stops in Perry
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Herschel Walker’s ‘Unite Georgia’ bus tour made a stop in Perry Wednesday morning. Supporters excitedly greeted the former football star. Several supporters, including Heather Miller, say the recent allegation that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion won’t deter their vote.
Tifton, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
41nbc.com
Dublin City Schools Superintendent selected as a finalist for 2023 GA Superintendent of the Year
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Fred Williams, has been named as one of the finalists for the 2023 Georgia Superintendent of the Year. Williams is one of 4 finalists, and has served as Dublin City Schools’ superintendent since 2015. Williams began his teaching career...
Americus Times-Recorder
Uribe posts PBC-leading fifth shutout in Hurricanes’ 0-0 draw with USC Aiken
AIKEN, SC – After their 2-0 loss at Lander University on Saturday, October 15, the Georgia Southwestern Men’s Soccer Team (GSW) made the 56-mile journey over to Aiken, SC to take on the Pacers of USC Aiken in their next to last match of the season on Monday, October 17. While they were not able to earn a victory, the Hurricanes battled USCA to a 0-0 draw and gained a little bit of satisfaction going into their final game of the season against Flagler College.
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC’s Lady Jets ranked 5th in nation in NJCAA preseason poll
AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets were ranked 5th in the nation in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) 2022 – 2023 Division I Women’s basketball poll released recently and the SGTC Jets received votes to be included in the NJCAA 2022- 2023 Division I Men’s basketball poll.
Americus Times-Recorder
Hurricanes suffer second straight defeat at the hands of Lander University
GREENWOOD, SC – After losing a hard-fought match to Young Harris College by the score of 3-2 last Wednesday, the Georgia Southwestern Men’s Soccer Team made the road trip up to Greenwood, SC with hopes of upsetting the #19-nationally ranked Bearcats of Lander University (LU). However, GSW gave up two goals in the first half and were unable to muster even one shot on goal the entire match. As a result, the Bearcats handed the Hurricanes their second straight Peach Belt Conference loss by the score of 2-0 on Saturday, October 15.
41nbc.com
Gun found in student’s backpack at Warner Robins High School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A gun was found at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday in a student’s backpack. According to a note sent to parents by the Principal of Warner Robins High School, a firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack. All students and staff are safe, and were not in danger.
Warner Robins High School says student brought a gun to school Wednesday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Update, 2:07 p.m. - The school district has issued a statement in response to questions about the punishment of the student:. "The weapon was discovered this morning. We cannot discuss disciplinary actions taken against a student; however, we followed our policies and procedures concerning weapons at school."
Americus Times-Recorder
Georgia Southwestern Baseball Team welcomes new members for 2023 Season
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University head baseball coach Josh McDonald welcomed 15 newcomers to campus this fall as the 2022-23 signing class looks to build upon the program’s highest Peach Belt Conference finish in school history. This group includes 11 college transfer position players, three college transfer pitchers and one high school pitcher.
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW President Emeritus William Capitan dies at age 89
AMERICUS – William Capitan, Ph.D., former Georgia Southwestern College (GSW) president, died Oct. 17, 2022, at age 89 in St. Simons, GA. Capitan, the University’s eighth president, served from 1979-1995. Capitan’s tenure as GSW president brought growth in academic and external programing, new construction, and enrollment. New degrees under his leadership included the Bachelor of Fine Arts, the Bachelor of Science in computer information systems, computer science, and computer science technology, and an expanded Bachelor of Business Administration.
Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe Academy class cancelled for safety reasons
Ft. GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – The participants of Ft. Gordon’s most recent Youth ChalleGNe Academy were sent home after only a short time. This program is run by the Georgia National Guard. More stories about Ft. Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy: 08/27/2016: Students graduate from Fort Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy 11/10/2017: Behind the scenes look […]
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
Georgia high school student found with gun, caught after foot chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office caught a student they suspected of having brought a gun to school on Monday. Metal detectors caught the student with a gun as he entered Elam Alexander Academy at Southwest High School in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
41nbc.com
2022 Georgia National Fair celebrates high attendance and success
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Georgia National Fair has wrapped up, and organizers are happy to announce that this 33rd annual fair will go down as the 2nd most-attended fair so far. While the 2019 fair holds the all time high record of attendants at 565,533 visitors, this...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County BOC approves “Special Exception” and Commissioner Jim Reid expresses concern over road maintenance at BOC Regular Meeting
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) held its monthly regular meeting on Tuesday, October 18 at the Sumter County Courthouse. Board Chairman Mark Waddell was not physically present at the meeting, but did participate by way of Zoom Conference Call. At the meeting, the BOC reviewed...
'It's totally destroyed': New York artist visiting Georgia has camper stolen, vandalized
BYRON, Ga. — A New York woman says she came to Central Georgia for an art show, but now, she'll be leaving with a police report. She says what the thieves left behind was no work of art. For years, Nancy Sutton called her camper home. "I put my...
WMAZ
Marie Baptist named after landowner's daughter
DUBLIN, Ga. — Pastor Bobby Hutto at Marie Baptist church says it has a rich history. Colonel Perry as I understand it he had fought in the civil war and he had a piece of land he was willing to sell for a school house and he had two conditions one that it could also be used as a place of worship and also that it be named after his daughter, he explained.
wgxa.tv
Monroe County school bus driver, Mary Persons students witness shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Monroe County school bus driver who was carrying seven Mary Persons students witnessed a shooting on the corner of Anthony Road and Mercer University Drive. The shooting happened just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon as the driver was driving the students back to Mary Persons from...
Americus Times-Recorder
Fresh Start and Governor Kemp enjoy an afternoon of conversation
On a beautiful Tuesday afternoon, you could find Sumter County’s future leading a conversation on Georgia’s future. Travis Lockhart, the CEO of Fresh Start Academy, Sumter County Schools’ alternative school, saw an opportunity for his students to become the voice of Sumter County and ask Governor Brian Kemp the questions most pressing on their minds. It is likely these students are not old enough to vote, that in no way means they are not invested in the gubernatorial candidates and the direction our state will take for the next four years. Governor Kemp, along with wife Marty and their daughter, were present to hear the concerns and hopes of these students. The students proved to be good researchers as they identified and presented their concerns to the governor. Governor Kemp was excited to answer them. Topics covered everything from learning loss secondary to COVID-19 to hearing accomplishments of the administration as well as hopes and plans going forward.
