Eagles Veteran Reveals What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Sirianni
The Philadelphia coach wouldn’t confirm or deny the reasoning that Graham shared in a radio interview.
Can Eagles remain undefeated? A look at the remaining schedule and who could trip them up
PHILADELPHIA − It seems almost preposterous that the Eagles could win all 17 of their regular season games. But the Eagles have won their first six games after beating the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday night, and the schedule gets easier over the next three games. Still, there are 11 games remaining,...
Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens
That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and Jimmie Ward Return to 49ers Practice
Finally some good news for the San Francisco 49ers. Trent Williams (ankle), Nick Bosa (groin), and Jimmie Ward (hand) will be limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Jason Verrett is also back in practice as a full participant. The fact that these players are able to give it a go in...
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Not Happy With Being Benched
The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver. Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals prediction, pick, odds: Both Cards, Saints aim to right the ship on TNF
The Arizona Cardinals have started the season 2-4 and they will now they'll take on the 2-4 New Orleans Saints, at home, on Thursday Night Football. Will Kyler Murray continue to struggle? Jason Radowitz answers. Looking for the latest odds on NFL? Click here for LIVE updates on OddsChecker!. The...
