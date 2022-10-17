ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens

That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and Jimmie Ward Return to 49ers Practice

Finally some good news for the San Francisco 49ers. Trent Williams (ankle), Nick Bosa (groin), and Jimmie Ward (hand) will be limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Jason Verrett is also back in practice as a full participant. The fact that these players are able to give it a go in...
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Not Happy With Being Benched

The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver. Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.
