TCU Soccer's Lauren Kellett was named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the week for her performance against Oklahoma State. View the original article to see embedded media. Kellett is the reigning Big 12 goalkeeper of the year and this is the first time she has received the weekly award this season. She recorded her sixth shutout of the season with three saves in the victory over Oklahoma State on Thursday.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO