Target Has So Many Advent Calendars Already on Sale — Including Marvel, Harry Potter & Paw Patrol Versions That Start at $20

Christmas is sneaking up on us, but we all know how the year’s most exciting holiday for kids (and most stressful for parents) tends to do that. Our suggestion: start prepping now by purchasing one of Target ‘s kid-friendly, adult-approved advent calendars , available now for order and preorder. Featuring family favorites like Marvel , Harry Potter and Paw Patrol , these advent calendars will help the holiday season last all December long.

Packed with collectible ornaments, charms, tiny toys and more, these Target advent calendars are not the generic grocery store version of your youth (not that we didn’t kind of love those little waxy chocolates). Instead each calendar, starting at just $20, is a holiday present itself. Keep reading to check out our favorite 2022 advent calendars from Target now, and check one item off your December to-do list in the coolest, kid-approved way possible.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up Advent Calendar

Recreate the iconic Great Hall at Hogwarts with this beautiful Harry Potter advent calendar ($20, on sale from $40). Decorate the pop-up Christmas tree at the center with removable keepsakes of iconic magical artifacts featured throughout the Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up Advent Calendar $20, originally $40

Marvel Funko Advent Calendar

The Marvel Funko advent calendar ($50) features Spider-Man delivering 24 Funko Pocket Pops!, Marvel characters dressed in their holiday best. Each hero and villain collectible is about two inches tall.

Marvel Funko Advent Calendar $50 Buy now

Meri Meri Winter Ballerina Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar

Open Meri Meri’s charm-bracelet advent calendar to reveal three dancing ballerinas and numbered trays for each day in December. The trays hold a gold-tone charm bracelet along with charms with gold clasps to place on it each day. By the end of the month, your child will have a charm bracelet adorned with acrylic butterflies, hearts, stars, moons and flowers and colorful tassels and bells. The suitcase-shaped calendar can be used after the holidays as a cute treasure box.

Meri Meri Winter Ballerina Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar $52 Buy now

Paw Patrol Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar

Your Paw Patrol fan will love this holiday countdown advent calendar ($37, originally $40). Each slot in the calendar features a fun, holiday-themed Paw Patrol toy, including pups, friends, a snowman, presents, Christmas trees and more. By Christmas day, they’ll have a whole interactive gift set to play with!

Paw Patrol Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar $35, originally $40 Buy now

Pokémon Holiday Pop-Up Calendar

Pikachu and friends are featured on this Pokémon holiday pop-up calendar , which includes 24 removable Pokémon ornaments, a 13-inch pop-up tree at the center, a tree topper and a collectible metal ornament with a satin ribbon. Kids will love learning about the different Pokémon types and the pronunciations and home regions of each included Pokémon character.