ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 5

Carmen Y Cruz
2d ago

Not surprised they need to see if the gas station is in an area that flood. Check all the gas stations in or near by flooded areas in Central Florida.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Central Florida Gas Station Investigated After Drivers Complain of Bad Gas

A gas station in central Florida was told to stop selling gas after at least six customers said contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incidents took place at a Chevron station on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, with drivers purchasing the gas on October 10 and 11. One customer, retired mechanic Greg Schebel, told the station his pickup truck barely made it home.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Wrong button: Chemical dump causes mini explosion at BJ’s gas station in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Chemicals dumped near fuel pumps caused a mini explosion at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in Sanford on Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Fire officials told News 6 a third-party company was working on something at BJ’s. According to the fire department, someone pressed a wrong button and trigged the fire suppression system.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

73-year-old woman dies in crash on I-4 east in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old Lake County woman died in a crash on Interstate 4 east in Seminole County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 3 p.m. near the off-ramp onto State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. According to FHP, the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

57-year-old woman in SUV arrested with marijuana in construction zone

A 57-year-old Wildwood woman in a sport utility vehicle was arrested with marijuana after she was found in a closed construction zone. Susan Renee Crenshaw was spotted in a silver Toyota Highlander at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the construction zone in the area of State Road 44 and County Road 229, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The report noted the roadway is closed for construction and clearly marked at both entrances.
WILDWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy