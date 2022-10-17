Read full article on original website
Carmen Y Cruz
2d ago
Not surprised they need to see if the gas station is in an area that flood. Check all the gas stations in or near by flooded areas in Central Florida.
WESH
Customers who were sold watered-down gas at Orlando gas station want to be reimbursed
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, WESH 2 News reported that the Chevron Stop N Go on East Colonial was ordered by the Florida Department of Agriculture to stop selling gas. Documents revealed at least six drivers complained after their cars suffered damage from gas contaminated with water. One driver...
Drivers say Florida gas station sold them bad gas
A Florida gas station was forced to stop selling gas after six customers said the contaminated gas seriously damaged their cars.
NBC Miami
Central Florida Gas Station Investigated After Drivers Complain of Bad Gas
A gas station in central Florida was told to stop selling gas after at least six customers said contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incidents took place at a Chevron station on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, with drivers purchasing the gas on October 10 and 11. One customer, retired mechanic Greg Schebel, told the station his pickup truck barely made it home.
click orlando
Wrong button: Chemical dump causes mini explosion at BJ’s gas station in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Chemicals dumped near fuel pumps caused a mini explosion at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in Sanford on Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Fire officials told News 6 a third-party company was working on something at BJ’s. According to the fire department, someone pressed a wrong button and trigged the fire suppression system.
WESH
Residents in Kissimmee neighborhood using portable toilets as water system inspections are underway
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been about three weeks since Hurricane Ian came through Central Florida, and the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood is still under a mandatory evacuation notice. The entrance of the neighborhood is still taped off, but some residents have found their way back in, and...
WESH
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
Person killed in I-4 crash in Altamonte Springs, FHP says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 4 in Altamonte Springs Wednesday afternoon , according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:15 p.m. along I-4 eastbound on the exit offramp to State Road 436 offramp. Multiple vehicles are involved in...
WESH
Officials: Power restored in Sanford after Hurricane Ian brings flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Monroe's floodwaters are slowly receding, but still causing issues. The closer to the lake, the more significant the issues. Marina Isle in Sanford finally has its power back on. Sarah Buchanan manages St. Johns River Steak and Seafood. "Now we can get back to...
WATCH: Oviedo officer makes Taco Bell delivery after Uber Eats driver gets stopped
OVIEDO, Fla. — A City of Oviedo police officer took it upon himself to make sure a traffic stop didn’t come between a hungry citizen and their food order Tuesday night. According to an incident report, Officer Matthew Brongel was assisting a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a traffic stop on Broadway Street around 7:30 p.m.
click orlando
WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
Police: 1 dead after truck strikes 2 people on Brevard County sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman died and another person was hurt Tuesday night after a pickup truck collided with them on a sidewalk, Melbourne police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues for reports of two people who had been struck by a vehicle.
click orlando
1 lane of State Road 46 opens as floodwater in Seminole County recedes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is reopening one lane of State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes. One lane of State Road 46 in east Seminole County will be open to two-way traffic. Flaggers will direct traffic in both directions.
click orlando
As floodwater recedes in Seminole County, a new concern: Drinkable water
GENEVA, Fla. – The water is receding slowly in Seminole County more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. As the recovery continues, the county is concerned about wells that may be damaged by floodwater. They say a well affected by floodwater may have disease-causing organisms in the water, making it unsafe to drink.
WESH
73-year-old woman dies in crash on I-4 east in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old Lake County woman died in a crash on Interstate 4 east in Seminole County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 3 p.m. near the off-ramp onto State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs. According to FHP, the...
WATCH: Trooper uses pit maneuver to stop suspect during chase on Beachline in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
click orlando
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
WESH
'Out-of-control growth': Osceola County residents concerned about worsening traffic
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County is growing so fast some residents say it's out of control. A packed county commission meeting Monday heard from dozens of people who say new zoning changes and developments are worsening congested roads. There were a few items on the agenda that were...
villages-news.com
57-year-old woman in SUV arrested with marijuana in construction zone
A 57-year-old Wildwood woman in a sport utility vehicle was arrested with marijuana after she was found in a closed construction zone. Susan Renee Crenshaw was spotted in a silver Toyota Highlander at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the construction zone in the area of State Road 44 and County Road 229, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The report noted the roadway is closed for construction and clearly marked at both entrances.
How this local food truck park became one of the largest in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. World Food Trucks park in Kissimmee -- already among the largest in the country -- plans to grow even more. The food truck park at...
click orlando
2 in custody after South Florida vehicle chase possibly linked to Orlando homicide, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were taken into custody in South Florida after authorities spotted a vehicle possibly connected to a homicide in Orlando, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies pursued the vehicle Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale before the driver crashed into...
