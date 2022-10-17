ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, NE

Police identify man wanted in Bellevue double shooting

(Bellevue, NE) -- Bellevue Police identify the suspect and two victims involved in a Wednesday shooting. BPD says 42-year-old Laura Olsen and 43-year-old Nicholas Stednitz were shot on Wednesday at a home in the 3200 block of Golden Boulevard. Both victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries. Investigators say the suspect, 22-year-old Dylan James Everett Olsen, fled the scene on foot prior to officers arriving.
15-year-old Waverly stabbing victim released from hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 15-year-old who was stabbed multiple times, including in the heart, has been released from the hospital, authorities say. He was stabbed at Wayne Park in Waverly on Thursday. The teenager who attacked him wanted to become famous, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.
Crime Stoppers: Two high-dollar thefts from north Lincoln Home Depot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help with two possibly connected thefts from the Home Depot near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. On Oct. 12, a blond woman entered the store, loaded her cart with $1,500 worth of merchandise and quickly left. She loaded the items...
Bond upheld for arson suspect

NEBRASKA CITY – A county court judge upheld a $100,000 bond for a Nebraska City man charged with arson in a case investigators described as a plan to harm people listed on the Nebraska sex offender registration. Public Defender Michael Ziskey asked the judge to release 19-year-old Seth Buller...
Burt County attorney says fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was in self-defense

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After an investigation, the Burt County attorney and Nebraska State Patrol ruled that a fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was self-defense. The patrol released additional information on the shooting on Wednesday, nearly a month after it took place in downtown Oakland. On Sept. 27, authorities responded...
Two people injured in Sarpy County shooting

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Bellevue early Wednesday morning. Bellevue police said they found the victims around 1 a.m. at a home near 31st Street and Golden Boulevard, south of Highway 370. Officers said the victims were adults and were expected to survive...
LPD Investigating Crash That Critically Injured Man

Lincoln Police say a man was critically injured Sunday morning when his Ford Expedition slammed into the back of a semi at 84th and Highway 2. “Arriving officers found a 2022 Ford Expedition had collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer just east of the intersection,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
New Information In Omaha Homicide

Omaha Police detectives believe the death of 21-year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz is related to a cutting that happened on Sunday in an area northwest of I-680 and West Maple Road. In the pre-dawn hours Sunday, officers went to 84th and Papillion Parkway and found a person later identified as...
Police arrest 2 following disturbance

Fremont police arrested two people following a verbal disturbance at 8:07 Saturday night in the 800 block of North Main Street. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Angela M. Edwards, 38, and Jose R. Nunez, 35, of Fremont for child abuse and possession of a controlled substance.
Lincoln Police sharing alarming statistics on teen driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is encouraging parents across our area to speak to their teenage drivers, while sharing alarming statistics from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office (NDOT). LPD says now is the perfect time to ask your teens to stay safe behind...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
Tracking Device Leads LPD To Three Teens, Two Stolen Vehicles

A tracking app on a computer left inside a stolen vehicle helped lead Lincoln Police to three teenagers and the recovery of two stolen vehicles. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says it began around 9:45 Monday morning when a 2017 KIA Forte was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot near 50th and R Street.
La Vista officers assist grieving widow with sweet surprise

What started as a rescue call ended with a moment of kindness thanks to La Vista Police officers. "They said, 'Karen, can I frost that cake?'" Karen Ressegieu said. Officer John Danderand said they responded to Karen's home Saturday morning, where they found her husband unresponsive. "I woke up at...
Laptop tracking leads to stolen vehicles in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The tracking of a laptop found three teens with two stolen vehicles in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 5000 block of R St. on Monday at 9:44 a.m. A 22-year-old man told officers his 2017 Kia Forte Sedan, estimated at $17,000, was taken from the parking lot of his apartment building by unknown people.
Two Hurt In Overnight Shooting In Bellevue

(Bellevue, NE) -- Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Sarpy County. Police say the man and woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot inside a home near 31st Street and Golden Boulevard in Bellevue just before 1:00 a.m. Police say it looks like the victims know the shooter but he hasn't been found.
Police Update Omaha Shooting Investigation

Omaha Police detectives this morning continue to investigate a shooting, and they have updated information, including a more positive report on the person wounded. Investigators say the victim, identified as 37-year old Tamika Sturgeon, suffered what are now thought to be non-life threatening injuries after she was originally taken to a hospital in critical condition.
