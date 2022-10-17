Read full article on original website
Evers campaign highlights education issues with endorsement from national teachers union
Gov. Tony Evers alongside Wisconsin AFT President Kim Kohlhaas at the American Federation of Teachers event on Wednesday. (Screenshot from AFT Facebook Livestream) The leader of the nation’s second largest teachers’ union stressed on Wednesday the urgent need to increase public school funding and to vote in the Nov. 8 election at a rally in Green Bay for Gov. Tony Evers in his reelection campaign against Republican businessman Tim Michels.
Central Minnesota business is destroyed in fire
(St. Joseph, MN)--A central Minnesota business has been destroyed by fire. The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph was reportedly destroyed in the blaze over the weekend. Officials say they were called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. When firefighters arrived on the scene they reportedly found...
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three) (eight, thirty, thirty-five, forty-four, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two) Estimated jackpot: $27,320,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000. NORTH5. 12-17-19-20-25 (twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five) Estimated jackpot: $43,000. Pick 3. 7-9-3 (seven, nine, three) Powerball. 06-08-15-27-42,...
Leader of big Wisconsin meth trafficking organization gets 16 years in federal prison, authorities say
The leader of a large-scale Wisconsin drug trafficking organization was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in federal prison, authorities reported. Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, Arizona, was sentenced by Judge James D. Peterson for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges on May 24, 2022, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.
