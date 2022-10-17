Gov. Tony Evers alongside Wisconsin AFT President Kim Kohlhaas at the American Federation of Teachers event on Wednesday. (Screenshot from AFT Facebook Livestream) The leader of the nation’s second largest teachers’ union stressed on Wednesday the urgent need to increase public school funding and to vote in the Nov. 8 election at a rally in Green Bay for Gov. Tony Evers in his reelection campaign against Republican businessman Tim Michels.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO