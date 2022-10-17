ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

KCTV 5

Shooting in downtown KCMO leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition at an area hospital. Police said the shooting occurred at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East 12th Street and Grand Boulevard. The victim suffered life-threatening wounds,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK police ask for help finding missing 19-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in finding a missing 19-year-old man. Authorities said Johnathan Devol was last seen Sunday on the banks of the Kansas River near the 12th Street Bridge and Levee Road. Police said they are concerned Devol may...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Crash at West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police are investigating a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The neighborhood is a few blocks east of Pflumm Road....
LENEXA, KS
KMBC.com

3 in custody in connection with break-ins at KC-area gun stores

BASEHOR, Kan. — Three suspects are in custody after smash-and-grab burglaries at three different area gun stores this week. Two of those suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday. The first incident was 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Free State Gun Company in Basehor. Co-owner John Hutchison estimates...
KANSAS CITY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect identified in weekend shooting

KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Lawrence crash

A man was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in connection with a crash that killed a 70-year-old Lawrence man in April. Anthony M. Royal, 55, of Lawrence, was booked into the Douglas County jail Monday evening and was formally charged Tuesday afternoon in Douglas County District Court, online records show.
LAWRENCE, KS
