Boise, ID

boisestatepublicradio.org

Public lands hunting is changing, crowding some areas. We looked into why

Mark Olsen won’t be hunting this year. “It's simply not worth it,” he said. Olsen is a life-long hunter and retiree living in Nampa, Idaho. He says it’s not worth it because people are crowding his hunting spot on public land, and practicing poor etiquette – not keeping their distance or not checking in with neighbors.
NAMPA, ID
KOOL 96.5

Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge

In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
CALDWELL, ID
multihousingnews.com

PEG Acquires 40 Acres for Idaho BTR Community

Plans for the site include the $150 million development of patio homes and duet townhomes. PEG Cos. has acquired 40 acres of land in Caldwell, Idaho. The firm will develop 419 build-to-rent homes. The site was purchased through the PEG Capital Partners Fund IV Build for Rent LP (PEG Fund IV). Alante Homes at Spring Run is set to break ground in November.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

80's band, Journey, coming to Boise in April 2023

BOISE, Idaho — The famous 80's band 'Journey' will perform in Boise on April 13, 2023 with 'Toto' at ExtraMile Arena at Boise State University. Ticket sales to the public start Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. for the group's 50th anniversary "Freedom Tour." Those interested can get tickets early if they are Citi card members.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Syngenta expands Idaho-based seed lab

The Treasure Valley is going to seed. In this case, that’s a good thing. Syngenta Seeds is in the process of expanding its Nampa-based seed testing lab, which will make it easier for Treasure Valley farmers — who have long produced seeds for global agriculture — to produce reliable, disease-free seeds to feed the world. With the ...
NAMPA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Two From Caldwell Die in Oregon Crash on I-84

ONTARIO, Oregon (KLIX)-Two people from Caldwell, Idaho died after a three-vehicle crash near Ontario, Oregon on Saturday night. Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement Tuesday on the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Eric Santana and 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominquez on October 15, on Interstate 84 in Ontario. OSP said Santana had been driving a Jeep Liberty at around 11:13 p.m. when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane. The Jeep ended up in the fast lane and was struck by a Honda Fit driven by a 48-year-old from Nampa. Both Santana and Santana Dominguez were ejected from the Jeep; Santana died at the scene while Santanna Dominquez passed away later at an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was taken to to the hospital with critical injuries, according to OSP. The driver of the truck was not injured. Ontario police and fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
ONTARIO, OR
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Reacts to Proposed Mega-Grocery Merger

It's not often that a company that was born in Idaho is linked to a mega-merger worth over twenty billion dollars. But the Albertsons grocery store chain is not your average acquisition. The Boise-based chain that began when Joe Albertson opened his first store has grown to the second-largest grocery chain in the country.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Multiple reports of mountain lion in Boise

Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday. Brian Pearson, Idaho Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager, said to confirm the sightings, Fish and Game personnel would need to see the mountain lion, or mountain lion tracks, with their own...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Simplot antique tractors tell evolution of machinery, agriculture

BOISE — The novelty or fun factor associated with the 50 antique tractors that are built into and around the JUMP facility in downtown Boise is not wearing off. The JUMP facility opened in December 2015 and the tractors were incorporated into the design of the facility.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

ACHD: Roundabouts are safer and will take getting used to

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) supports the two-lane roundabout on the corner of Eagle Road and Amity Road for safety reasons. "Roundabouts just inherently make people drive slower. They cut down on the conflict points that can occur. So, they're gonna be a lot safer compared to a traffic signal or even an all-way stop control in the right situation," ACHD Traffic Engineer Supervisor, Colby GeDeros said. "We're asking people to learn something new. If they've been driving for several years or very few years, it's a whole new thing to learn."
koamnewsnow.com

Missing Child out of Idaho possibly seen in Pineville, Mo

UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
PINEVILLE, MO
105.5 The Fan

When Could Boise See Its First Significant Snowfall of 2022?

Boise smashed the record for the number of 100+º days in 2022. While mid-October temperatures in the upper 70ºs have been pleasant, it’s not good enough for people who really want to experience fall by bundling up in their cutest flannel. If you were one of those folks who couldn't wait for things to cool off, you’re finally getting your wish!
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

How the money's being spent: Two Idaho credit unions get $7.5 million from the Biden Administration

Two Idaho lenders received new funding announced by the Biden Administration in September. The funding is meant to spur continued investment in minority and low-income communities. The Emergency Capital Investment Program sent $8.28 billion to 162 institutions designated as Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions, community lenders with...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

