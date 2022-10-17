Read full article on original website
Popular Winter Destination Opens Hundreds of Jobs in Idaho
We don't have to tell you that things are a little "extra" out there right now. Whether it's the cost of gas prices from coast to coast, the surge in grocery costs, or simply the rhetoric between political parties and neighbors-- things feel tense. While all of this is going...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Public lands hunting is changing, crowding some areas. We looked into why
Mark Olsen won’t be hunting this year. “It's simply not worth it,” he said. Olsen is a life-long hunter and retiree living in Nampa, Idaho. He says it’s not worth it because people are crowding his hunting spot on public land, and practicing poor etiquette – not keeping their distance or not checking in with neighbors.
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
multihousingnews.com
PEG Acquires 40 Acres for Idaho BTR Community
Plans for the site include the $150 million development of patio homes and duet townhomes. PEG Cos. has acquired 40 acres of land in Caldwell, Idaho. The firm will develop 419 build-to-rent homes. The site was purchased through the PEG Capital Partners Fund IV Build for Rent LP (PEG Fund IV). Alante Homes at Spring Run is set to break ground in November.
80's band, Journey, coming to Boise in April 2023
BOISE, Idaho — The famous 80's band 'Journey' will perform in Boise on April 13, 2023 with 'Toto' at ExtraMile Arena at Boise State University. Ticket sales to the public start Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. for the group's 50th anniversary "Freedom Tour." Those interested can get tickets early if they are Citi card members.
idahobusinessreview.com
Syngenta expands Idaho-based seed lab
The Treasure Valley is going to seed. In this case, that’s a good thing. Syngenta Seeds is in the process of expanding its Nampa-based seed testing lab, which will make it easier for Treasure Valley farmers — who have long produced seeds for global agriculture — to produce reliable, disease-free seeds to feed the world. With the ...
Two From Caldwell Die in Oregon Crash on I-84
ONTARIO, Oregon (KLIX)-Two people from Caldwell, Idaho died after a three-vehicle crash near Ontario, Oregon on Saturday night. Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement Tuesday on the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Eric Santana and 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominquez on October 15, on Interstate 84 in Ontario. OSP said Santana had been driving a Jeep Liberty at around 11:13 p.m. when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane. The Jeep ended up in the fast lane and was struck by a Honda Fit driven by a 48-year-old from Nampa. Both Santana and Santana Dominguez were ejected from the Jeep; Santana died at the scene while Santanna Dominquez passed away later at an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was taken to to the hospital with critical injuries, according to OSP. The driver of the truck was not injured. Ontario police and fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
Boise Reacts to Proposed Mega-Grocery Merger
It's not often that a company that was born in Idaho is linked to a mega-merger worth over twenty billion dollars. But the Albertsons grocery store chain is not your average acquisition. The Boise-based chain that began when Joe Albertson opened his first store has grown to the second-largest grocery chain in the country.
Multiple reports of mountain lion in Boise
Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday. Brian Pearson, Idaho Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager, said to confirm the sightings, Fish and Game personnel would need to see the mountain lion, or mountain lion tracks, with their own...
Post Register
Simplot antique tractors tell evolution of machinery, agriculture
BOISE — The novelty or fun factor associated with the 50 antique tractors that are built into and around the JUMP facility in downtown Boise is not wearing off. The JUMP facility opened in December 2015 and the tractors were incorporated into the design of the facility.
ACHD: Roundabouts are safer and will take getting used to
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) supports the two-lane roundabout on the corner of Eagle Road and Amity Road for safety reasons. "Roundabouts just inherently make people drive slower. They cut down on the conflict points that can occur. So, they're gonna be a lot safer compared to a traffic signal or even an all-way stop control in the right situation," ACHD Traffic Engineer Supervisor, Colby GeDeros said. "We're asking people to learn something new. If they've been driving for several years or very few years, it's a whole new thing to learn."
AOL Corp
COVID-19 levels are back up in the Treasure Valley; 10 Idaho counties in all at medium-risk
Once again, many Idahoans are facing a greater risk of catching COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday on its COVID-19 community level dashboard that 10 Idaho counties are in the yellow zone, or at medium-risk for COVID-19. Listed in the green, low-risk category last week,...
koamnewsnow.com
Missing Child out of Idaho possibly seen in Pineville, Mo
UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
When Could Boise See Its First Significant Snowfall of 2022?
Boise smashed the record for the number of 100+º days in 2022. While mid-October temperatures in the upper 70ºs have been pleasant, it’s not good enough for people who really want to experience fall by bundling up in their cutest flannel. If you were one of those folks who couldn't wait for things to cool off, you’re finally getting your wish!
Idaho students support one-time debt relief, blame problem on rising cost of education
BOISE, Idaho — Graduating law school is an investment and one that Erik Guerra fully expects to pay off. However, he is roughly $70,000 in debt after completing three degrees. "It does feel like a lot hanging over my head," Guerra said. "Just gonna have to pay it off."
Eighth Street Tunnel Mural becoming a ‘shining light’ for Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Eighth Street Tunnel Mural Painting is officially taking shape along the Boise River Greenbelt, adjacent to the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. The mural, which has been in the works since the summer, is in response to...
boisestatepublicradio.org
How the money's being spent: Two Idaho credit unions get $7.5 million from the Biden Administration
Two Idaho lenders received new funding announced by the Biden Administration in September. The funding is meant to spur continued investment in minority and low-income communities. The Emergency Capital Investment Program sent $8.28 billion to 162 institutions designated as Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions, community lenders with...
Historic Boise Home Rescued From Demolition Looking for New Owner
When St. Luke’s announced their expansion plans, Boise history lovers rallied to save several historic homes that could have quickly been slated for demolition. Now one of the recently restored homes is looking for someone to love it for years to come!. Originally located at 124 W Bannock in...
4 hospitalized after crash on Highway 44 in Canyon County
BOISE, Idaho — Four people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 44 in Canyon County Tuesday, Idaho State Police reported. While stopped on the highway waiting to turn onto Eel Lane, a 2015 Nissan Altima – occupied by a 24-year-old Boise woman – was hit from behind by a Mercury Mountaineer.
Mayor outlines Nampa's accomplishments and plans in State of the City Address
NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Every time the city of Nampa is ranked No. 1 best-run city by the personal finance site WalletHub, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling feels proud, and a little on edge. Nampa was recognized as such for the sixth year...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
