Warren County, TN

On Target News

Franklin County Authorities Searching for Burglary Suspect

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in identifying a suspect. They received a report from a homeowner on Chestnut Ridge Road. The homeowner noticed a light in their backyard and the homeowner went to investigate. The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar as he was exiting a barn. The homeowner and suspected burglar got into a physical altercation. The suspected burglar left the area on foot. The homeowner provided a detailed description of the suspected burglar:
On Target News

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office issues Scam Warning

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam affecting our community involving a caller to have knowledge that you have missed a court date or have outstanding warrants. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines that you will be arrested. The caller has also identified themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Two teens missing out of Franklin County

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two teens. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank are believed to be together and are both listed in NCIC as missing. Williams is 5′7″and weighs around 130 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and no...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

On Target News

Shelbyville Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle

The Shelbyville Police Department needs your assistance in identifying two individuals. Police say on October 12, 2022, the two people stole a vehicle from Fast Lane Market. If you have any information regarding the identity of either of these individuals, please notify Det. Lt. Charles Merlo at the Shelbyville Police Department 931-684-5811.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody

(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Park Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and...
SMYRNA, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire

Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Convicted Felon arrested during Traffic Stop

A man pulled over for a traffic offense last week was found to be a convicted felon and illegally in possession of a handgun. 40-year-old Joshua Leslie Johnson of Hendrixson Road, Smithville is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on roadways laned for travel, and driving on a revoked license. His bond is $25,000 and he will be in court October 27.
SMITHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN

