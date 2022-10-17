Read full article on original website
Teen dies from injuries sustained in Rockvale shooting
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teenager was shot near a Rutherford County School Wednesday afternoon.
Indictment handed down in death of Wilson County teen found shot after birthday
“Losing my son has been the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my life,” Tonya Wilkerson, Austin Gordon’s mother said.
Woman charged after putting loaded gun in child's backpack
A woman has been charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after placing a loaded gun inside her child's backpack.
Franklin County Authorities Searching for Burglary Suspect
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in identifying a suspect. They received a report from a homeowner on Chestnut Ridge Road. The homeowner noticed a light in their backyard and the homeowner went to investigate. The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar as he was exiting a barn. The homeowner and suspected burglar got into a physical altercation. The suspected burglar left the area on foot. The homeowner provided a detailed description of the suspected burglar:
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office issues Scam Warning
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam affecting our community involving a caller to have knowledge that you have missed a court date or have outstanding warrants. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines that you will be arrested. The caller has also identified themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office.
17-year-old airlifted following Rutherford County shooting
A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a shooting in Rutherford County.
Two teens missing out of Franklin County
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two teens. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank are believed to be together and are both listed in NCIC as missing. Williams is 5′7″and weighs around 130 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and no...
Tennessee woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing sister
Police say the victim's sister, 25-year-old Kandis Davis, has been taken into custody and is accused of the shooting. They say she was arrested without incident.
Franklin County Sheriff seeks help identifying suspect
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in identifying a suspect. They received a report from a homeowner on Chestnut Ridge Road. The homeowner noticed a light in their backyard and the homeowner went to investigate. The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar as he was exiting a barn. The homeowner and suspected burglar got into a physical altercation. The suspected burglar left the area on foot. The homeowner provided a detailed description of the suspected burglar:
Brentwood police catch burglary suspects red handed; 1 still at large
Alleged home burglars were caught in the act, burglarizing homes in Brentwood.
Shelbyville Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle
The Shelbyville Police Department needs your assistance in identifying two individuals. Police say on October 12, 2022, the two people stole a vehicle from Fast Lane Market. If you have any information regarding the identity of either of these individuals, please notify Det. Lt. Charles Merlo at the Shelbyville Police Department 931-684-5811.
UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody
(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Park Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and...
Man accused of harboring runaway teen in DeKalb County
A DeKalb County man was taken into custody after reportedly hiding a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home.
Chattanooga father discovers daughter dead from fentanyl overdose; Boyfriend charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A father in Chattanooga made a discovery no parent wants to make. One year ago, on the morning of October 18th, 2021, he discovered his 36-year-old daughter dead in her bed from a fentanyl overdose. The woman leaves behind two children, one of them a toddler.
Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire
Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
Convicted Felon arrested during Traffic Stop
A man pulled over for a traffic offense last week was found to be a convicted felon and illegally in possession of a handgun. 40-year-old Joshua Leslie Johnson of Hendrixson Road, Smithville is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on roadways laned for travel, and driving on a revoked license. His bond is $25,000 and he will be in court October 27.
Father says 9-year-old boy shot in Tracy City by family member; both families speak out
TRACY CITY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter. His father, Johnny Coulter, tells us he was shot by his 9-year-old cousin and he thinks it was intentional. He says an adult gave a teenage cousin a loaded gun, which the nine...
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
La Vergne police need help identifying suspected Walmart jewelry thief
Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing jewelry from a La Vergne Walmart.
Hamilton County Schools fines First Student school bus contractor almost $480,000
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools has fined the only company it's hired as a contractor to take kids to and from school. School officials confirmed for us on Monday that First Student has been fined almost $480,000. Schools spokesman Steve Doremus told us in an email on...
