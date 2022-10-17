On October 17, 2022, Judy Mae Zeller, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed from this world into eternity. We will miss her smile and infectious laugh. Judy was born January 29, 1945, to Ralph Elmer “Rip” Pruett and Edith Verna Harder Martin, in Bliss, Idaho. During her early years, she enjoyed rural life and was active in school and sports at Bliss High School. It was in high school that she met the love of her life, Dale Joseph Zeller. They were married August 23, 1963, and were married for 59 years.

HAZELTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO