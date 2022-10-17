Read full article on original website
Judy Mae Zeller
On October 17, 2022, Judy Mae Zeller, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed from this world into eternity. We will miss her smile and infectious laugh. Judy was born January 29, 1945, to Ralph Elmer “Rip” Pruett and Edith Verna Harder Martin, in Bliss, Idaho. During her early years, she enjoyed rural life and was active in school and sports at Bliss High School. It was in high school that she met the love of her life, Dale Joseph Zeller. They were married August 23, 1963, and were married for 59 years.
David Ray Jennings
David Ray Jennings, 60, of Rupert, Idaho, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born July 5, 1962, to Delbert Ray Jennings and Bette Jennings-Krepcik in Albany, Oregon. David is survived by his sons Justin Jennings of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Jeremy (Brianna) Jennings of Twin Falls, Idaho, Jacob Jennings of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughters Sara (Nolan) Smith of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Kayla Oaks of San Diego, California; four grandchildren Ensley, Avery, Kayden, Porter; a sister Deleen Hughes Grove of Oklahoma; an Uncle Dennis Jennings of Albany, Oregon; 10 nephews and nieces; and six great-nephews and nieces.
