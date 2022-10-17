ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Former VP Mike Pence in Fresno for Valadao campaign

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Fresno on Monday to campaign for Rep. David Valadao’s bid for California’s newly created 22nd congressional district.

Pence was the headliner at a private fundraising event for Valadao, who currently represents California’s 21st congressional district, at the Piccadilly Inn in Fresno.

“I’m going to stay completely focused all the way through Election Day, making sure people like David Valadao are re-elected,” said Pence during the event.

During his speech, Pence focused on addressing the high gas prices across California and fighting inflation in the United States.

“I’m here because this country is in a lot of trouble,” Pence said. “And now, more than ever, we need people in districts just like this one to recognize not only the opportunity to send a principled conservative back to Washington DC but to seize the opportunity for California to be a part of the leadership of that new majority.”

When asked about Valadao’s decision to vote for former President Donald Trump’s Impeachment , Pence took a moment to reflect on the role he played during the insurrection on January 6th.

“You know, January 6th was a tragic day in the life of our nation’s capital, and our national life. And I’ll always believe that I did my duty that day, under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,” explained Pence. “But elections are about the future.”

Pence went on to say that despite the Impeachment vote, Valadao was a major ally during the first two years of the Trump administration.

“David Valadao was there, time after time when we were working every day to keep the promises we made to the American people,” Pence said.

“Vice President Mike Pence has made himself available to yourselves – but also for me during this campaign in support of my race,” said Valadao. “I’m sure you’ve all seen the ads on TV, there’s a lot of resources being used in this race, and we have a constant fight.”

A lot of the adverts Valadao is running are aimed directly at his opponent Democratic candidate Rudy Salas.

“I’m focused on Central Valley families and that’s all the support I need,” said Salas on Monday. “Now David Valadao can go and talk to Mike Pence and the Washington elite, but I’m focused on valley families.”

Salas says Valadao’s endorsement by the former VP is not phasing him on the campaign trail.

“David had a chance to cap insulin prices, he didn’t. Same thing when he didn’t vote for the infrastructure bill,” said Salas.

Valadao will be facing off against Salas to represent the 22nd congressional district on November 8.

