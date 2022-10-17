STARKVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday gave the green light to a $10 million condominium and retail project at the corner of Russell and Jarnigan streets. Developer Jeremy Tabor needed board approval for a pair of variances due to lot dimensions, as well as a special exception that would allow him to have one fewer parking space associated with the property than city code technically allows. Aldermen approved all the measures by a 5-2 margin following a lengthy public hearing that featured vocal opposition from churchgoers near the proposed development site.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO