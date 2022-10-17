Read full article on original website
Three matchups for Mississippi State-Alabama
Previewing three matchups for the sixth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in advance of its matchup with No. 24 Mississippi State Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium (6 p.m. CT/ESPN).
Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down the Mississippi State Bulldogs
BOL caught up with Paul Jones of Gene’s Page for a breakdown of Alabama’s Week 8 opponent, Mississippi State.
Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland
(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions for Alabama beat writer
No. 24 Mississippi State remains on the road this weekend as the Bulldogs travel to No. 6 Alabama for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday evening.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Josh Heupel's Tennessee success, offensive similarities
Tennessee made headlines all season for their rise under coach Josh Heupel. But before Heupel was a coach, he was the quarterback for Oklahoma in 1999, Mike Leach was Heupel’s offensive coordinator. Leach, the now head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, offered a unique perspective on his SEC counterpart.
Gibson – Hunter
Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
Three candidates left in the running to be next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for Columbus’s next top cop is narrowed down to three candidates. A search committee interviewed seven people before selecting the finalists. The final three were selected for a meeting this morning. Sources tell WCBI that no one currently employed at the Columbus...
Former Mississippi firefighter indicted on embezzlement charges
A former Mississippi firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge related to use of equipment for personal use. Clarence Parks, 45, an ex-training officer for the Starkville Fire Department was arrested in May. Recently, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury indicted Parks. He has been charged with felony embezzlement: fraud committed...
Woman arrested for setting fire to church-based Mississippi thrift store
Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fire at a church-based Mississippi thrift store. Angela Nance was arrested by Louisville police and charged with arson of a religious building. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Nance is accused of setting fire to donations outside a thrift store on North...
Molestation, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
CARLOS A ALLEN, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. ROB CARTER, 53, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO. Bond $15,000. MADISYN KNOEL EVANS, 23, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. ANTHONY REED FRAZIER, 30, of Philadelphia, Public...
$10M retail, condo development planned for Russell St
STARKVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday gave the green light to a $10 million condominium and retail project at the corner of Russell and Jarnigan streets. Developer Jeremy Tabor needed board approval for a pair of variances due to lot dimensions, as well as a special exception that would allow him to have one fewer parking space associated with the property than city code technically allows. Aldermen approved all the measures by a 5-2 margin following a lengthy public hearing that featured vocal opposition from churchgoers near the proposed development site.
A truck in the trees, a woman being followed, and more in Attala
6:35 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 East where a vehicle went off the roadway and became stuck in the trees. The truck had to be removed with a wrecker. No injuries were reported. 11:40...
