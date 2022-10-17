Zoo closes multiple exhibits after pelican dies from bird flu

Multiple displays are closed for the next week at a Nebraska zoo as they attempt to limit the spread of bird flu.

The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha discovered the highly pathogenic avian influenza was the cause of death for a pink-backed pelican that died on Thursday.

The following day a second pelican fell ill and had to be euthanized.

The illness is most commonly transferred by way of wild bird droppings, so an outbreak necessitates the closure of several vulnerable areas of the zoo, among other safety measures.

Zoo officials say the closure of those areas will last at least 10 days.

The zoo is one of many nationwide that transfers its birds inside and closes aviaries at the sign of an outbreak.