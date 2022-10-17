"You put it on the top of your shopping list, you wait for the next pullback in the averages … and then you pull the trigger," he said. His comments come after Netflix stock closed up 13% on Wednesday after it reported a top and bottom line beat in its third-quarter results. The streaming giant revealed that it added 2.41 million net subscribers during the quarter, topping its forecast for 1 million new subscribers.

18 HOURS AGO