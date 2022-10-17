Read full article on original website
Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking by Intuitive Surgical
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Cramer’s week ahead: Take any chance to sell stocks during a busy week of earnings
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar. So, remember, if we have a big up day like yesterday, that is a chance to do some [selling] because there probably won't be any follow-through," he said.
Jim Cramer Says People Are Betting Against Stock Up 84% This Year: It Could Be An 'Up Big, Down Big Situation'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he can’t recommend Dice Therapeutics Inc DICE as the company is "losing money hand over fist." Benzinga data shows analysts disagree, with a consensus Buy rating on DICE. When asked about Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD, he said, "I...
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Cramer's lightning round: I like Procter & Gamble over Kimberly-Clark
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
Jim Cramer Says Freshpet Is 'Too Expensive,' This Stock Has 'A Better Pet Food Division'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Freshpet, Inc. FRPT is "too expensive." He said General Mills, Inc. GIS has "got a better pet food division." When asked about ON Semiconductor Corporation ON, he said, "Right now, I’ve got a pause on the semis. Why? Because we’ve got so many problems right now in China."
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Buy shares of Netflix on the market’s next pullback, Jim Cramer says
"You put it on the top of your shopping list, you wait for the next pullback in the averages … and then you pull the trigger," he said. His comments come after Netflix stock closed up 13% on Wednesday after it reported a top and bottom line beat in its third-quarter results. The streaming giant revealed that it added 2.41 million net subscribers during the quarter, topping its forecast for 1 million new subscribers.
