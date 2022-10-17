Read full article on original website
Review: Amyl and the Sniffers Bring Their Monsoon Rock to the Vic
In a contemporary punk landscape that’s dominated by hardcore, at least in the relative mainstream, Amyl and the Sniffers are a breath of fresh air; or rather, a sniff of their namesake amyl nitrite. While bands like Turnstile and Gulch have brought heavy metal-infused hardcore to the masses (very effectively I might add), Amyl and the Sniffers’ sound harkens back to a pre-hardcore era of punk, favoring pogo-friendly mid-tempo aggression and four-on-the-floor drum patterns to the breakdowns and NYHC (New York Hardcore) rip-off riffs that have dominated the scene in recent memory. Fans of ’70s punk, the riot grrrl movement, or just fast rock and roll in general, will undoubtedly fall in love with Amyl and the Sniffers just like I have over these past few years.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Review: Black Midi Demolishes Thalia Hall
Black Midi is a force of nature. This much was indisputably proven on their 2022 hurricane of a record Hellfire. The genre-blending experimentalists pushed their avant-rock to new heights, edges, and breaking points, resulting in one of the most exhilaratingly frenetic albums in recent memory. Their mosh-friendly hyper-speed jazz-rock is reminiscent of early BADBADNOTGOOD, while their punchy, angular cadence and occasional post-punk melancholia evoke influences from Primus to Elliot Smith, with more than a handful of stops in between. Black Midi has also made a name for themselves as being one of the best live rock bands currently touring, not only translating the cacophonous chaos and hair-raising intensity of their records to the stage, but turning it up a few notches as well. I am delighted to report that this was once again the case at Thalia Hall.
Review: Divino Niño and Little Jesus Brought Latinx Pride to Lincoln Hall
Last Sunday night at Lincoln Hall was a night for the books. Mexico City-based indie rock band Little Jesus and Chicago-based rock band Divino Niño have joined forces and have embarked on a co-headlining tour together across the states. Not only was it a stacked lineup of Latinx artists, but the audience was one of the most engaged and energetic crowds I had ever experienced at a Lincoln Hall show; this made for an incredible celebration of Latinx music.
Review: Cuarteto Latinoamericano Plays a Wide Variety of Styles from South of Rio Bravo
Cuarteto Latinoamericano gave a lively performance at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston on Saturday night. Part of the Music Institute of Chicago’s 2022-23 concert season, this ensemble from Mexico City has specialized in performing music by Latin American composers for 40 years. While not perfect, the performance made for an enjoyable evening.
Birds That Love Winter
Birds That Love Winter Montana may not strike you as the perfect place to spend the winter, but every year thousands of travelers disagree. Most of the feathered ones from the north flit past, true, but others recognize the Treasure State as the ultimate place to chill out for months. They migrate here every year: rough-legged hawk, snowy owl, northern shrike, common and hoary redpoll, American tree sparrow, Bohemian...
