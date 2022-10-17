ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Podcast: Rhys Hoskins' Bat has Reached the Earth's Core

By Ben Silver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vh3nP_0icmtIq800

The Inside the Phillies crew gets together to discuss the Philadelphia Phillies triumph over the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver get together to discuss the Philadelphia Phillies ' National League Division Series victory over the Atlanta Braves and the upcoming National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.

On Tuesday the Phillies will travel to San Diego to face the Padres with ace Zack Wheeler taking the mound at 8:03 p.m. EDT at Petco Park.

The Padres are one of only two NL West teams the Phillies have never faced in the postseason, having come up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1977, 1978, 1983, 2008 and 2009, the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and the Colorado Rockies in 2007 and 2009.

The Padres are likely to send a rotation of Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove and Mike Clevinger to the mound while the Phillies will oppose them with Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez and a Noah Syndergaard/Bailey Falter tandem.

FOX Sports

Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies

Between every inning, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh wets his hair. The furry-faced 24-year-old — who, with his scraggly beard, looks like a cross between an eccentric yoga instructor and a desert-island castaway — either heads down to the bathroom sink in the tunnel or fills a bunch of plastic cups with water from the dugout cooler, which he then dumps on his head.
NBC Sports

Phillies set NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is active

SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson is on the roster. Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.
CBS Philly

Phillies fans run into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto at San Diego breakfast spot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies-Padres NLCS begins Tuesday night in San Diego, and some fans ran into the Fightins while chowing down on the most important meal of the day. This might be every Philadelphia Phillies fan's dream, running into your favorite players while at breakfast. That's just what happened to some fans from Mount Laurel, New Jersey who took the trip to the West Coast for the start of the series. Gordon Ernst and his family flew to San Diego on a whim and tell CBS3 they had breakfast with some new friends at Breakfast Republic. That's right, we're talking about the Fightins. Even professional baseball players like to go out to breakfast. Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto were happy to take some pictures with these Philly fans. Check out the photos below. 
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
FOX Sports

Phillies lead Padres 1-0 ahead of NLCS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
