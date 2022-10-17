Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Quant Gets Listed On Binance Futures As Price Retests $170; What’s Next For QNT?
QNT’s value stays robust regardless of rejection from a excessive of $220 as the value holds above the important thing assist space. QNT to look inexperienced as value takes the crypto market abruptly and leaves bears in disbelief as Binance listing QNT in its futures buying and selling platform.
astaga.com
Solana (SOL) Breaks Below $30 Support; Have Bulls Given Up So Soon?
SOL’s value struggles to carry above key help as value trades under the area of curiosity for extra uptrend. SOL continues to wrestle as costs get rejected in a downtrend value motion after shedding help to bears. The worth of SOL trades under $30 first the primary time after...
astaga.com
TON surges by 10% despite the broader market’s bearish run
The cryptocurrency market is underperforming for the third-consecutive day this week, however TON is at present outperforming the opposite main cryptocurrencies. TON, the native coin of the Toncoin cryptocurrency, is at present outperforming the opposite main cryptocurrencies. It has added greater than 10% to its worth and is buying and...
astaga.com
Polygon Bulls In Control, According To This Indicator As Bitcoin Continues In A Range
MATIC’s worth stays robust regardless of worth dealing with rejection from a excessive of $0.8 as the worth holds above the important thing help space. MATIC breaks out of a descending triangle as the worth appears robust regardless of Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market costs down. The worth of MATIC...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Struggles As The Bears Assemble; Can Bulls Push One Last Time?
SHIB’s worth struggles to carry above key help as the worth tends to get a knockout into a variety channel. SHIB continues to wrestle in a range-bound motion as the worth makes an attempt to breakout from its vary worth. The value of SHIB continues its vary motion in...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
astaga.com
Will Bitcoin See A Repeat Of November 2018
The Bitcoin value is lingering just below $19,000 on the time of writing, not removed from the native low of $18,300. When the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Worth Index (PPI) knowledge was launched final week, the BTC value plunged to simply that value degree. Unexpectedly for a lot...
astaga.com
Ethereum Accumulation In Top Gear As Whale Holdings Hit New ATH
Over the previous few weeks, there was a transparent accumulation development amongst Ethereum holders. ETH had spilled out of exchanges at a excessive price, following the identical motion of BTC out of exchanges. The quantity of ETH pointed towards whales taking giant positions within the digital asset. The results of their accumulation is now obvious as Ethereum whale holdings have shot to a brand new excessive.
astaga.com
Binance (BNB/USD) is steady above $266. A quick technical outlook
Binance (BNB/USD) consumers proceed to defend $266. The extent has grow to be a vital zone, because the cryptocurrency has shaped a number of bottoms. That provides consumers an actual likelihood to thwart bear curiosity and transfer the cryptocurrency increased. The soundness of BNB comes when crypto exchange-related tokens are...
astaga.com
Is Buying The Dip A Smart Move
A dip is frequent within the cryptocurrency market throughout a bearish downtrend. Most instances, it might persist for a protracted interval. The present crypto winter of 2022 has seen the worth of many cash drop. Traders are fastidiously weighing their choices and contemplating if shopping for the dip is a great transfer within the present market.
astaga.com
what will drive it from the bear market?
Because the clock ticks, the extra sure we grow to be {that a} bear market is right here to final. Restoration appeared to have began in June and July, however the elephant within the room stays – macro uncertainty. Consequently, Ethereum (ETH/USD) appeared on its method up because it...
astaga.com
Altcoins like Litecoin and Chainlink Show Strong Whale Activity
The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has seen some promoting stress just lately transferring nearer to $19,000. Alternatively, just a few altcoins have been exhibiting good momentum with robust whale accumulation and deal with exercise. Oracle service supplier Chainlink has been on the radar of massive traders who’ve been...
astaga.com
XMR trades at $40 but could drop lower as the bearish trend thickens
Monero’s worth stays above $140, however XMR might discover it arduous to keep up this place because the broader cryptocurrency continues to underperform. XMR, the native coin of the Monero ecosystem, is down by lower than 1% over the past 24 hours and is presently buying and selling at $140.66 per coin.
astaga.com
Cardano Price Today October 22: ADA Surges Despite Volatility
The crypto market is in a particularly risky stage. With stories highlighting that the US Federal Reserve will transfer ahead with one other 75 bps interest rate hike, the crypto market has been struggling. The Cardano (ADA) value has continued to indicate excessive volatility. The Cardano value right this moment is buying and selling at Rs. 28.64 after rising near 2% within the final 24 hours. Nonetheless, it has fallen 0.60% within the final hour, bringing its losses for the week to five.6%.
astaga.com
Is Bitcoin one event away from a world of pain?
Bitcoin has been hanging round this $20,000 stage – or near it – for fairly some time now. It’s humorous how issues work. Commerce sideways for a few weeks and all of the merchants develop impatient. However folks: watch out what you would like for. There may...
astaga.com
Will Bitcoin Tank Following The Charles Schwab Indicator? Do BTC Investors Need To Worry?
The crypto market is giving traders no hope of restoration as the worth of Bitcoin returns from its latest achieve. Within the meantime, futures buying and selling stays the easiest way to achieve from the crypto ecosystem. Specialists within the crypto world revealed that the present market state of affairs...
astaga.com
ETH Shows Strength As Volatility Peaks
The Ethereum worth continues to battle because the macro components stay unfavorable. Ethereum accomplished a profitable merge final month, which was anticipated to be a serious bullish occasion for the Ethereum ecosystem. Nevertheless, Ethereum continues to battle to succeed in its pre-merge ranges. Nonetheless, the crypto market is displaying power within the final hour.
Defense companies have developed advanced gun turret to counter drone swarms
US and French defense companies have unveiled the latest version of the RAPIDFire autonomous gun turret at the Euronaval 2022, a naval defense exhibition, in Paris. The gun turret which is a joint effort of Nexter and Thales, is claimed to counter growing low-level, close-quarters surface and aerial threats, as per a press release published by the defense company Nexter on Wednesday.
astaga.com
Avalanche (AVAX/USD) to $10? A bleak technical outlook
Avalanche (AVAX/USD) has misplaced 90% of its worth because the November 2021 excessive. The token has been falling alongside different main cryptocurrencies within the bear market. The bear momentum remains to be excessive, with the cryptocurrency buying and selling at $15. Previously one week, AVAX has misplaced greater than 5% and is seeking to head to $10. What’s occurring?
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price May Be Ready To Return To $20,000
The Bitcoin value managed to shut yesterday’s day by day candle above vital assist, giving bulls a combating likelihood to forestall additional draw back. Nonetheless, at the moment’s buying and selling session has favored the bears, with BTC shifting under the $19,000 space. On the time of writing,...
Comments / 0