Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
Branch Technology Receives EPDs for 3D-printed Cladding Solutions
Branch Technology, a construction-technology company that 3D prints facades for commercial buildings, recently received Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification from UL Solutions for its 3D-printed cladding solutions, BranchClad GFRC and BranchClad Stucco. The certifications signify that the BranchClad products conform with the stringent Type III environmental declarations set by UL Environment and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).
takeitcool.com
Indian Sanitary Napkin Market to be Driven by the Growing Adoption of Safer Menstrual Practices in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Indian Sanitary Napkin Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Indian sanitary napkin market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, distribution channels, and major states. The...
retrofitmagazine.com
Three Crossville Tile Collections Receive Living Product Challenge Petal Certification
Crossville Inc. announced three tile collections that have received the prestigious Living Product Challenge Petal Certification with 14 of 20 imperatives achieved in the seven categories. The Living Product Challenge is a recognition program of the International Living Future Institute. The Retro Active 2.0, Shades 2.0, and Color Blox 2.0 collections are now Petal Certified.
retrofitmagazine.com
FXLuminaire Strip Light and Controller Win Product Award at CEDIA Expo
FXLuminaire is thrilled to announce that its SRP RGBW Strip Light and SRP-CC Strip Light Color Controller were named the winners of the CE Pro BEST Product Award in the Lighting, Lighting Controls, and Accessories category at the 2022 CEDIA Expo. The highly versatile SRP RGBW Strip Light makes it...
retrofitmagazine.com
Nova USA Wood Products Names Timbers & Marine Lumber Program Manager
Laurens van Kleef has been named the timbers & marine lumber program manager at Nova USA Wood Products Inc., a supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. He is responsible for the development of new products in the Eastern United States as well as supporting the company’s sales activities within the hardwood, softwood, reclaimed and marine timbers industries.
retrofitmagazine.com
NEMA’s Industry Director of Lighting Systems Wins 2022 ANSI Meritorious Service Award
Karen Willis, industry director, Lighting Systems at the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) was recognized with the 2022 ANSI Meritorious Service Award. This award is presented to individuals with a record of significant contribution to voluntary standardization who have demonstrated outstanding service in enabling ANSI to attain the objectives for which it was founded.
retrofitmagazine.com
ASCE Releases 2022 Civil Engineering Salary Report
Civil engineering salaries continue to trend up according to the 2022 ASCE Civil Engineering Salary Report recently released by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), with an average annual salary of nearly $125,000. The median pre-tax annual salary in 2021 among survey respondents was $124,296. Base salaries rose by about 6 percent from 2020 to 2021. The median primary income for those civil engineers with a Professional Engineers license was $130,000, nearly $23,000 more than those with no licenses or certifications.
retrofitmagazine.com
Select and Schedule Greenheck HVAC Equipment without Leaving Revit
Greenheck’s eCAPS Bridge to Revit plug-in provides access to the most complete catalog of HVAC product content in Greenheck’s eCAPS online product selection program and makes it easy to select and schedule HVAC equipment without leaving the Revit environment. The plug-in enables specifiers to make model or performance-based selections and seamlessly insert Level of Development (LOD) 200 and 300 content directly into Revit projects. The eCAPS Bridge to Revit plug-in also saves users time by automating the schedule creation process.
retrofitmagazine.com
Project Data Can Be Accessed Anywhere
Bluebeam Inc., a developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction professionals worldwide, has released Bluebeam Cloud, a new suite of mobile and browser-based solutions available globally as part of new subscription plans. Bluebeam Cloud features a powerful, flexible Markup Editor for marking up, commenting, and collaborating on...
retrofitmagazine.com
ASCE Releases Statement about the Accelerating Infrastructure Summit
The following is a statement by Maria Lehman, president-elect, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE):. “We thank the Administration for convening the Accelerating Infrastructure Summit, which highlighted the possibilities stemming from the bipartisan infrastructure law. Nearly one full year since it was passed into law, this transformative legislation is beginning to kickstart vital infrastructure projects nationwide that will improve the country’s economic efficiency and prioritize public health and safety.
retrofitmagazine.com
MRA Releases Residential Metal Roofing Buyer’s Guide
The U.S. and Canadian re-roofing market is experiencing high demand due to a number of challenging circumstances, ranging from the increasing frequency of severe storms, hurricanes and wildfire threats, to the average age of homes continuing to rise. That means, plenty of homes are now in need of—or are due...
ArchDaily
Henn Develops Master Plan for City University of Hong Kong
International architecture office Henn developed a 300,000m² master plan for the City University of Hong Kong in the province of Guangdong. The construction will be split into two phases: the central library is planned for 2023 and the academic amenities, including student residences, are scheduled for completion in 2025. As the City University of Hong Kong's third mainland site, "CityU Dongguan" will connect researchers and industry collaborators across the Greater Bay Area Technology Innovation Corridor and create a multifaceted university district in the Pearl River Delta region. Moreover, the complex will be home to the Faculty of Science, Engineering, Business, and Medicine.
retrofitmagazine.com
Ecoer Offers 10-year Warranty on Parts and Labor for Heat Pumps
Ecoer, manufacturer of highly efficient variable speed inverter heat pumps, has announced it now offers an “out-of-the-box” 10-year warranty on both parts and labor for its flagship line of heat pumps at no charge to end users. “We’re confident that our products will provide superior comfort for a...
retrofitmagazine.com
Metrology Software Is Free
NextMeasure, the metrology software company that puts the user experience first, has launched their free universal software platform. The platform is suited for analysis and inspection applications using measurement points and point clouds from a wide array of input formats and associated CAD files. Fast, reliable and compatible with all sensors and portable devices, the solution is the most user-friendly in the metrology industry for design, manufacturing and quality control whenever and wherever a company needs it.
modernretail.co
Outlines co-founders on trying to make shower liners work as a subscription
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify. Outlines is trying to be the Quip toothbrushes for bathroom and home cleaning products. The company launched earlier this year with a shower liner subscription service. The idea is that customers can buy the shower liner along with other accessories. Then, every few months they can pack up their used musty one, send it to Outlines who will recycle the material and then send another brand new clean liner. But Outlines isn’t stopping at shower liners — the startup is launching both a replenishable body scrubber and a toilet brush soon.
retrofitmagazine.com
Research Being Conducted to Identify Challenges Manufacturers Face in Missouri
At a time when supply chain issues, growing workforce needs, and rising costs are creating challenges for manufacturers across the country, a Springfield, Mo., company is conducting research to uncover insight and next steps for the sector in Missouri. Habitat Communication & Culture has partnered with Missouri Association of Manufacturers...
retrofitmagazine.com
Metal Construction Association Names 2022 Design Awards Winners
The Metal Construction Association’s 2022 Design Awards were announced last week at METALCON, a major industry event held in Indianapolis. Formerly known as the Chairman’s Awards, the new Metal Construction Association (MCA) Design Awards recognize member companies involved in the construction of outstanding building projects that use metal in significant and innovative ways. The panel of judges included Travis Wendt, owner, Metallic Products; Rick Harlan Schneider, AIA, APA, LEED, principal, ISTUDIO Architects; Paul Mankins FAIA, LEED AP, founding partner of substancearchitecture; and Erik Mehlman, AIA, partner, BuildSense. The group selected 10 winners from submitted projects that highlight the use of metal to enhance the design of a building.
retrofitmagazine.com
Low-profile Panels Provide Radiant Heating and Cooling
Therma-HEXX, a North American provider of modular radiant heating and cooling systems, announces the launch of high-performance ThermaPANEL modular hydronic radiant heating and cooling systems for new and refurbished residential, commercial and industrial applications. The new interior system is environmentally friendly, improves efficiency and saves space and money just as...
retrofitmagazine.com
MSI Opens Showroom, Distribution Center in New Haven, Conn., Area
M S International Inc. (MSI), a supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, celebrated the Grand Opening of its latest showroom and distribution center in the greater New Haven, Conn., area on Thursday, Oct. 13. Located at 4 Laser Lane, Wallingford, CT 06492, this showroom spans approximately 70,000 square feet, featuring a complete offering of MSI’s product lineup from flooring and countertops to natural stone, hardscaping materials and much more for residential and commercial markets alike.
retrofitmagazine.com
Deliver Reliable Water Pressure with Maximum Efficiency
Franklin Electric Co. Inc. announced new SubDrive QuickPAK solutions for water system installers looking to deliver reliable constant water pressure while maximizing efficiency. The newest SubDrive QuickPAKs are powered by a 4-inch MagForce High Efficiency Motor for unparalleled performance in jobs up to 5 horsepower. These offerings feature a Franklin Electric motor, pump and drive all in one package for the ultimate in operational compatibility and optimized operation. They are ideal for residential water systems, irrigation, constant pressure boosting or geothermal systems.
Comments / 0