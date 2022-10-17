Read full article on original website
montanakaimin.com
Missoula drunk driver runs onto footbridge near campus, nearly hits Grizzly Stomp dancers
A drunk driver ran onto the Van Buren Street Footbridge Saturday, Oct. 15, scaring swing dancing club members who were meeting there. Witnesses reportedly stopped the driver, who Missoula Police charged with a DUI. No one was injured. Emily Messer, a first-year member of the UM swing dancing club Grizzly...
Man Arrested for Felony DUI in Missoula, Had a BAC of .273
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report from 911 dispatch that a silver Hyundai was seen swerving all over the roadway. The 911 complainant stated the vehicle had just pulled into the Town Pump at the Wye.
Man With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the area of Strand Avenue and S. Russell Street. US Marshals were attempting to apprehend Michael Charlo on over $80,000 in outstanding warrants and had set up a ruse wherein Charlo believed he had a job offer at that location.
montanarightnow.com
Man arrested following accusations he pulled a gun at Missoula bar
A man was arrested following allegations that he pulled a gun on a group of people at a Missoula bar over the weekend. Damon Dufresne is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. He’s also charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on Monday.
montanarightnow.com
Mineral County Sheriff's Office finds missing man safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are looking for a 56-year-old man who was last seen on Sept. 26. Dale Pearce has the mental capacity of a 9 year old and requires medication for a heart condition according to the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory. He is described as being a...
montanarightnow.com
The Killing of 'The Cadillac Man'
MISSOULA - In our newest 'Montana Murder Mysteries' podcast, a 30-year-old cold case out of Missoula has been solved and almost to the exact day of the victim's death. It's a story Montana Right Now first brought to you as "Breaking News" at the end of September, as the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit determined who was responsible for the stabbing death of a transient man back in 1992.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula police request MEPA for missing 56-year-old man last seen Sept. 26
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway
The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
NBCMontana
Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93
MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
montanarightnow.com
Stevensville man confesses to drug trafficking, firearm and money laundering, prosecutor says
MISSOULA — A Stevensville man admitted to drug trafficking, firearm and money laundering crimes after law enforcement seized thousands of fentanyl and methamphetamine pills from his vehicle in a Minnesota traffic stop and found pill-making equipment and materials on his Montana property, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Andrew Kyle...
NBCMontana
Hamilton fire started in shed that stored ammunition
Crews are still investigating a fire in a residential area in Hamilton Monday evening. It happened in an alley on the 700 block of North Third Street. Hamilton Fire Chief Brad Mohn told NBC Montana that a fire in a shed spread to another shed, then to a neighbor's pole barn, which housed an RV.
Woman Steals Man’s $10,000, Gives it to the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, a male contacted the Missoula Police Department to report a theft of over $10,000 in cash. Approximately six days earlier, the male was gambling at a casino on W. Broadway when he met 33-year-old April Hartley. The male invited Hartley to accompany him to another casino in town.
Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
Fairfield Sun Times
Sheriff trying to ID theft suspects at Oxbow Cattle Co. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to identify two suspects accused of theft on two different occasions at Oxbow Cattle Company in Missoula Sept. 12. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook said one suspect is a man and the other is a woman. Oxbow Cattle Company is...
Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways
It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
Crosswinds Recovery men's residence set to open in Missoula
Crosswinds Recovery is about to have the grand opening of its new men’s recovery residence in Missoula.
