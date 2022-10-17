ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Need a Slightly Used, Narco Boss–Owned Ferrari? Colombia Has a Deal for You!

Three Ferraris belonging to the alleged financial mastermind of a Colombian drug cartel are going to be auctioned off by the Colombian government. The proceeds will go “back to the people.”. The Ferraris are part of a total of 30 supercars—including 14 Ferraris—that were seized from Juan José Valencia,...
bitcoinist.com

What Is Fueling The Dramatic Rise In Bitcoin Hashrate?

Never mind the price, bitcoin’s hashrate keeps growing and growing. What does the phenomenon mean and why is it happening? Do miners know something we don’t? Or is something else going on behind the scenes? Those are the questions of the day in bitcoin and crypto circles. Our friends at Arcane Research recently took a crack at them in their The Weekly Update report, and we’re here to analyze the case AR presented.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Fail – 80% Of El Salvador’s People Believe President’s Crypto Program Is A Disaster

Bitcoin took the internet by storm in 2021 when El Salvador – the smallest country in South America – announced it will make the cryptocurrency a legal tender. The plan was first made public during the 2021 Bitcoin Conference that was held in Miami through a video of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele that shared the nation’s plan to adopt a bill that will make Bitcoin legal tender.
bitcoinist.com

How The EU Will Imposed Energy Labels On Bitcoin Miners

The European Commission (EC) released an update on the energy strategy to be adopted by the European Union in the coming years; this might bring significant changes for Bitcoin miners and crypto miners. The Commission is moving forward with the European Green Deal and intends to improve the region’s energy efficiency by integrating renewable energy sources.
getnews.info

Indian Visa from Netherlands, Brazil, Philippines and USA Citizens

Visiting India as a Netherlands citizen has become a very easy and straightforward process since the launch of the Indian e-Visa in 2014. Netherlands passport holders are required to apply for an Indian e-Visa before traveling to India. 166 countries around the world can apply for Indian Visa online from the comfort of their own homes. Simply fill out the online application form and attach some required documents. The long process of making appointments with embassies or consulates and the long wait Visa times have been eliminated with the implementation of the online visa application.
The Independent

Public clash with Just Stop Oil protesters blocking east London road

Members of the public have clashed with protesters from the climate campaign group Just Stop Oil after activists blocked a major road in east London.Nearly 30 demonstrators gathered on Shoreditch High Street at the junction of Great Eastern Street just after noon on Saturday where they set up a road block to disrupt traffic.The group, who are calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, sat in the road with colourful banners and glued themselves to the tarmac.But footage shared by the campaign group shows pedestrians and motorists growing angry at the protesters as...
bitcoinist.com

How This New Interpol Team Will Crackdown On Crypto Crime

On the 90th Interpol General Assembly hosted in Delhi, India, the Secretary General for this organization Jurgen Stock, announced the creation of a new team dedicated to crypto crime. The division will be based in Singapore and assist member nations in following and preventing illegal activities related to the new asset class.
bitcoinist.com

СryptoKG innovative cryptocurrency exchange

Cryptocurrency has rapidly entered the financial market and continues to develop. So today it has become a full-fledged market asset and is equated to fiat money and other digital assets. Briefly about CryptoKG. СryptoKG is one of the licensed exchanges where traders can professionally trade cryptocurrencies and tokenized exchange assets....
France 24

Most Salvadorans think making Bitcoin legal tender was 'failure'

According to the poll by the University of Central America (UCA), 75.6 percent of respondents said they never used cryptocurrency in 2022, and 77 percent consider its adoption 14 months ago as legal tender, alongside the dollar, "to have been a failure." Bitcoin, whose value has tumbled over the past...
bitcoinist.com

The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token

The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.

