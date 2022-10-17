Members of the public have clashed with protesters from the climate campaign group Just Stop Oil after activists blocked a major road in east London.Nearly 30 demonstrators gathered on Shoreditch High Street at the junction of Great Eastern Street just after noon on Saturday where they set up a road block to disrupt traffic.The group, who are calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, sat in the road with colourful banners and glued themselves to the tarmac.But footage shared by the campaign group shows pedestrians and motorists growing angry at the protesters as...

5 DAYS AGO