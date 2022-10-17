Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Grandmother who reportedly inspired 'Mama Coco' in Pixar's 'Coco' dies at 109
Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero, the inspiration for the Pixar character "Mama Coco," has died at the age of 109. According to Roberto Monroy, the state of Michoacán's secretary of tourism, she died suddenly in Santa Fe de la Laguna, the Mexican town where she was born, which is known for its beautiful pottery. Maria was a ceramic potter and is survived by her three children and grandchildren. Monroy referred to her as a "tireless woman and life model." Despite her striking resemblance to the animated character, she never received any sort of official acknowledgment for her contribution to the film "Coco." However, according to TMZ, Pixar did clarify that when researching the movie, they spoke with many local families, including Maria's.
Art Laboe dead at 97: Legendary DJ who coined phrase ‘oldies but goodies’ passed away at Palm Springs home after battling pneumonia
The broadcasting world is in mourning on Monday, with the news that legendary DJ Art Laboe has passed away. The radio pioneer - who is credited with coining the oft-used term 'oldies but goodies' - passed after a battle with pneumonia at his Palm Springs home. The DJ was 97...
musictimes.com
Michael Ponti Cause of Death Mysterious: Famed Pianist Dead at 84
Michael Ponti was supposed to celebrate his 85th birthday next week, but unfortunately, he passed away recently after his years of contribution to the music industry as one of the most renowned pianists globally. The tragic news was confirmed by his son, Maximilian Ponti, to the German Press Agency. He...
Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Explains Why She Bought a Home with Ex Peter Cornell: ‘It’s Complicated’
Investing in her future. Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan revealed why she and ex-fiancé Peter Cornell recently decided to purchase a home together in Los Angeles. “We bought it as an investment property,” Hernan, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit 2022 in New York City on Saturday, October […]
classicfm.com
This choirboy ‘cat duet’ is a masterpiece in musical humour, and in keeping a straight face
A masterclass in both the classical and comical. Here's the Rossini-esque opera duet where the lyrics consist entirely of the word ‘meow’. This hilarious ‘Duetto buffo di due gatti’ (‘Funny duet for two cats’) is said to be the work of Italian opera maestro Gioachino Rossini – a composer who loved his tunes, his pasta, and very possibly, his mischievous cats.
A Trip to Mexico Changed the Way I View My Hispanic Heritage — and My Approach to Home
I can vividly recall the sunny yellow, vivid magenta, and rich purple threads embroidered on a traditional dress my grandpa brought back for me after one of his travels home to Mexico. He always said he’d take me with him on one of those trips when I got older, but we never got the chance. A big personality who always showed up 30 minutes late to mass and never missed a pizza night, he’d tell stories of his childhood in Veracruz, the mountains, and a place that seemed so different from the beach spring breaks my classmates would talk about.
Beauty Rituales: How Nopales Inspired Sandra Velasquez to Launch Her Body Line, Nopalera
Sandra Velasquez is no stranger to standing in the spotlight. Before the first-generation Mexicana from California launched her body line, Nopalera, she was the lead singer and bandleader of the Latin alternative band Pistolera. But with the release of her product line, Velasquez comfortably took a backseat to allow a new star to shine — nopal. "The nopal cactus is one of the most sustainable, regenerative, and resilient crops in the world. It can be eaten, transformed into textiles, and used to hydrate skin and hair," Velasquez tells POPSUGAR. Aside from the versatility and regenerative qualities of the plant, there are also deeply rooted cultural ties that were important for her to highlight. "The nopal is an ancient symbol of Mexican culture. It is quite literally the most Mexican plant ever," she says, noting that it even appears on the Mexican flag. She adds, "I knew that by building a brand around this plant, it would automatically speak to our base consumer."
Art House Industry in Crisis Looks for Inspiration in European Works in Progress Lineup
The European Works in Progress Cologne (EWIP) couldn’t have come at a better time. For a European art house industry in crisis — box office revenues for specialty films remain well below pre-pandemic levels while the cost of producing films has only gone up —the need for exciting new “content” in the form of films that will draw audiences back to the theatres, has arguably never been greater.More from The Hollywood ReporterMIPCOM: 2022 Diversify TV Award Winners RevealedLupita Nyong'o on the Intense Shoot for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and the Weight of Global StardomMIPCOM: 'Beforeigners' Producer Rubicon Enters the Spy Game...
tvinsider.com
‘Élite’ Star Ester Expósito Joins New Series ‘La Isla Bonita’
Ester Expósito, a breakout star from Netflix‘s Spanish teen drama Élite, has joined the cast of La Isla Bonita, a new dramedy created by Élite director Ginesta Guindal. According to Variety, Expósito will play Roxy in the series, which revolves around a group of friends living in a quaint house in Ibiza, Spain. Roxy rents a room in the house with hopes of becoming “someone” on social media and attending the island’s best parties. She lives with party animal Alfonso, idealist Peter, and environmentalist Sol.
‘The Route,’ a Celebration of Spain’s Most Legendary Club Scene, Broken Down by its Creator and Producer
CANNES — An Atresplayer Premium Original, “The Route,” begins as the lead characters’ time together ends, in 1993. A star DJ on Valencia’s Ruta de Bakalao, Marc’s heart isn’t in it anymore. He visits his family home and sits in his bedroom, still plastered with teenage memorabilia, trying to connect with a younger self who felt music with passion. For Sento, clubbing is now a business. Toni wonders if it’s time to go home. “The Route” (“La Ruta”) then goes back in time, one episode at a time to end to when the friends first met, in 1981, and enjoyed some kind of innocence....
My Neighbour Totoro review – dazzling staging of the Studio Ghibli classic
How to adapt an iconic film made by the creative giants at Studio Ghibli, directed by the genius Hayao Miyazaki and considered an unsurpassed feat of fantasy animation? And do so without getting egg on your face?. Just like this, it would seem. The Royal Shakespeare Company’s production, written by...
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000
There is a 10-year-old boy called Andres Valencia who may very well be the next artistic genius of our times. His name is Andres Valencia and according to Forbes, he has got the art market in a frenzy.
withguitars.com
Lucinda Chua Releases New Single ‘Golden’
Artist Lucinda Chua presents ‘Golden’: a self-produced song about identity and representation, accompanied by a short film co-created with director Tash Tung. Written from the perspective of her younger self, ‘Golden’ is an intimate and heartfelt meditation on identity in the absence of a role model. “Who do I turn to, when I don’t look like you?”, Chua whispers softly, a quiet, uncertain call to the universe. “When the sunlight hits me / I’m golden you’ll see.” Joined by a chorus of friends, musicians Laura Groves and Fran Lobo, their voices conjoin lifting the song into a luminous, anthemic entreaty to Chua’s younger self. “To be the first, to be the first”, they sing together, underscored by Chua’s uplifting string arrangements.
In Mexico City, a Private Art Collection Evolves into a Public Museum
MEXICO CITY — It would be easy to think of Museo Kaluz as the very expensive hobby of an extraordinarily rich man. After all, the downtown Mexico City museum was founded, and is funded, by Antonio del Valle Ruiz, who ranks No. 7 on Forbes magazine’s list of wealthiest Mexicans.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Kicks off Two Weeks of Streaming
When the pandemic arrived in March of 2020, Tzvia Shelef didn’t want to cancel the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival. With only a month of lead time, she reconfigured the fest into an online event. As we all remember, in 2020, people were stuck at home with nowhere to...
Naama Guggenheim Discusses New Song and Music Video, Upbringing, and Much More
Spreading soft confidence, Naama Guggenheim is an intriguing musical artist on the rise. The Tel Avivian singer-songwriter and producer was born in Bern, raised in both Cleveland and the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Aspiring to grow into the modern sounds, Naama Guggenheim immersed herself in the sounds of Soul, R&B, and many more, and developed her writing style through the guitar. You can feel the feminist persona in her artistry, be it as a singer, guitar player, writer, or producer. With a unique view on the world, she has an inspiring combination of a soulful voice, catchy melodies and profound lyrics followed by an electronic beat. Her live performance is an emotional and moving show, both for the body and the mind.
Singer Mikaben dead at 41 after collapsing on stage during concert in Paris
Haitians are paying tribute to singer Mikaben, whose death Saturday night during a concert in Paris left his country reeling. The 41-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, suffered a suspected heart attack during a performance, shocking fans who saw him collapse as he made his way off stage.
World
The Picasso paradox: Museums grapple with how to remember the artist’s complicated legacy
"Bust of a smiling woman," 1901, by Pablo Picasso, at the Reina Sofía Museum. Last September, at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, Spain, commemorations ahead of the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death began with a warning:. “Picasso must stop being the Picasso we’ve always known...
Comments / 0