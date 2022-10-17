Read full article on original website
Post Register
Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days
Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
Post Register
'Greater Idaho' movement: redraw border between OR and ID
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 'Greater Idaho' Movement is gaining more traction in Eastern Oregon as the group pushes to have the border between Idaho and Oregon redrawn. Residents in Eastern Oregon have been joining the 'Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho' group in increasing numbers as some see the benefits of joining Idaho's lower tax rates, better economy, less regulation on businesses, and drug and crime laws that are enforced, as more and more appealing.
Post Register
A long anticipated change is headed toward Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After months of persistent high pressure, dry conditions and warmer than normal temperatures, the pattern is finally showing signs of changing. A significant trough of low pressure will move in from the Gulf of Alaska and this will bring much needed moisture, cool temperatures and some mountain snow!
Post Register
One more day of sunshine before a wet weekend
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — High pressure will bring out sunshine and above-average temperatures in the Treasure Valley today, but a trough of low pressure is set to cool down the region and bring on precipitation by tomorrow. Some clouds will roll in this evening, but the bulk of low...
Post Register
Report: Bill prohibiting drag in public to be introduced this legislative session
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Capital Sun reports that Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti and other conservative activists are preparing a bill that will be introduced on the first day of the next session to the Idaho Legislature that would ban "drag performances in all public venues."
Post Register
Sunny skies today, but a pattern change is on the way
Conditions will remain dry and sunny Wednesday, but models are showing a shift in the weather pattern starting Friday. On Thursday, a stretch of clouds will roll through much of southern Idaho. That is the start of a low-pressure system making its way toward the region, which will bring more cloud cover and precipitation.
Post Register
Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin will be released to rehab
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The man who accosted Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in western New York will be released from jail into an alcohol treatment program, a federal judge ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson agreed Wednesday to allow David Jakubonis to enter a...
