ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days

Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

'Greater Idaho' movement: redraw border between OR and ID

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 'Greater Idaho' Movement is gaining more traction in Eastern Oregon as the group pushes to have the border between Idaho and Oregon redrawn. Residents in Eastern Oregon have been joining the 'Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho' group in increasing numbers as some see the benefits of joining Idaho's lower tax rates, better economy, less regulation on businesses, and drug and crime laws that are enforced, as more and more appealing.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

A long anticipated change is headed toward Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After months of persistent high pressure, dry conditions and warmer than normal temperatures, the pattern is finally showing signs of changing. A significant trough of low pressure will move in from the Gulf of Alaska and this will bring much needed moisture, cool temperatures and some mountain snow!
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

One more day of sunshine before a wet weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — High pressure will bring out sunshine and above-average temperatures in the Treasure Valley today, but a trough of low pressure is set to cool down the region and bring on precipitation by tomorrow. Some clouds will roll in this evening, but the bulk of low...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Sunny skies today, but a pattern change is on the way

Conditions will remain dry and sunny Wednesday, but models are showing a shift in the weather pattern starting Friday. On Thursday, a stretch of clouds will roll through much of southern Idaho. That is the start of a low-pressure system making its way toward the region, which will bring more cloud cover and precipitation.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin will be released to rehab

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The man who accosted Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in western New York will be released from jail into an alcohol treatment program, a federal judge ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson agreed Wednesday to allow David Jakubonis to enter a...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy