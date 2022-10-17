Mr. Jerold Jay “Jerry” Kaplan, age 79 of Wrightsville passed away peacefully on Saturday evening. October 15, 2022 at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, Georgia. Born in Bronx, New York, he was the eldest of three children born to the late Albert Kaplan and Estelle Sally Kolsky. In the mid 1950s the family moved to Miami, Florida where he was a graduate of North Miami High School. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Law Enforcement. He was honorably discharged in November of 1965 and in February of 1966 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served in the Combat Zone in Vietnam from September 1967 until May of 1969 from which he received a Purple Heart, Medal of Honor and other commendations. Upon being honorably discharged from Camp LeJeune, NC in May of 1970, Mr. Kaplan returned home to Miami where he enrolled at Miami Dade Junior College to pursue his studies in Criminal Justice. He remained in Florida and worked in Law Enforcement until moving to Wrightsville in 1988. Upon settling in Wrightsville, Mr. Kaplan continued his studies in Criminal Justice at Armstrong State College while working as a Correction Officer within the Georgia Department of Corrections facilities in Reidsville, Georgia. He retired in 1996.

