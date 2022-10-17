Read full article on original website
Vidalia Cross Country Runs Well at SEB
(L-R): (Seth MacGregor, Andrew Hodges and Georgia Meredith) 7 Mile Farms Invitational hosted by Southeast Bulloch was a great race for the Indians. On a challenging course, our Indians brought home 3 medalists with Georgia Meredith placing 4th in the girls' race, Andrew Hodges placed 5th and Seth MacGregor placed 6th. The boys varsity team placed 2nd to Southeast Bulloch as a team with Andrew Hodges, Seth MacGregor, Chamlee Evans, Cash Driggers, Jude Owen, Abrien Anthony and Hunter Loosberg.
Bulldog Competition Cheer Co-Ed Takes 2nd Place at the Cotton Cheer Classic
Lyons, GA. – October 17, 2022 | Coach Tilly Christian. Toombs County Cheerleading competed at the Cotton Cheer Classic at Jeff Davis High School on Saturday, October 15th. There were three teams in the Co-Ed division and Toombs County took home 2nd place behind Statesboro High. "These athletes have...
Mr. Johnny W. Barwick, Ailey
Mr. Johnny W. Barwick, age 72, of Ailey, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at HCA Memorial of Jacksonville, Florida after an extended illness. He was born in Lakeland, Florida on June 8, 1950 and as a child moved to Montgomery County where he lived all of his life. He graduated from Vidalia High School Class of 1968. He was employed with the Georgia Department of Corrections, working as a Correctional officer with Montgomery State Prison and retired in 2007 as a Road Detail Guard after thirty-four years of loyal service. Mr. Barwick loved his grandbabies, traveling, NASCAR, college football, and he especially enjoyed the outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith and is preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Barwick and Georgia Tapley Barwick; and two brothers, Jimmy Barwick and Randy Barwick.
Redcoats Ranked Superior
The Toombs County Redcoats earned a Superior band rating at the 16th annual Sound of Silver Band Competition Saturday in Blackshear, Ga. There were 19 schools represented and Toombs competed in the class AAA group. Band Director Noah Bullard said, "The Redcoats have been working very hard on their technique...
Mr. Philip “Phil” Robert Peoples, Sr., Lyons
Mr. Philip “Phil” Robert Peoples, Sr., age 83, of Lyons, died Monday evening, October 17, 2022, at his residence under the care of Community Hospice after a brief illness and surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Peoples was born in Orlando, Florida on October 14, 1939 and graduated from Fort Myers High School Class of 1957. He was employed as a superintendent with Florida Power and Light, and after overseeing repairs after Hurricane Andrew, he retired after 37 years of loyal service. Phil loved the water, scuba diving, fishing, pinzgauer cattle, and bringing people to the Lord. He is preceded in death by his parents, Philip Reed and Nellie Grey Peoples; a son, Keven Reed Peoples; and a daughter, Lisa Marie Webber.
Mr. John J. Collins, Lothair Community
Mr. John J. Collins, age 56 of the Lothair Community of Soperton passed away on Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022. Born in Soperton, he was one of three sons born to the late Roger Bruce Collins and Trudie “Tootsie” Jeanette Chester. He grew up in Soperton and was a graduate of Treutlen County High School, Class of 1983. John had worked within the Georgia Department of Corrections in the late 1990s before joining the Georgia Department of Transportation. He worked as a Construction Inspector with GDOT until retiring after twenty years. After retiring he returned to work as a Consultant and was still actively working at the time of his passing.
Dr. Christy Powell, Montgomery County
Dr. Christy Powell, age 47, of Montgomery County, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta following an extended illness. She was a native of Mt. Vernon, a 1994 graduate of Montgomery County High School, and a 1999 graduate of Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic in Boiling Springs South Carolina. She began her chiropractic career in Screven County, and was there for many years before opening Vidalia Chiropractic in 2017. She attended Connections Church in Vidalia, and was a huge supporter of Vidalia High School Cheer and Toombs County Soccer Association. She enjoyed baking, cooking, traveling, especially her many trips to Disney World, and she loved holidays with her family.
Oxford Makes Donation To SECCA
Oxford of Lyons presented Southeastern Early College and Career Academy (SECCA) with a $10,000 donation through the Oxford Foundation and a company-wide educational initiative. SECCA will use the money to support the partnership between SECCA and local business and industry, as well as celebrate student achievements. "We are so thankful...
Mr. Jerold Jay “Jerry” Kaplan, Wrightsville
Mr. Jerold Jay “Jerry” Kaplan, age 79 of Wrightsville passed away peacefully on Saturday evening. October 15, 2022 at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, Georgia. Born in Bronx, New York, he was the eldest of three children born to the late Albert Kaplan and Estelle Sally Kolsky. In the mid 1950s the family moved to Miami, Florida where he was a graduate of North Miami High School. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Law Enforcement. He was honorably discharged in November of 1965 and in February of 1966 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served in the Combat Zone in Vietnam from September 1967 until May of 1969 from which he received a Purple Heart, Medal of Honor and other commendations. Upon being honorably discharged from Camp LeJeune, NC in May of 1970, Mr. Kaplan returned home to Miami where he enrolled at Miami Dade Junior College to pursue his studies in Criminal Justice. He remained in Florida and worked in Law Enforcement until moving to Wrightsville in 1988. Upon settling in Wrightsville, Mr. Kaplan continued his studies in Criminal Justice at Armstrong State College while working as a Correction Officer within the Georgia Department of Corrections facilities in Reidsville, Georgia. He retired in 1996.
Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date
A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
Temporary Traffic Pattern Change in Lyons
The traffic pattern in the vicinity of the new roundabout in Lyons is about to change temporarily, and the Lyons Police Department is urging drivers to be alert and cautious while traveling in the area. “For the next two or three days, they will be installing pipes at that intersection...
Georgia Southern student dies after being hit by plane propeller
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia Southern Student died after he was hit by a plane’s propeller at the Bulloch County Airport. Sani Aliyu was walking toward the front of the plane Sunday night when he was killed, according to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch. The 21-year-old was flying back from Savannah with four […]
Vandalism in Wheeler County
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons who damaged buildings in Glenwood at some point before the early morning hours of this past Monday. Chief Deputy Richie Floyd reported that around 7:20 Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to City Hall where they found that someone had broken the windows of the building. It was later discovered that four other buildings in the city had sustained broken windows as well.
Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony expected to be held Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority have confirmed that an invite-only ceremony will be held Tuesday October 25th in Bryan County. That ceremony will be for the groundbreaking of what is being dubbed as Hyundai Motor Groups’ Metaplant America. The groundbreaking will mark the...
Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
TCHS Student Selected for State Advisory Council
Brantley Grace Smith, a student at Toombs County High School, has been selected to serve on State School Superintendent’s Richard Woods’ Student Advisory Council. Students are selected based on an application process, and typically, hundreds of students apply. Those selected will be expected to meet four times during the 2022-23 school term.
Early Voters Turning Out in Record Numbers
Early voting in Georgia began Monday, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported record breaking numbers of Georgians casting in person ballots on the first day. Raffensperger said there were over 70,000 more voters on the first day of early voting for this mid-term election than there was in...
Statesboro City Council recognizes employees and community organizations
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. At the meeting the Mayor and council members recognized First Baptist Church, Safe Haven and employees Jimmy Murray and Layne Phillips. Recognitions/Public Presentations:. A) Presentation of a key to the City to First...
School District: Georgia bus driver arrested for DUI, with students on the bus
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence while driving their afternoon route with students on the bus. According to the Wayne County School district, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon and there were two students on the bus. 2 Mega Millions...
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
