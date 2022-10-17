Read full article on original website
Golden Triangle Waste Services release statement on trash issue
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Trash continues to pile up in Columbus and Lowndes County. In September, we reported about the shortages of staff and trucks at Golden Triangle Waste Services. Today the waste service released a statement on Facebook. The statement describes how waste service employees have been...
Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th when she was dropped off at her aunt’s East Tupelo home for a weekend visit.
Chickasaw County deputies ask for help locating missing man
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies are asking for help to find a missing man. 21-year-old Carter Bliven was last seen this past Tuesday on County Road 416 in Woodland. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 250 pounds. Bliven was last seen driving a blue Chevy Equinox...
Tupelo woman accused of embezzling thousands from business
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is accused of taking about $14,000 from a business. Now, 48-year-old Lori Palmer is charged with embezzlement. Tupelo police say they were called about missing money at Oak Creek Apartments back on September 26th. Management at the complex suspected Palmer had taken...
Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
Elementary schools, Head Start Center get funding for more pre-K classes
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Elementary schools and a Head Start Center in Lowndes are getting a financial boost to fund additional pre-K classes. The Mississippi State Board of Education added Lowndes County to the Early Learning Collaborative Program. The allocation will give Lowndes County School District and Coleman...
Traffic backs up on Highway 82 after two vehicles crashed
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Scary moments this afternoon for two Lowndes County drivers. The two-car crash happened on Highway 82, eastbound, near where you can see the Communiversity from the highway. Both vehicles were heavily damaged. Traffic was backed up for at least a mile while crews worked...
Attorney Jeff Hosford tells what the next steps are in felony arrest cases
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After the arrests in Monroe County of four daycare workers, many people are wondering what is next for the accused. Three sets of parents have filed abuse charges in Monroe County Justice Court. This follows a viral video taken at the Lil’ Blessings Childcare...
Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turns into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker. 40-year-old Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her...
Ceremony scheduled, memorial service finalizing for Sam Westmoreland
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are remembering Sam Westmoreland today on what would have been his 19th birthday. Plans are being finalized for a public memorial service. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. at The Orchard in Tupelo. That’s on Coley Road....
Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
Suspect wanted for shooting at Weir apartments turns himself in
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man wanted in connection with a Weir shooting turns himself in. Tyler McDowell was taken into custody this morning. He’s being charged with aggravated assault. Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby says McDowell had been in Chicago but returned home to turn himself...
Master Gardeners meet up to share knowledge on plant care
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Gardeners from around the area met today to learn a few tips and tricks for their gardens this fall. Master Gardeners from throughout the area met at the local regional group in Columbus today at the Extension office. Nearly 50 people gathered and listened to...
Weekend Weather
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Great weather for your weekend! Next chance of rain arrives early next week!. SATURDAY: Beautiful conditions in store for your Saturday! With plentiful sunshine, and some clouds, we’ll climb to a high temperature near 78. Winds will be from the south and may be gusty at times. Overnight lows will land in the low 50s.
Funeral services set for MSU Football player
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022. from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801). The family will receive friends after the memorial...
Eighth graders enjoy Forge Your Path Career Expo at Communiversity
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Keeping students to stick around the magnolia state is what a few local entities pushed for today. East Mississippi Community College Communiversity, the Forge Foundation, and Mississippi Construction Foundation teamed up for the third year to host the Forge Your Path Career Expo. Roughly...
Warmer weather takes hold into the weekend
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Highs return to the 70s for Friday and the weekend. OVERNIGHT: Another clear & chilly night is in store with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, but all of us should stay above freezing. Some patchy frost is still possible as well. FRIDAY:...
