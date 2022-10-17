ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted. Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that...
DENVER, CO
Deadspin

A small win finally for the Carolina Panthers

They’ve lost three consecutive games, all by double digits. A team that was supposed to have an outside shot at the playoffs in a weak NFC South, currently is the frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bryce Young sweepstakes may not be the international story of in the NBA’s for Victor Wembanyama, but he appears to be as sure-fire a quarterback prospect as any in recent years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s eye-opening reaction to being named starter after controversial benching

There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Baltimore's Wednesday practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Jackson's limited practice should keep him on track to play in Week Seven's divisional contest against the Cleveland Browns. In an opportunity against a Browns' team allowing 16.4 FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Jackson to score 22.6 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Nyheim Hines (concussion) logs full practice with Colts on Wednesday

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) fully practiced on Wednesday. Hines appears on track to return if he officially clears concussion protocol. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked ninth in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season, our models project Hines to score 7.7 FanDuel points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WJCL

Panthers trade wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers trade wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals in exchange for undisclosed draft compensation. This comes a day after Anderson was kicked out of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon due to arguing with coaches and sitting away from the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jarvis Landry (ankle) listed as DNP in Saints' Monday walkthrough

The New Orleans Saints listed wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) as DNP in their Monday walkthrough practice ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Landry hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 4, and it now seems like he will be sidelined again on Thursday night as the Saints take on the Cardinals. It's possible that Chris Olave will be the only one of the Saints' original starters available again in Week 7.
numberfire.com

Saints' Andy Dalton (back) limited Monday

The New Orleans Saints listed quarterback Andy Dalton (back) as a limited participant in their Monday walkthrough practice. The Saints, who will square off against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in Week 7, listed Dalton as a limited participant for Monday's estimated practice report. The veteran quarterback played for most of the team's Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was notably on the field for the final drive of the game, so it seems like he should be able to suit up for Thursday's game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) still not practicing Monday

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice in the team's Monday walkthrough ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas has been sidelined since Week 4 with a foot injury, and now appears to be in danger of missing a fourth game as the Saints take on the Cardinals on Thursday night. Reports on Thomas have seemed to imply that he'll be able to return to the field soon, but he'll need to put in at least one limited practice before he can reasonably return to the field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

