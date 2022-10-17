Read full article on original website
7 of the Best Rock Bands of the ’70s
The ’70s were undoubtedly the mecca for rock n’ roll. By then, the genre had found its footing and expanded beyond what its originators thought was possible. It transcended beyond a genre and had become the lifeblood of culture in more ways than one. From Led Zeppelin to...
The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)
When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
Record Review: R.E.M.'s "Eponymous"
The cover of R.E.M.'s "Eponymous" Album. The band asked retailers to "file this under grain."R.E.M. On this day in 1988, R.E.M. released Eponymous, a greatest hits collection. on the 34th anniversary date of it's release, I take a quick look back at the record and what it represents in the band's career.
The 6 Top Bluegrass Bands of the ’60s
Across genres, music saw a shift in the 1960s. Even a purist-led genre like bluegrass did not go untouched by the decade of freedom, love, and flower power. At a time when purveyors of tradition held tight to their musical customs, they were met with equally passionate progressive players looking to shake things up.
Wilco to Release ‘Cruel Country’ on Vinyl, Share Paranormal Video for “A Lifetime to Find”
Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country (dBpm Records), released May 2022, will now be available on vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 20, 2023. The 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country, created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, features postcards, band photographs, and more, while the red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available at independent record stores.
Flatland Cavalry Releases Live In Studio Video For “Mountain Song”
You gotta love some Flatland Cavalry. When they say their music is “easy on the ears, heavy on the heart,” they sure ain’t wrong, because every song they release finds a way to reach every last drop of emotion you’ve got. Not to mention, they’re one...
Kerrang
Album review: Boston Manor – Datura
In March 2020 – just as coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic, but let’s skip all that stuff – Kerrang! put Boston Manor on the cover of the magazine for the very first time, proclaiming them ‘The Voice Of A New Generation’ and pondering that their third album GLUE could well be ‘one of the most important records of the year’. It was whole-heartedly deserved, given how the Blackpool quintet had not only pushed their sound further than ever before (well, up until that point), but also tackled important topics such as toxic masculinity and the grim state of British politics.
Top 10 Warren Zevon Songs That Deserve a Revisit
Though it took him a bit to get up to speed, by the time Warren Zevon released his self-titled album in 1976, his sharp wit and scathing lyrics made him an inimitable songwriter. He kept that reputation for the better part of his three decades in the music industry before dying of cancer in 2003.
Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen
Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
musictimes.com
Def Leppard To Release 'Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard' Anthology: Unreleased Memorabilia, Interviews Spanning 40 Years
Def Leppard will give fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of their legendary career with their upcoming anthology book entitled "Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard." The anthology book is expected to drop in Spring 2023 via Genesis Publications, reports say, and it will follow the rock band's humble...
