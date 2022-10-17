Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Hour – The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center And Comfort Keepers Providing Resources To Local Seniors – October 19, 2022
Topic: The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center And Comfort Keepers Providing Resources To Local Seniors. Join Barbara Cochran and Dr. Gene Dorio every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to Noon on your Hometown Station KHTS 98.1 FM & AM 1220 for The Senior Hour, your home for Senior Care and Lifestyle.
Santa Clarita Radio
William S. Hart Regiment To Host 38th Annual Field Tournament
After bringing home multiple wins in high school band competitions, William S. Hart Union High School District schools are planning to compete in the 38th Annual Hart Field Tournament. Recently, Saugus, Castaic, Golden Valley and Canyon High School participated in the Royal Classic band competition and are planning to compete...
Santa Clarita Radio
Child & Family Center To Present ‘Rainbow Fentanyl: More Trick Than Treat’
Child & Family Center plans to present “Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat,” to educate parents on the dangers of fentanyl disguised to look like candy. Drug traffickers are manufacturing rainbow fentanyl to look like candy and targeting children, according to Child & Family Center. Fentanyl...
Santa Clarita Radio
Alleged Attempted Kidnaping At Canyon Country Park By Masked Suspect
Deputies are investigating after an unknown suspect wearing a Halloween mask allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl at Canyon Country Park Tuesday. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Canyon Country Park on the 17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road after an unidentified male suspect reportedly grabbed the caller’s daughter and attempted to take her away, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
saugusscroll.org
The Rising Fentanyl Crisis in Santa Clarita Teens
The Fentanyl epidemic continues to grow rapidly in Santa Clarita, affecting teens in particular. As of the past year 23 people have died, the majority being teenagers. According to KHTS, Captain Dean of the Los Angeles county Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau stated that “Santa Clarita and the northern part of L.A. County, including Palmdale and Lancaster, are the highest areas for Fentanyl overdoses,” Dean said.
Santa Clarita Radio
Pair Arrested For Grand Theft, Drug Paraphernalia In Santa Clarita
A man and woman were arrested for grand theft Friday in Valencia after deputies discovered stolen property and drug paraphernalia. On Friday, deputies responded to a grand theft call for service on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Providence Holy Cross Provides Nearly $5 Million In Grants To Community Partners
In its continuing outreach to those in need of health care, food, housing, after-school activities and other services, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center presented financial grants totaling $4.8 million to 10 nonprofit partners in the San Fernando Valley and surrounding communities. During a gathering on Friday, Providence Holy Cross hospital...
Santa Clarita Radio
A Royal Suite In Santa Clarita Has Thousands Of Looks To Complete Your Home Makeover
With kid and pet-friendly fabrics ranging from modern to traditional, A Royal Suite has the perfect furniture piece to complete any room. Taking on a home or room makeover can be a daunting task that requires diligence and research to ensure your vision is seen through. Finding the perfect furniture,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court
A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Santa Clarita Radio
The Importance Of Teens Helping Teens In Regards To Mental Health
Insight Treatment Center specialist, Fredrick hosts the Insight Treatment Hour show in Santa Clarita to promote teen mental health in the community. Fredrick has brought on a special guest, teen and patient from insight, Naeem and his mother, Molly. On the phone, special guest Lisa Dickson joins as well. Dickson is in charge of intake and discharge coordinating.
Santa Clarita Radio
Unipest Offers Pest Control Solutions For Businesses In Santa Clarita
Unipest provides pest control to businesses in Santa Clarita, ranging from insects to vermin. Whether you own a restaurant or run a clothing company, keeping your establishment free of pests and rodents is a necessity to ensure the highest standard of quality and cleanliness. Mice, rats, and roaches can be...
Santa Clarita Radio
Valladares Proposes Bill To Ban Homeless Camps Near Schools, Parks
Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday a bill to make the recent Los Angeles City ordinance banning homeless camps within 500 feet of schools, daycare centers, parks, and libraries, a statewide law. The bill is modeled after Los Angeles City Ordinance 41.18, which was recently amended to prohibit...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
Santa Clarita Radio
CUSD Facing Shortage Of Bus Drivers
The Castaic Union School District (CUSD) is facing a shortage of bus drivers, resulting in unexpected route cancellations. For over a year now, the CUSD has been searching for bus drivers to service Castaic families but to no avail, said Steve Doyle, superintendent for the CUSD. “Currently, we only have...
One year later, disappearance of Heidi Planck still weighs heavily on loved ones
Family and friends say they’ll never stop searching for a Los Angeles mother who mysteriously disappeared one year ago Monday. Heidi Planck never made it home after leaving her son’s football game. Her disappearance then set off a massive search across the city and local landfills. The 39-year-old was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. […]
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Where’s My Ballot?’: How To Track The Status Of Your Vote-By-Mail Ballot
With the 2022 election only a few weeks away, voters may be concerned about whether or not their vote-by-mail ballots will be counted. Here’s a tracking tool that can help. “Where’s My Ballot?” is a tracking service offered by the California Secretary of State, letting California voters check on the status of their vote-by-mail ballots and keeping them abreast of any issues.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Scary Experience': Yorba Linda Homeowner Watches Burglary Unfold in Real-Time
An Orange County woman could only watch helplessly on her home security camera system as a burglary unfolded Thursday night inside her home. Tamara Schlachter was out with her daughter eating dinner when the crime happened. She recalled watching as the burglars ransacked her house in Yorba Linda. "Just a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Road Rage Suspect Arrested For Punching Person In The Face
A battery suspect was arrested after he allegedly punched a person in the face last week following a road rage incident. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, deputies responded to the 29200 block of Las Terreno Lane in Valencia regarding a road rage incident and associated battery call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Emergency responders assist man who fell into storm drainage
Emergency responders rescued a naked, bleeding man in Saugus Tuesday morning after he got stuck in a storm drain. According to Inspector Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they received a report of a medical emergency at Vasquez Canyon Road between Bouquet Canyon Road and Lost Creek Road in Saugus at approximately 10:24 a.m.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Assault Suspect Arrested After Swinging Hammer At Roommate
A Canyon Country assault suspect was arrested after allegedly swinging a hammer at his roomate during a verbal argument Friday. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 28100 block of La Veda Avenue in Canyon Country regarding an assault, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
