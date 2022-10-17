ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA



WRDW-TV

Digging deeper into Burke County sheriff’s spending controversy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig through the spending controversy in Burke County. We’re looking at Georgia law and how it relates to spending and grant money. We’ve heard from the sheriff and the county manager, who have given us conflicting information on how this whole...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

McDuffie County crash briefly sends deputy to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car slammed into a McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that had stopped behind a disabled commercial vehicle on Interstate 20. The crash briefly sent a deputy to the hospital, but he was quickly released. The crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of travel...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County manager responds to audit of sheriff’s office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM is digging deeper into a financial audit of the Burke County sheriff’s use of grant funds. The agency sent us the receipts in a 167-page document detailing how Sheriff Alfonzo Williams used money from a credit card leaders say is not authorized. We...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

RCSO looking for missing woman last seen in September

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. According to RCSO, Tammy Ellen Rabun, 56, was last seen sometime between September 19th and September 23rd outside her residence on Fairview Avenue. Authorities say Rabun was reported missing on October 5th. Rabun has brown hair and green eyes, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

One person dead in hit and run in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a hit and run in Grovetown Saturday morning. Just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on William Few Parkway at Chastain Place. According to deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, October 23rd just before 2:30 pm, police presence gathered underneath the I-20 bridge that crosses over Washington Road, to what appeared to be a vehicle accident. News 12 sent reporter Sydney Hood to the scene and arrived around 2:45 pm when the accident was...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

A closer look at baby Travis, Samson’s death investigations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the suspicious death investigation after a 6-month-old child died at the hospital on Tuesday. The autopsy for Samson Scott was scheduled for Friday. We’re learning more information about this case and the investigation into the death of Samson’s older brother Travis.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

RCSO searching for suspect after chase ends in crash

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a chase Thursday night. A deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Charger for a tag violation at which time the driver took off initiating a pursuit.  The chase ended at Monte Sano and Central Ave when the Charger crashed into another […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

FIRST ON FOX54: Emails between case workers and nurses shed light on details leading up to child's death in 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON TUESDAY, WE TOLD YOU ABOUT THE DEATH OF SAMSON SCOTT, WHOSE PARENTS FOUND THE 6-MONTH-OLD UNRESPONSIVE IN THEIR WATKINS STREET HOME. BUT, THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME THE PARENTS HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF A CHILD. IN 2021, THEIR 1-YEAR-OLD SON, TRAVIS SCOTT DIED AFTER POLICE SAY THEY REPEATEDLY TURNED OFF THEIR SON’S VENTILATOR, AGAINST DOCTOR’S ORDERS.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County

One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Thomson police get nearly $20K to replace body cameras

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Thomson Police Department will use grants from the federal government and a local utility to update its body cameras for officers. The Thomson Police Department will get $9,825 through the U.S. Justice Department as part of more than $2.8 million being distributed in the federal court system’s Southern District of Georgia.
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.

HA,MPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision in Hampton County. According to SCHP Master Trooper James Miller, the accident happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV traveling south on US-17A and a BMW...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

6 arrested, 1 sought after Richmond County narcotics raid

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County narcotics officers arrested seven people and seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills, guns, and other drugs in a narcotics raid on Oct. 4. The subjects were charged with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, theft, cruelty to children, and obstruction. According to the Richmond...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

