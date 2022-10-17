ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Area Football Roundup: Week 9

LEE COUNTY — Heading into last Friday, four local high school football teams remained undefeated. Following the weekend, only one remains. Friday saw Auburn, Beauregard and Loachapoka pick up their first losses of the season. Lee-Scott emerged at the top of the totem pole, defeating Valiant Cross, 42-7, to move its record to 8-0. Opelika fell further behind the 7A playoff race with a loss to Enterprise; Smiths Station and Beulah dropped games; and Glenwood locked up a playoff berth.
OPELIKA, AL
Bulldogs Fall Behind in Pack

The varsity Opelika High School football team lost its fourth game of the season last Friday, Oct. 14, falling to region foe Enterprise, 22-14. For more information about the game, read D. Mark Mitchell’s column or. “Area Football Roundup: Week 9” on page B1.
OPELIKA, AL
Shephard Has Jersey Retired

Savannah State defensive lineman Eli Shephard has his number retired by his former high school, on October 14. Shephard had his #66 retired by Lafayette Christian in LaGrange. He played nose guard for the Cougars and was a member of their 2015 state championship team. Before coming to SSU, Shephard...
SAVANNAH, GA
Opelika, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Citronelle High School volleyball team will have a game with Beauregard High School on October 19, 2022, 07:00:00.
OPELIKA, AL
Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika continues update on Floral Park

Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
OPELIKA, AL
SaMarc Foundation takes Columbus athletes on educational Bahamas trip

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local high school basketball players returned to the Fountain City following an educational trip to the Bahamas. High school basketball players from Northside, Columbus and Pacelli took the free cruise thanks to the SaMarc Foundation. The Bi-City Award recipients visited Bimini, the smallest island in...
COLUMBUS, GA
Making the Grade: Zoe’s Delite

Don’t you love going to eateries in your community, which have been family-owned and operated for years? About a year ago, I wrote about Buck’s Dairy Quick, just such a place in my hometown of Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). I grew up loving Buck’s chicken snacks, cheeseburger baskets and chocolate nut sundaes.
OPELIKA, AL
Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision

On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
AUBURN, AL
Teen shot in back at Warren Williams Homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex on Monday night. According to police, the 16-year-old girl was shot in the back. The teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police responded to the scene of the shooting, in the area of 12th Street between Webster Avenue […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Marion County Manager Resigns

 The Marion County Commission is once again faced with looking for a lead administrator. County Manager Will Johnson recently turned in a letter of resignation. His last day with the county will be October 26.   He is leaving to accept the position of director of planning for the City...
MARION COUNTY, GA
Local woman battles Lou Gehrig’s Disease

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive neuromuscular disease that impacts one’s nerve cells that control muscle movements. It robs the body of its ability to walk, speak, swallow, and even breathe. After diagnosis, patients can expect a life expectancy, on average, to be between just two and five years. A cure hasn’t been found, yet, but patients and their families are hopeful. One patient is Phenix City resident Renee Richardson.
PHENIX CITY, AL

