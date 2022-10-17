LEE COUNTY — Heading into last Friday, four local high school football teams remained undefeated. Following the weekend, only one remains. Friday saw Auburn, Beauregard and Loachapoka pick up their first losses of the season. Lee-Scott emerged at the top of the totem pole, defeating Valiant Cross, 42-7, to move its record to 8-0. Opelika fell further behind the 7A playoff race with a loss to Enterprise; Smiths Station and Beulah dropped games; and Glenwood locked up a playoff berth.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO