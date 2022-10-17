Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn football: What hiring John Hartwell would mean for next head coach
Auburn University President Chris Roberts has seemingly set his sights on Utah State’s current athletic director, John Hartwell, to be the next AD on the Plains. Should that happen, it could mean a coaching candidate fans are split on could become the next Auburn football head coach. The name...
opelikaobserver.com
Area Football Roundup: Week 9
LEE COUNTY — Heading into last Friday, four local high school football teams remained undefeated. Following the weekend, only one remains. Friday saw Auburn, Beauregard and Loachapoka pick up their first losses of the season. Lee-Scott emerged at the top of the totem pole, defeating Valiant Cross, 42-7, to move its record to 8-0. Opelika fell further behind the 7A playoff race with a loss to Enterprise; Smiths Station and Beulah dropped games; and Glenwood locked up a playoff berth.
opelikaobserver.com
Bulldogs Fall Behind in Pack
The varsity Opelika High School football team lost its fourth game of the season last Friday, Oct. 14, falling to region foe Enterprise, 22-14. For more information about the game, read D. Mark Mitchell’s column or. “Area Football Roundup: Week 9” on page B1.
Auburn is in the top eight for class of 2024 point guard Labaron Philon
Labaron Philon cuts list to eight and includes the Auburn Tigers.
Reigning 7A basketball player of the Year includes Alabama, Auburn in Top 8
Reigning Class 7A basketball player of the year Labaron Philon listed his top 8 schools on Monday. The 2024 Baker point guard’s list includes in-state powers Auburn and Alabama as well as fellow SEC members Arkansas, Tennessee and Ole Miss and national powers Michigan, Kansas and Cincinnati. Philon said...
Savannah Tribune
Shephard Has Jersey Retired
Savannah State defensive lineman Eli Shephard has his number retired by his former high school, on October 14. Shephard had his #66 retired by Lafayette Christian in LaGrange. He played nose guard for the Cougars and was a member of their 2015 state championship team. Before coming to SSU, Shephard...
Opelika, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Citronelle High School volleyball team will have a game with Beauregard High School on October 19, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Visiting with my Christian brothers and sisters’: Bruce Pearl speaks at First Baptist Church Opelika
On Sunday night Auburn head basketball coach, Bruce Pearl, spoke to nearly 900 people at First Baptist Church of Opelika. During the event, Pearl and Jeff Meyers, the lead pastor at First Baptist Opelika, discussed the Tigers’ recent trip to Israel. Photos from that trip of Auburn basketball players...
Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
WTVM
SaMarc Foundation takes Columbus athletes on educational Bahamas trip
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local high school basketball players returned to the Fountain City following an educational trip to the Bahamas. High school basketball players from Northside, Columbus and Pacelli took the free cruise thanks to the SaMarc Foundation. The Bi-City Award recipients visited Bimini, the smallest island in...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Zoe’s Delite
Don’t you love going to eateries in your community, which have been family-owned and operated for years? About a year ago, I wrote about Buck’s Dairy Quick, just such a place in my hometown of Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). I grew up loving Buck’s chicken snacks, cheeseburger baskets and chocolate nut sundaes.
Green auto supplier announces $10 million Auburn project, to hire 90
An automotive supplier making carbon canisters for gasoline and hybrid vehicles is coming to Auburn’s Technology Park South. Korea Fuel Tech America is planning to renovate an existing building in the park, pumping more than $10 million into the project and hiring 90, according to the City of Auburn.
CrimeStoppers offering $5k reward for identity of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A reward is being offered in the case of a murdered child in Opelika. CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identity of the little girl who has come to be known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe. Partial skeletal remains belonging to the little girl were […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision
On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
Teen shot in back at Warren Williams Homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex on Monday night. According to police, the 16-year-old girl was shot in the back. The teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police responded to the scene of the shooting, in the area of 12th Street between Webster Avenue […]
tjournal.com
Marion County Manager Resigns
The Marion County Commission is once again faced with looking for a lead administrator. County Manager Will Johnson recently turned in a letter of resignation. His last day with the county will be October 26. He is leaving to accept the position of director of planning for the City...
GOP candidate falsely accuses Alabama Democrats of redrawing districts in “dark of the night”
A campaign flyer circulating in Spanish Fort accuses Democratic lawmakers in Montgomery of redrawing legislative districts to shift portions of a fast-growing, Republican-leaning city on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County into a Democratic district. The flyer in question promotes the candidacy of Republican Pete Riehm, who is looking to...
WTVM
Family of 2016 Columbus house party murder victim suing county
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While a Columbus family is waiting on the wheels of justice to turn for their loved one that was murdered six years ago, they are now taking legal action. The family wants a judge to help move the case along in Muscogee County -- an issue...
citizenofeastalabama.com
Local woman battles Lou Gehrig’s Disease
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive neuromuscular disease that impacts one’s nerve cells that control muscle movements. It robs the body of its ability to walk, speak, swallow, and even breathe. After diagnosis, patients can expect a life expectancy, on average, to be between just two and five years. A cure hasn’t been found, yet, but patients and their families are hopeful. One patient is Phenix City resident Renee Richardson.
Comments / 0