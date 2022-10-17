Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Heat Returns This Weekend, Followed By Windy Sunday
A chilly start this morning with 30s and 40s out the door, but we will see sunny skies and very light winds today. Friday will be hot and windy. Look for highs in the 80s and 90s with gusty south winds. Highs will climb into the 70s today, and tonight...
news9.com
Another Pattern Change Brings Windy & Warm Weekend Weather
A significant freeze is underway this morning across most of central to eastern Oklahoma, and especially the eastern third of the state, where morning temps will drop into the lower and mid-20s. A few valley locations will dip into the teens before the airmass quickly warms with afternoon highs reaching...
news9.com
Where In The State Is Magic Man?: Oct. 19, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY - Magic Man is back with us to show us a new place to explore here in Oklahoma. So let's find out: Where in the State is Magic Man?
news9.com
Oklahoma Woman Accused Of Using Drones To Smuggle Contraband Into Prisons
A woman involved in smuggling contraband into prisons across Oklahoma has been arrested, according to the Department of Corrections. The DOC arrested Alicia Anderson Tuesday after an 18-month-long investigation. Investigators say she used drones to smuggle illegal items into prisons dozens of times. They also say they found a warehouse full of drugs, tobacco, phones, counterfeit money, and drones in Oklahoma City.
news9.com
Oklahoma Boy Dresses Up As Fart For Halloween
For Halloween most kids want to dress us as a superhero or princess but one boy in Oklahoma wanted to be something people have never actually seen in real life. The boy's mom shared the photo of her son dressed as a fart. Send your Halloween photos to News 9...
news9.com
Electric Vehicle Company Shipping To Oklahoma
The electric vehicle startup, Canoo, is coming to Oklahoma and has sold several thousand more cars ahead of production. Two car rental companies have agreed to buy 15,000 cars from the company. Canoo originally planned to start shipping cars from the facility in Pryor next year, but there have been...
news9.com
Snake Discovered On United Flight From Florida To New Jersey
A snake was discovered Monday on board a United Airlines passenger flight from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed from the plane by airport staff after the flight landed in Newark. United confirmed to CBS News that after "being alerted" to the...
news9.com
Mental Health Impact Of Natural Disasters Like Hurricane Ian
For survivors, the damage from Hurricane Ian, or any major disaster, isn't limited to property destruction. The anguish of losing everything can take a devastating toll on mental health. And as people tend to the immediate needs of food, shelter, and clothing, mental health issues often take a backseat. "Every...
news9.com
News On 6 Partners With NonDoc To Host Gubernatorial Debate
News On 6 is partnering with NonDoc and the State Chamber of Oklahoma for a gubernatorial debate between the Governor and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister this Wednesday at 5:30 pm. News On 6's Storme Jones is co-moderating the debate, and it will be streamed on NewsOn6.com and other digital platforms.
news9.com
Governor’s Special Election On Marijuana Will Cost Taxpayers $1.3 Million
After months of trying to get State Question 820 on the November ballot, the Oklahoma Supreme Court shot down petitioners. This Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt called a special election for Oklahomans to vote on recreational marijuana. The group advocating for SQ820, YesOn820, turned in more signatures than required for the...
news9.com
Abortion Rights Key Issue In Swing State Following Overturning Of Roe v Wade
Abortion rights have emerged as a driving factor for Democratic voters this fall, months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Advocates on both sides of the issue are canvassing key battleground states to make sure their supporters turn out to vote. In a key swing district, Bucks County,...
Comments / 0