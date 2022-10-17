A woman involved in smuggling contraband into prisons across Oklahoma has been arrested, according to the Department of Corrections. The DOC arrested Alicia Anderson Tuesday after an 18-month-long investigation. Investigators say she used drones to smuggle illegal items into prisons dozens of times. They also say they found a warehouse full of drugs, tobacco, phones, counterfeit money, and drones in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO