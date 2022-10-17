ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Letter: Moffat County needs Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House

Agriculture is the heartbeat of Moffat County. As part of a ranching family, I am very interested in the House District 26 race, and I fully endorse Savannah Wolfson for state representative. I have thoroughly researched both candidates. The more I watch, the more I see that this race is...
Letter: Wine Tasting Fundraiser couldn’t happen without all the support we get in the community

Letter: Thank you to our teachers, thank you to Meghan Lukens

Thank you to our teachers. The teachers in our community have the incredible role and responsibility of supporting our students and preparing them for their future. Each and every day teachers work tirelessly to make sure that our kids are receiving the best education possible. Teachers in our rural schools...
Craig Pizza Hut closed suddenly by corporate

Pizza Hut is no longer answering its phone after the store was suddenly closed on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. An employee at the Pizza Hut in Craig confirmed that the store is being closed, effectively immediately, though the Craig Press could not reach a corporate spokesperson for a statement. The...

