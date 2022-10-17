MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Jamar Keshaun Alsanders, who was last seen by family at the end of September. Alsanders is 5'5" and 165 pounds. He also suffers from mental illness and has no known place to go, according...

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO