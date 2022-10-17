ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Proposal 2: Amend the state constitution to add provisions on elections

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Voters will head to the polls November 8 to cast their vote for governor. But they will also decide on three state-wide proposals to amend the state's constitution. "Anyone in the State of Michigan, if they collect enough signatures, can get a proposal on the ballot here...
Proposal 1: Require financial reports, change term limits for lawmakers

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Voters will head to the polls November 8 to cast their vote for governor and lawmakers, but they will also decide on three state-wide proposals to amend the state's constitution. You've likely seen ads arguing for and against each of the proposals. It can be confusing to...
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Jerry Hilliard

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Jerry Hilliard. He's running for Michigan’s Second Congressional District as a Democrat.
Hyper-local school board races are becoming more politicized, experts say

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some of the most down-ballot, localized positions up for election on Nov. 8 have been getting more attention than ever this campaign season. School board races snagged headlines as some candidates vow to bring partisan policies to boards that typically get less attention. Campaigns to ban...
Michigan doctors anticipate worst flu season in years

EAST LANSING, Mich. — There likely is no way around it, but flu season is here. Physicians across the state of Michigan implored patients to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible this year, as the threat of the worst flu season in years looms large. Fever and...
Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
Funding tutoring programs to get Michigan students 'Back on Track'

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan leaders want to focus on getting students back on track in the classroom. Michigan has received $50 million to support programs like the MI Kids Back on Track plan. Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist are calling on lawmakers to fund the remaining $230...
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
SC school shooting threat deemed TikTok hoax by police

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A report has been released with new details about the 911 call made to South Carolina police in connection to an active school shooter hoax on Oct. 5. Police said a male called 911 on that morning and claimed there was an unknown male...
Warnings include winter weather, wind and flooding

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Several weather warnings will continue throughout the day Tuesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Cheboygan, Antrim, western Mackinac, Charlevoix, and Luce County until noon. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. WIND ADVISORY today and tonight for Emmet, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie,...
Last round of rain Thursday before 'picture perfect' weekend

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) - We are going on over a week where someone in our viewing area has had at least some rain each day. That will end Friday as warmer air works in along with a couple days of dry weather just in time for the weekend. THURSDAY (OCT...
