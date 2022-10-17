ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

khqa.com

Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud

LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
LAKE OZARK, MO
khqa.com

Mountain lion hit and killed on Illinois interstate

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle in Illinois on Sunday. It happened on Interstate 88 in Dekalb County, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The mountain lion was taken by the Illinois State Police to the IDNR wildlife...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets inked, say police

HIGHLAND, N.Y. (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on Oct. 4. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing...
LLOYD, NY
khqa.com

Ashcroft proposes library rule he says will protect children

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a rule that would impose measures on libraries in Missouri that he says would protect minors from materials determined to be non-age-appropriate. According to Ashcroft, libraries would be required to adopt written policies to determine what constitutes age-appropriate...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Progress on the fall harvest continues across the state of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest continued with 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 16, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. Topsoil moisture condition rated 21 percent very short, 40...
IOWA STATE
khqa.com

Illinois awarding up to $3.7 million to address systemic health disparities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across the state to address systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funded program called Activating Relationship in Illinois for System Equity (ARISE) is a joint initiative of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois previews state report card

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Homeowners affected by COVID-19 eligible for mortgage relief

CHICAGO (WICS) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) announced a reopening of a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners. To...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois State Police car hit by DUI driver

COOK COUNTY, Ill — An Illinois State Police, ISP, squad car was hit on Wednesday around 12:54 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound. The trooper was outside the cruiser at the time of the crash, and there were no injuries reported. The ISP says Yuri F. Ferreira Da Silva, 28,...
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
khqa.com

February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago. The court announced Tuesday that Leonard Taylor is to be executed Feb. 7...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement

CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Monday is the final day to qualify for Illinois tax rebates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, is the last day to submit information to the Illinois Department of Revenue to receive one-time rebates as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan. If you filed taxes this year, you do not need to do anything to get the rebates.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Absentee voting starts on Wednesday in Iowa

IOWA (KHQA) — Iowans can begin casting ballots for the 2022 general election on Wednesday, October 19, which is the start of the absentee voting period. It marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office, and the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.
IOWA STATE
khqa.com

New COVID-19 guidelines for Illinois healthcare workers

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is updating masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care (LTC) centers. The new guidelines go into effect on Monday, Oct. 17. The updated executive order removes the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and LTC workers. The order will...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Pritzker and Bailey discuss abortion at Gubernatorial Debate

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, and his Republican challenger Darren Bailey debated Tuesday night in Chicago. Tuesday night's debate got heated on a number of topics, but abortion and women's reproductive rights were a big one. Gov. Pritzker argued that Darren Bailey wants to jail doctors...
ILLINOIS STATE

