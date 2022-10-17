Read full article on original website
Illinois Poison Control shares tips to keep children safe on Halloween
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Poison Center (IPC) is giving out tips to keep your children safe on Halloween. Officials say it is rare for Halloween candy to be poisoned but IPC manages cases each year involving dry ice, glow sticks, and more. “It is very rare to get...
Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud
LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
Mountain lion hit and killed on Illinois interstate
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle in Illinois on Sunday. It happened on Interstate 88 in Dekalb County, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The mountain lion was taken by the Illinois State Police to the IDNR wildlife...
'A Dying Species': One generational Black farmer weighs in as part of under one percent
A United States Department of Agriculture report showed black farmers represent less than 1% of the more than 160,000 farmers in Missouri. The numbers nationally are barely ahead of the Show-Me State, with Black farmers making up 1.4% of the U.S. farming population. One mid-Missouri farmer said the lack of...
Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets inked, say police
HIGHLAND, N.Y. (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on Oct. 4. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing...
Ashcroft proposes library rule he says will protect children
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a rule that would impose measures on libraries in Missouri that he says would protect minors from materials determined to be non-age-appropriate. According to Ashcroft, libraries would be required to adopt written policies to determine what constitutes age-appropriate...
Progress on the fall harvest continues across the state of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest continued with 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 16, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. Topsoil moisture condition rated 21 percent very short, 40...
Illinois awarding up to $3.7 million to address systemic health disparities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across the state to address systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funded program called Activating Relationship in Illinois for System Equity (ARISE) is a joint initiative of the...
Illinois previews state report card
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
Homeowners affected by COVID-19 eligible for mortgage relief
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) announced a reopening of a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners. To...
Illinois ranks 3rd in nation for catalytic converter thefts, says insurance company
Since 2019, catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% across the nation, according to a recent State Farm report. The insurance provider's data from the most recent 12-month period indicates that Illinois ranked third in the nation in catalytic converter theft. State Farms' top five states in claims being...
Illinois State Police car hit by DUI driver
COOK COUNTY, Ill — An Illinois State Police, ISP, squad car was hit on Wednesday around 12:54 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound. The trooper was outside the cruiser at the time of the crash, and there were no injuries reported. The ISP says Yuri F. Ferreira Da Silva, 28,...
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago. The court announced Tuesday that Leonard Taylor is to be executed Feb. 7...
National ACT test scores are the lowest they have been in 30 years, Missouri's drops also
Fulton — According to a report from the ACT organization the class of 2022 scored a 19.8 out of 36 nationally, which are the lowest scores in 30 years. Missouri’s class of 2022 scored above the national average with a 20.2, but still lower than previous years. The...
Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement
CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
Monday is the final day to qualify for Illinois tax rebates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, is the last day to submit information to the Illinois Department of Revenue to receive one-time rebates as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan. If you filed taxes this year, you do not need to do anything to get the rebates.
Absentee voting starts on Wednesday in Iowa
IOWA (KHQA) — Iowans can begin casting ballots for the 2022 general election on Wednesday, October 19, which is the start of the absentee voting period. It marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office, and the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.
New COVID-19 guidelines for Illinois healthcare workers
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is updating masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care (LTC) centers. The new guidelines go into effect on Monday, Oct. 17. The updated executive order removes the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and LTC workers. The order will...
Pritzker and Bailey discuss abortion at Gubernatorial Debate
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, and his Republican challenger Darren Bailey debated Tuesday night in Chicago. Tuesday night's debate got heated on a number of topics, but abortion and women's reproductive rights were a big one. Gov. Pritzker argued that Darren Bailey wants to jail doctors...
