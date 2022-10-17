Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Rochester Hwy 52 southbound crash causes delays Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) According to MnDOT, a crash was reported at 9:49 a.m. Thursday morning on Highway 52 southbound between 19th St. NW and 37th St. NW in Rochester. The crash caused significant delays for a time. MnDOT, Rochester Police and a tow truck all reported to the scene and...
KAAL-TV
Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Thursday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
KAAL-TV
NW Rochester garage suffers heavy damage from fire Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A detached garage suffered heavy fire and smoke damage from a fire on Monday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 10:32 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to 821 11th St. NW after receiving a call of a possible garage fire. When...
KAAL-TV
Minn. State College SE offering free nursing assistant training starting Oct. 24
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State College Southeast is offering free nursing assistant training classes in both Red Wing and Winona starting Monday, October 24. The college says space is limited and the course will be filled on a first come, first served basis. The classes will take place on campus and online over a 6-week period.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea Chamber hosts candidate forums
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce is hosting election forums this week. Tuesday’s forum features the candidates running for the Albert Lea Area school district’s school board. There are 11 candidates and voters will elect four. There is a third forum Wednesday evening...
KAAL-TV
Dodge Center awarded $3.1M grant to help bring high-speed fiber internet to residents
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced the 2021 Minnesota Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) recipients. The City of Dodge Center, in partnership with KMTelecom, has been awarded a $3,142,747 grant from the CDBG-CV program to help bring high-speed fiber internet...
KAAL-TV
Chill-Inn Lanesboro project receives $50K grant to help boost winter tourism
(ABC 6 News) – The Chill-Inn Lanesboro project will receive a $50,000 grant to explore the feasibility and ideas surrounding winter tourism in the city, according to the Lanesboro Chamber of Commerce. The Blandin Foundation Rural Leadership Boost Grants were launched to encourage Minnesotans living in rural and Tribal...
KAAL-TV
LIFE Mower County Celebrates 70 years of service
Sunday was a day of celebration for LIFE Mower County as it celebrated 70 years of service. For the past seven decades, the organization has been helping people that suffer from intellectual or developmental disabilities. Over the years, LIFE Mower County has gone through eight name changes, but its goal...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff candidates discuss issues during forum event
(ABC 6 News) – We are just weeks away from the November midterm elections and we’re following several local races here in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce hosted candidate forums for the upcoming election. There are a lot of important local...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County announces finalists for County Administrator position
(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County and the South Central Service Cooperative announced the four finalists for the County Administrator position. The county contracted South Central Service Cooperative of North Mankato to direct the search process. Overall, nine applications were received with four finalists selected for the position. The...
KAAL-TV
Eyota Legion fire under investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The cause of a small fire at Eyota’s American Legion is unknown, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, but does not appear criminal. Bar staff told first responders that they smelled smoke while closing up, then saw smoke and flames near the east entrance.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea senior facility to receive $364K USDA grant to help improve health care
(ABC 6 News) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Tuesday it is awarding $1.8 million in grants to help improve health care facilities in rural Minnesota communities. The Emergency Rural Health Care grant money will be used for projects to help rural hospitals and health...
KAAL-TV
Oakdale woman appears in court on forgery, theft, fraud charges
(ABC 6 News) – An Oakdale woman appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of check forgery and theft. Barbara Jo Larson, 27, will appear in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Oct. 19, on two counts of credit card fraud. Larson was arrested in Olmsted County in...
