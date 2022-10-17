ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Jasper County corrections officer arrested for smuggling contraband

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested a now-former corrections officer after an investigation uncovered that he was smuggling contraband into the detention center where he worked. According to police, Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C. was arrested for Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
BLUFFTON, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Body recovered from pond in James Island, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that is recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water Monday night near Riverland Woods Apartments where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area for a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

One person dies after crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided. The driver of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina firefighter dies after fitness training session

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Summerville Fire-Rescue officials are mourning the loss of a firefighter who died on Monday. The firefighter, whose name has not been released, had just returned home from a physical fitness training session with recruits, according to Summerville Fire-Rescue. He died after being taken to Summerville Medical Center. No additional information was […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police call off search for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday. The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Saturday. Anthony Heyward II, from North Charleston, died around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. North Charleston...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy