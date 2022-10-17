Read full article on original website
Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
SLED: South Carolina corrections officer, inmates charged in “mob attack”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Friday against a former Al Cannon Detention Center corrections officer and four inmates in connection to a Sept. 13 attack on an inmate. According to an arrest warrant dated Sept. 15, Shannon Burden was working as a corrections officer when she “allowed […]
WJCL
Beaufort Police arrest school district administrator as part of online predator investigation
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Beaufort County School District administrator is facing charges after police say he sent sexual messages on social media to people he believed to be minors. They were really undercover officers. According to the Beaufort Police Department, Daniel Fallon, 41, was...
Jasper County corrections officer arrested for smuggling contraband
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested a now-former corrections officer after an investigation uncovered that he was smuggling contraband into the detention center where he worked. According to police, Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C. was arrested for Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. […]
SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
WJCL
Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
WJCL
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for murder
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: GBI investigating Tattnall County homicide. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old wanted for murder in Tattnall County is behind bars. Jamie Christopher Ellis was located at a residence off Rice Shire Road in Jasper County, where he was taken...
WJCL
School District: Georgia bus driver arrested for DUI, with students on the bus
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence while driving their afternoon route with students on the bus. According to the Wayne County School district, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon and there were two students on the bus. 2 Mega Millions...
Police: Body recovered from pond in James Island, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that is recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water Monday night near Riverland Woods Apartments where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area for a […]
wtoc.com
One person dies after crash in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided. The driver of...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl not seen in a week
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Azure Marie Akon Alverson was last seen October 11 on Dean Bridge Road in Richmond County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued...
Missing Upstate woman to be featured on national show
The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.
South Carolina firefighter dies after fitness training session
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Summerville Fire-Rescue officials are mourning the loss of a firefighter who died on Monday. The firefighter, whose name has not been released, had just returned home from a physical fitness training session with recruits, according to Summerville Fire-Rescue. He died after being taken to Summerville Medical Center. No additional information was […]
live5news.com
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
live5news.com
Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday. The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
live5news.com
North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Saturday. Anthony Heyward II, from North Charleston, died around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. North Charleston...
WXIA 11 Alive
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
WJCL
Beaufort County investigators capture suspect in attempted murder shooting
Investigators believe they have captured the man responsible for a shooting earlier this week in Beaufort County. On Wednesday around 5:10 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway after a report of shots fired. One man was injured and drove himself to Beaufort Memorial Hospital...
