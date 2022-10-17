ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Dayton (OH) May Buy Former School Property for $11M Police/Fire Project

Dayton is considering buying a former school building on Salem Avenue to turn it into a new joint police and fire facility, DaytonDailyNews.com reported. The 64,000-square-foot facility has been used as a school, United Way of Greater Dayton, Richard Allen Academy and Sowing Seeds of Knowledge once called the building home, the report said.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

RTA bus collides with car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An RTA bus crashed into a car at a Dayton intersection just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a Dayton RTA bus and a Student Driver marked car collided at the intersection of Ludlow Street and Monument Avenue. The incident was initially reported as […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire heavily damages house in Dayton

DAYTON — We are working to learn more about a fire that heavily damaged a family’s home in Dayton Wednesday night. Crews were called to the 900 block of West Hillcrest Avenue to reports of a fully involved fire around 7:15 p.m., according to Montgomery County Dispatch. >>ORIGINAL...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new dining option known for its famous burgers and housemade shakes. “We are constantly searching for ways to expand our offerings for our guests,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming. “This summer our sister property in Columbus, OH opened a Wahlburgers. Because of the positive feedback from that location we want to bring that venue to Dayton.”
DAYTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
franklinohio.org

Beggars' Night - City of Franklin, Ohio

Trick-or-Treat in Franklin will be on Monday, October 31, 6:00 – 8:00 PM. The City Council and the Safety Department urge all parents and their children to exercise due safety and caution while engaging in Beggars’ Night activities, and also urge motorists to pay special attention to this event and exercise great care during these hours.
FRANKLIN, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least one injured in Dayton crash

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a crash in downtown Dayton Wednesday morning. The crash was reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street, near Community Blood Center, at 10:07 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Video from the scene showed that a...
DAYTON, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Table 33 moving to Dayton Arcade

A Dayton restaurant located near the Schuster Center is moving its current operation to the Dayton Arcade. According to a press release from Cross Street Partners, Table 33 is relocating to the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building, located at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets. Construction...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews battle house fire in Dayton

A house was heavily damaged by a fire in Dayton Wednesday evening. Crews were called to the 900 block of West Hillcrest Avenue to reports of a fully involved fire around 7:15 p.m, according to Montgomery County dispatch. Video from the scene shows the outside of the house scorched and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield sixth graders decorate pumpkins for senior living community

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sixth graders at Shawnee Elementary are looking for ways to improve their classrooms, their school, and their community this year. The Ohio Masonic Home's residents will experience fall thanks to the Brave Leaders Club during the month of October. According to Kyle Phelps, principal of the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy