Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Dayton looking to build pedestrian bridge over US-35, make area safer for residents
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is asking for the United States Department of Transportation for $2.5 million. This would cover half the cost of a pedestrian bridge over US-35 at Abbey Avenue. Multiple lanes of 55-mile-per-hour traffic stand between April Chatman’s access to the library and her home....
dayton.com
Masquerage returns this weekend geared toward ‘providing Dayton the party it deserves’
Masquerage, Dayton’s “Party of Parties for a Cause” presented by Equitas Health, returns to The 804 Landing Event Building at 804 E. Monument Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 22. “While it is a giant party, it is also a really important fundraiser for our prevention and education programs...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dayton (OH) May Buy Former School Property for $11M Police/Fire Project
Dayton is considering buying a former school building on Salem Avenue to turn it into a new joint police and fire facility, DaytonDailyNews.com reported. The 64,000-square-foot facility has been used as a school, United Way of Greater Dayton, Richard Allen Academy and Sowing Seeds of Knowledge once called the building home, the report said.
RTA bus collides with car in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An RTA bus crashed into a car at a Dayton intersection just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a Dayton RTA bus and a Student Driver marked car collided at the intersection of Ludlow Street and Monument Avenue. The incident was initially reported as […]
Fire heavily damages house in Dayton
DAYTON — We are working to learn more about a fire that heavily damaged a family’s home in Dayton Wednesday night. Crews were called to the 900 block of West Hillcrest Avenue to reports of a fully involved fire around 7:15 p.m., according to Montgomery County Dispatch. >>ORIGINAL...
UPDATE: Power restored to AES Ohio customers after ‘animal’ causes outages
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 10:36 a.m. Power has been restored for thousands of AES Ohio customers who were without power in Montgomery County Wednesday morning. The majority of outages impacted customers in Englewood. A spokesperson for AES Ohio confirmed with News Center 7 that the outages were caused by...
dayton.com
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new dining option known for its famous burgers and housemade shakes. “We are constantly searching for ways to expand our offerings for our guests,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming. “This summer our sister property in Columbus, OH opened a Wahlburgers. Because of the positive feedback from that location we want to bring that venue to Dayton.”
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
franklinohio.org
Beggars' Night - City of Franklin, Ohio
Trick-or-Treat in Franklin will be on Monday, October 31, 6:00 – 8:00 PM. The City Council and the Safety Department urge all parents and their children to exercise due safety and caution while engaging in Beggars’ Night activities, and also urge motorists to pay special attention to this event and exercise great care during these hours.
At least one injured in Dayton crash
DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a crash in downtown Dayton Wednesday morning. The crash was reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street, near Community Blood Center, at 10:07 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Video from the scene showed that a...
dayton.com
Pickle soup, hula hoops among unique dishes at Blind Bob’s in downtown Dayton
A family-owned tavern in Dayton’s Oregon District has several unique appetizers and dishes customers can’t get anywhere else. In fact, Blind Bob’s pickle soup and hula hoops were shared by some of our readers as what they consider to be Dayton’s signature food. “For it being...
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
dayton.com
Table 33 moving to Dayton Arcade
A Dayton restaurant located near the Schuster Center is moving its current operation to the Dayton Arcade. According to a press release from Cross Street Partners, Table 33 is relocating to the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building, located at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets. Construction...
dayton.com
Belmont Billiards has new set of operators: ‘We’re trying to just breathe some life back into it’
Belmont Billiards, an iconic bar on Watervliet Avenue in Dayton with nearly 100 years of history, has a new set of operators committed to honoring and building upon its legacy. Jacqui Creepingbear and Isaac DeLamatre, a couple with extensive experience working in area bars and restaurants, are ready to rebrand...
City of Dayton to welcome students and teachers from Bosnia and Herzegovina for exchange program
For the fourth time since 2019, the City of Dayton is welcoming a group of 18 students and three teachers from Bosnia and Herzegovina for a three week immersive exchange program, according to Dayton Mediation Center spokesperson, Miranda Brooks. The exchange group will arrive at the Dayton International Airport on...
Crews battle house fire in Dayton
A house was heavily damaged by a fire in Dayton Wednesday evening. Crews were called to the 900 block of West Hillcrest Avenue to reports of a fully involved fire around 7:15 p.m, according to Montgomery County dispatch. Video from the scene shows the outside of the house scorched and...
Dayton to install speed bumps on dangerous stretch of Gettysburg Avenue
DAYTON — The City of Dayton plans to implement a new measure to try and slow down dangerous and deadly driving on Gettysburg Avenue. The city is installing 10 speed-slowing pavement additions to just under a four-mile stretch between West Third Street and Salem Avenue. There will be five...
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their Land
John Randolph freed his slaves upon his death, but many fought to keep them enslaved. Virginian John Randolph was a wealthy plantation owner who served the House of Representatives from 1799-1833, where he frequently criticized the institution of slavery while owning 383 of his own slaves to manage his 6000-acre tobacco plantation.
dayton247now.com
Springfield sixth graders decorate pumpkins for senior living community
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sixth graders at Shawnee Elementary are looking for ways to improve their classrooms, their school, and their community this year. The Ohio Masonic Home's residents will experience fall thanks to the Brave Leaders Club during the month of October. According to Kyle Phelps, principal of the...
Middletown settlement could define airport's future
As Middletown nears a settlement with Start Skydiving, CVG Airport confirms it might be interested in managing Middletown Regional Airport.
Comments / 1