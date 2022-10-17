Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Tumwater Takes Care of Shelton
The Tumwater volleyball team stayed perfect in league play Tuesday, downing Shelton in three sets,. Bella Burney led the T-Birds with 12 kills, hitting .550 on the match. Natalie Montoya add seven kills, and Natalie Manning had six. As a team, Tumwater hit .337. Mckayla Clary served up three aces,...
Chronicle
Wasson Takes Home 2A EvCo Crown
Centralia junior Von Wasson earned his first 2A EvCo title Tuesday, finishing a shot over par on 73 at Newaukum Valley Golf Course in Chehalis. The junior started his outing at 1-over 37 on the front nine, carding three birdies and four bogies, before trimming a stroke off across the final holes.
Chronicle
T-Birds Hang 10 on Highclimbers
The Tumwater girls soccer team made short work of Shelton and kept up the pressure for the entire first half, beating the Highclimbers 10-0 in a 2A EvCo match Tuesday. Emalyn Shaffer started the scoring with a brace in the first 10 minutes. Trinity Edwards and Ava Jones both added braces of their own.
Chronicle
Mountaineers Sweep T-Wolves
The Rainier volleyball team came out of its Central 2B League matchup with Morton-White Pass with a four-set victory Tuesday, winning 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16. Acacia Murphy had 16 kills to lead the Mountaineers, while Alyssa Lofgren added 12. Lilly Johnson and Olivia Earsley posted 23 and 21 digs, respectively. Brooklynn Swenson logged 48 assists, and Lilly Peck had five aces.
Chronicle
Beavers Swept at Home By Elma
The Tenino girls volleyball took Elma to the limit for a set, but couldn’t keep things up beyond that, falling in a sweep 28-26, 25-16, 25-19. “We had great momentum (in the first set), but as soon as they got that 28th point, the wind came out of our sails,” Tenino coach Shauna Carpenter said.
Chronicle
Foundation Celebrates Renovated Centralia Middle School Outdoor Basketball Court, Thanks Partners
The newly renovated Centralia Middle School outdoor basketball court was officially dedicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning. According to a news release from the Centralia Athletics Activities & Facilities Foundation (CAAFF), Centralia Rotary was instrumental in the creation of the outdoor court in 1984 and 1985 as a way to bring the community together.
Chronicle
Mountaineers Sweep Cardinals
Another well-rounded effort saw the Rainier volleyball team get past Winlock Wednesday night in straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11. Acacia Murphy and Alyssa Lofgren led the Mountaineers at the net, earning 13 and 7 kills, respectively. Brooklynn Swenson did most of the dishing, passing out 27 assists, and Haleigh Hanson earned 14 aces on the night. Lilly Johnson had 17 digs in the back row.
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Park Plaque Shows Wobbly Side of Centralia Tragedy; At-Large Council Talk Evokes Memories
For nearly a century, the Sentinel statue in Centralia’s Washington Park has shared one version of what happened on the streets of Centralia Nov. 11, 1919, when gunfire killed four American Legionnaires during what it describes as a “peaceful parade” to commemorate the end to World War I.
Chronicle
Beavers Drop Tight Contest to Eagles
Hosting Elma for its second contest against the Eagles this season, the Tenino girls soccer team fell, 1-0, on the Black Top to its league rivals. Playing defensively for most of the night, and hoping to beat the Eagles with a counterattack, that chance never materialized, though the Beavers played stout defense save for one Eagle goal.
Chronicle
Tenino Playground Set to Open Thanks to Funds Secured in Large Part by State Rep. Peter Abbarno
A new playground is set to open in Tenino thanks to funds from the Washington state Capital Budget. During a tour of the site on Thursday afternoon, construction company representatives guided public officials around the worksite and explained the different features the playground will have. “There’s no wrong way to...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 18, 2022
• VERNELLE L. HEMPHILL, 98, died in Chehalis Oct. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • RITA R. SPARKS, 66, Winlock, died Oct. 13 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • MICHAEL GENE ROBISON, 70, Centralia, died Oct. 15 at...
Chronicle
Rise of Austin Norris a Key Piece to Toledo’s Run
Smiling and chatting with his friends like he would any week after an 18-0 win over Adna, when Toledo quarterback Austin Norris takes off his helmet, the weight the senior carries on his shoulders is hardly noticeable. But when Norris puts that helmet on in practice and during pivotal league...
q13fox.com
Several Puget Sound-area schools cancelling outdoor activities due to poor air quality
WASHINGTON - As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Seattle had the worst air quality in the world. Seattle kept the ranking at second-worst air quality throughout the day. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 236, which falls in the "very unhealthy category." It surpassed Lahore, Pakistan, which held onto the worst air quality for most of the day. Lahore and Seattle are the only cities in the world in the "very unhealthy category."
Chronicle
Two Motorcyclists Crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Sunday
EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were transported to the hospital. Washington State Patrol reports Tyler J. Gonzales, 33, of Silver Lake and Justin E. Renteria, 36, of Longview were each driving a Honda CBR1000RR eastbound at a high of speed around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument ,when they couldn't make a turn and collided into a gate and guardrail.
kpug1170.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
KXRO.com
Great Washington ShakeOut occurs on Oct. 20
At 10:20 am on October 20, 2022, Grays Harbor and Pacific County will participate in the yearly earthquake drill. The Great Washington ShakeOut is meant to provide the opportunity for local communities to prepare in case of a coastal earthquake and tsunami, and it occurs each year on the third Thursday in October.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Jane Saarinen: 1946-2022
Jane Louise Saarinen was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Longview, Washington, and passed away Oct. 4, 2022, at Olympia, Washington. She was the daughter of Toivo and Gladys Saarinen and grew up on the family farm near Vader. She received a degree in education from the University of Hawaii and taught elementary school in Federal Way and Battle Ground before returning to Vader where she taught for many years. Since there was not a music program at Vader, she provided the piano music for many school activities through the years. She traveled to many places in the United States, Mexico and Europe, taking Alaskan, Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises. She always came home with stories to tell and souvenirs from her adventures. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Daniel Green and Jason Green; her parents; her brother John; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her granddaughters, Sadie Kelley and Cierra Green; two great-grandchildren; sister Sandra Wakkuri and her family; several cousins; and many treasured friends. Her granddaughters held a celebration of life for her on Oct. 13. Cremains will be interred at Little Falls Cemetery with her sons.
Chronicle
Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road
A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
KXRO.com
GH Assessor staff in Ocean Shores and Montesano over coming months
Residents could see county staff working on appraisals in their neighborhoods over the coming months. Grays Harbor County Assessor Dan Lindgren issued a notice to make the public aware that appraisal staff are currently working in the cities of Montesano and Ocean Shores. This means if you own a home...
thejoltnews.com
Roadwork along Olympia’s Sleater-Kinney, Tumwater has controlled burn at Old Highway 99
Sleater-Kinney Road may have traffic disruptions tomorrow, October 19. Workers from the city’s Vegetation and Habitat Operations will be working on the street’s medians between San Mar Drive and 6th Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to improve site lines and vehicle clearance. According to Olympia’s press...
