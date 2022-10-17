Read full article on original website
rew-online.com
CBRE Announces $116.5 Million Sale of Hudson Lights in Fort Lee, NJ
CBRE announced today the $116.5 million sale of Hudson Lights, a 276-unit Class A apartment community located in Fort Lee, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Zach McHale, Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto, and Travis Langer, represented the seller while also procuring the buyer, a joint venture between Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC.
rew-online.com
Avison Young arranges 11,302-square-foot lease at 354 Eisenhower Parkway in Livingston
Avison Young announced today that it has arranged an 11,302-square-foot (sf) lease on behalf of financial services firm RMG CPA at 354 Eisenhower Parkway in Livingston, New Jersey. The new lease will enable the relocation and expansion of RMG’s headquarters to a new space that is more efficient and demonstrates value to its employees by offering an expanded amenity program.
jerseysbest.com
N.J. growing a new crop of next-generation, mixed-use community hubs
In the 22nd century and beyond, according to a popular sci-fi television series, the future holds that individuals live, work and play all in one place aboard a starship. That future, on Earth, is now here with places striving to be of mixed-use boasting residences, office, retail and leisure time activities combined into a distinct area. It is a trend that focuses on convenience and socialization over lengthy commutes and a detached social network often found in the suburbs or rural locales.
therealdeal.com
West Coast firm bets $200M on NJ, Long Island warehouses
As demand for warehouse space near New York City pushes vacancies to lows not seen in decades, a West Coast developer is spending $200 million to carve out its piece of the market. Creation Equity, an Arizona-based developer and investment firm founded in 2018, said this week that it’s expanding...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
rew-online.com
JLL completes $252M sale of downtown Manhattan office tower
JLL’s Capital Markets group announced today that it has closed the $252 million sale of 175 Water St., a 31-story, 684,500-square-foot office tower prominently positioned in downtown Manhattan. JLL marketed the property exclusively on behalf of the seller, Vanbarton Group, and procured the buyer, 99c LLC. 175 Water St....
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $51 Mmillion Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Tremont Residences, a $50.6 million affordable housing development in the West Farms area of the Bronx. The new 119-apartment development offers onsite services for people experiencing homelessness who need support to live independently. “The completion of this 119-unit development means that dozens...
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
fox5ny.com
Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood
NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
Wagyu beef burger restaurant opens its first NJ location
Kings of Kobe, a burger restaurant that uses American Wagyu beef in its burgers and hot dogs, has opened its first New Jersey location in Jersey City. Wagyu beef refers to specific breeds of cattle that were first raised in Japan. They were later imported and, in some cases, crossbred in the U.S. Kobe refers to beef made from a particular strain of those cattle. The Wagyu served at Kings of Kobe is raised domestically.
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
10 Commandments for Eating the Perfect Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese in New Jersey
New Jersey's famous for its pork roll, egg, and cheese. It is pork roll, not Taylor ham. Sorry, it always was and always will be pork roll (sorry North Jersey.) There's a science to eating a really, really good pork roll, egg, and cheese. I was speaking with one of...
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
Workers exposed to potentially deadly risks at N.J. job site, feds say
Three contractors were cited by the U.S. Department of Labor for putting workers at risk of electrocution by allowing them to work near energized high-voltage power lines at Paterson worksite, officials said Tuesday. Inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were alerted by a utility company on April 15...
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
Massive water main break shuts down highway in Morris County
A geyser of water shot from the broken main across all four lanes of the highway.
Buddies Quit Corporate Jobs To Launch Healthy Cafe That Just Landed On Route 17
One was a real estate developer and the other worked in marketing. Both quit their jobs to open a health food cafe that recently landed in Bergen County. Allen Caruso and Brandon Acres, of Saratoga Springs, NY, have brought THORN + ROOTS to Route 17 in Ridgewood. Caruso and Acres...
What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now Open
By federal law, people 18 years of age and older after May 2, 2023, will need a REAL ID or passport to fly within the U.S.Morristown Minute. Starting May 3, 2023, you must have a passport or REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the U.S. (or use a passport or another form of federal identification).
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try
For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
morristowngreen.com
Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts
The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
