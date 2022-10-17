ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hanover, NJ

rew-online.com

CBRE Announces $116.5 Million Sale of Hudson Lights in Fort Lee, NJ

CBRE announced today the $116.5 million sale of Hudson Lights, a 276-unit Class A apartment community located in Fort Lee, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Zach McHale, Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto, and Travis Langer, represented the seller while also procuring the buyer, a joint venture between Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC.
FORT LEE, NJ
rew-online.com

Avison Young arranges 11,302-square-foot lease at 354 Eisenhower Parkway in Livingston

Avison Young announced today that it has arranged an 11,302-square-foot (sf) lease on behalf of financial services firm RMG CPA at 354 Eisenhower Parkway in Livingston, New Jersey. The new lease will enable the relocation and expansion of RMG’s headquarters to a new space that is more efficient and demonstrates value to its employees by offering an expanded amenity program.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
jerseysbest.com

N.J. growing a new crop of next-generation, mixed-use community hubs

In the 22nd century and beyond, according to a popular sci-fi television series, the future holds that individuals live, work and play all in one place aboard a starship. That future, on Earth, is now here with places striving to be of mixed-use boasting residences, office, retail and leisure time activities combined into a distinct area. It is a trend that focuses on convenience and socialization over lengthy commutes and a detached social network often found in the suburbs or rural locales.
HOLMDEL, NJ
therealdeal.com

West Coast firm bets $200M on NJ, Long Island warehouses

As demand for warehouse space near New York City pushes vacancies to lows not seen in decades, a West Coast developer is spending $200 million to carve out its piece of the market. Creation Equity, an Arizona-based developer and investment firm founded in 2018, said this week that it’s expanding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

JLL completes $252M sale of downtown Manhattan office tower

JLL’s Capital Markets group announced today that it has closed the $252 million sale of 175 Water St., a 31-story, 684,500-square-foot office tower prominently positioned in downtown Manhattan. JLL marketed the property exclusively on behalf of the seller, Vanbarton Group, and procured the buyer, 99c LLC. 175 Water St....
MANHATTAN, NY
rew-online.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $51 Mmillion Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Tremont Residences, a $50.6 million affordable housing development in the West Farms area of the Bronx. The new 119-apartment development offers onsite services for people experiencing homelessness who need support to live independently. “The completion of this 119-unit development means that dozens...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
fox5ny.com

Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood

NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Wagyu beef burger restaurant opens its first NJ location

Kings of Kobe, a burger restaurant that uses American Wagyu beef in its burgers and hot dogs, has opened its first New Jersey location in Jersey City. Wagyu beef refers to specific breeds of cattle that were first raised in Japan. They were later imported and, in some cases, crossbred in the U.S. Kobe refers to beef made from a particular strain of those cattle. The Wagyu served at Kings of Kobe is raised domestically.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try

For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
morristowngreen.com

Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts

The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

