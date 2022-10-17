Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal 2020 crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a 2020 car crash that killed one and injured two, including a five-year-old boy. Earnest Brown Jr., now 47, was found guilty of vehicular assault and aggravated vehicular homicide. He...
actionnews5.com
Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher waived his preliminary hearings Wednesday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said. That means a grand jury will now consider the charges against Cleotha Abston-Henderson. If indicted, the case will move to criminal court. Abston-Henderson is being held without bond […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday. A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin. Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility […]
OXFORD, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oxford, Miss. The shooting involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and happened Wed., Oct. 19, around 11 p.m. near Highway 334 in Oxford, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. MBI is...
Oxford Eagle
The Oxford Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex late Tuesday morning. The victim was transported the hospital, while officers took the suspect into custody where they await charges. Officers were still on the scene at approximately 11:30 a.m., but declined to...
actionnews5.com
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
actionnews5.com
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. A person was shot near Molly Barr Road. One person was taken into custody, and another was taken to the hospital, said OPD. There is no further threat according to police.
actionnews5.com
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the deadly shooting spree last month will appear before a Shelby County judge once again Tuesday. Ezekiel Kelly, now 20 years old, is facing a total of 27 charges in the case. Shelby County prosecutors say we can expect to hear from...
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Horn Lake, Mississippi after a shooting involving an officer at a restaurant in Southaven over the weekend. Employees coming to work at Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant on Airways in Southaven wouldn’t talk about Friday night’s shooting that left a […]
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
hottytoddy.com
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
actionnews5.com
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Witnesses testified against the man charged in the deadly Mid-South shooting spree that killed three on Sept. 7 on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, now 20 years old, is facing a total of 27 charges in the case. Kelly appeared before a Shelby County judge Tuesday morning.
actionnews5.com
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleotha Henderson, the man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher, waived his preliminary hearings Wednesday. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says the case will now go back to a grand jury. If Henderson is indicted, the case will then move to criminal court. Henderson is...
yalnews.com
WATER VALLEY – The former director of the Second Chance Animal Alliance (SCAA) entered an Alford plea for an embezzlement charge. Melissa Smith was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 and entered the plea during a hearing Thursday. According to the indictment, as an agent of SCAA Smith...
Oxford Eagle
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Oct. 15. Andrew Smith, 21....
WRAL
Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
hottytoddy.com
The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire […]
