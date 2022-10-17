ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. City Council Votes In Paul Krekorian As New President

The Los Angeles City Council elected Councilman Paul Krekorian as new council president without objection, Tuesday. Krekorian will replace Nury Martinez as president, who resigned from the council after being heard making racially charged comments in a recently leaked private conversation. “I offer my deep thanks to each of you...
Al Jardine Surfs into Cerritos

Al Jardine Surfs into Cerritos: Mike Love’s version of the Beach Boys recently performed at the Greek, and Brian Wilson has been on tour with Chicago. Fellow BB Al Jardine performed with Wilson, and now he has his own show at the Cerritos Center. Any opportunity to hear those old classics live should be taken.
Renovating trends that are popular in LA right now

Los Angeles is one of the best cities in both the US and the world. With a population of nearly 4 million people, it is the second largest American city after New York City. This sprawling metropolis is home to the Hollywood film industry, a community that’s ethnically and culturally diverse, as well as a warm, pleasing temperate climate that is, according to some, the one in which people feel most comfortable.
Is The Dining Room Dead? L.A.’s Brightest Chefs Discuss The Future Of Restaurants

Mental health, life work balance, embracing technology and retooling the traditional restaurant model were the hot topics at this week’s LA Chef Conference, which brought together 630 of L.A.’s top chefs, restaurateurs and vendors including Wolfgang Puck, Suzanne Goin, Mary Sue Milliken and Tim Hollingsworth for a look at the sustainable future of restaurants.
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places

As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
LA’s Water Crisis: 6 Easy Tips on How to Save Water

Los Angeles is again facing a water crisis. As those reservoirs dwindle, and our water bills tick up, it’s important to remember to conserve water. Here are six easy tips on how to save water that will also help you save money on your utility bills. 1. Installing a...
Man Arrested For Stabbing Mother With Samurai Sword

A man was arrested in Mid-Wilshire for allegedly stabbing his mother and dog with a samurai sword, Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Dept. said officers found suspect Eric Herrera, 23, the woman and dog on the 1200 block of Victoria Avenue at 11:20 p.m. The man was allegedly holding the...
