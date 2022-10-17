Los Angeles is one of the best cities in both the US and the world. With a population of nearly 4 million people, it is the second largest American city after New York City. This sprawling metropolis is home to the Hollywood film industry, a community that’s ethnically and culturally diverse, as well as a warm, pleasing temperate climate that is, according to some, the one in which people feel most comfortable.

