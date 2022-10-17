Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
Joel S. Anderson, 65, of Westborough
Westborough – Joel Stuart Anderson, 65, passed away on Sunday, September 18th after a brief battle with leukemia. Born on November 7th, 1956 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Stuart and Joan (Morris) Anderson, Joel moved to Westborough at age four and raised his own children in town as well. He...
Henry Fangel, 84, of Marlborough
– Henry “Hank” Fangel, formerly of Natick, passed away at his home in Marlboro on October 14, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, June (Coppinger) Fangel. He also leaves behind the family he loved and adored; his daughter Christine Wood and her husband...
Christopher J. Digou, 57, formerly of Hudson and Marlborough
– Christopher J. Digou, 57, of South Dennis, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA and Marlborough, MA, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at UMASS Medical Center, Memorial Campus in Worcester. He leaves his wife of 29 years, Karen D. (Dupre) Digou. Chris was born and raised in Marlborough, son of...
Westborough’s Bock, Henderson receive Good Scout award
WESTBOROUGH – The Mayflower Council of the Boy Scouts of America will present its annual Westborough Good Scout Award to Westborough Public Schools Superintendent Amber Bock and General Manager of Westborough TV Karen Henderson. This is only the second time two individuals have been chosen to receive this award.
Anita M. Rizzo, 92, formerly of Marlborough
– Anita Marilyn (Willens) Rizzo, 92, formerly of Milford and Marlborough, MA passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Michael J. Rizzo who died in 2013. She was born and raised in Boston, the daughter of...
Michaelina F. Aylward, 82, of Westorough
– Michaelina F. “Mickie” Aylward passed away peacefully at home on October 14, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born to John W. and Patricia M. (Reynolds) Casey. After graduating St. Anne Academy, Mickie attended Worcester Art Museum School of Art and received her degree from Clark University.
Jerome E. Goedecke, 83, of Hudson
Hudson – Jerome ‘Jerry’ E. Goedecke, 83, of Hudson, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday July 7, 2022. Born in Chestertown, MD he was the son of the late Arthur and Rosa (Giesenhof) Goedecke. He was the beloved husband of 58 [He would say 116] years to Nancy E. (Lundstrom) Goedecke of Hudson.
Ann M. Darling, 91, of Northborough
– Ann M. Darling of Northborough passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022, at the age of 91. Ann, who will be dearly missed by her family and friends, was fun-loving, mischievous, kind hearted, and generous. Ann was born and raised in Roslindale with her sister and best friend, the...
25 Halloween activities kicking off this weekend
REGION – Halloween is around the corner. Here’s a list of spooky events going on around the region, ranging from pumpkin decorating to trunk or treats. Pumpkin Decorating – Oct. 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Houlden Farm, 138 Old Westboro Road. Free with painting supplies and pumpkins provided. Sponsored by Grafton Recreation. More information at https://www.facebook.com/HouldenFarm.
Scare up a good time with these Halloween events in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Recreation Department has announced that it is holding a contest for the most creative scarecrow. All scarecrows will be displayed around Union Common from Oct. 27 until Nov. 1. Three scarecrow designers will be selected for a prize based on design and creativity. A limited...
Westborough to replace town seal
It was announced during Special Town Meeting on Tuesday that Wendy Mickel will not be running for re-election as Town Clerk. The request is to rescind $810,000 for the town’s water system improvements, and $1.5 million for chillers at the high school. Both projects have been covered by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Panther Trail officially opens in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – It’s a marathon that has no Heartbreak Hill, but plenty of chances to check out the city’s open spaces. The Panther Trail, a series of interconnected trails that measure a total of 26.2 miles, officially opened with a snip of a grapevine “ribbon” on Oct. 14 at Lake Williams.
Southborough rejects petition to limit flags at Old Burial Ground
SOUTHBOROUGH – Town Meeting voters rejected a citizen’s petition seeking to limit the placement of flags at the Old Burial Ground to the American flag Oct. 13. The article was petitioned by Debbie DeMuria and Rebecca Deans-Rowe. “The intent of this article is to honor all who are...
Shrewsbury police log, Oct. 21 edition
12:44 p.m. Meadowsweet Rd. Well-being check. 2:08 p.m. Pinedale Rd. Dispute. 4:46 p.m. Hancock St. Medical call. 6:08 p.m. Westview Ave. Suspicious person/MV. 6:24 p.m. Grace Ave. Dispute. 7:17 p.m. Old Brook Rd. Suspicious person/MV. 7:56 p.m. Main St./North Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV. 9:39 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV. 10:17 p.m....
Town Meeting rejects article to acquire land near former Beal
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury Town Meeting members gathered for Town Meeting on Oct. 17. However, members rejected two articles – one of which would have amended the dog control law and another which would have acquired a parcel near the former Beal. Dog control law amendment. Town Manager Kevin...
Marlborough police log, Oct. 21 edition
8:22 a.m. Doble Engineering/Felton St. MVA with injuries. 9:16 a.m. Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel/BPRW. MVA property damage only. 9:33 a.m. Rt85 Connector. MVA property damage only. 10:46 a.m. Main Street Bank/Granger Blvd. Fraud/forgery. 11:07 a.m. Main Street Bank/Granger Blvd. Harassment. 11:52 a.m. Lincoln St. Disturbance. 1:04 p.m. Arrested, Paul...
Marlborough Democrats to conduct food drive
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Democratic City Committee (MDCC) will hold its fall collection drive of food, personal items, and funds to benefit the Marlborough Community Cupboard on Saturday, Oct. 22, rain or shine. MDCC conducts four drives each year. “I want to thank our residents for the outpouring of...
Westborough library project fails 2/3 vote
WESTBOROUGH – The latest chapter on the library renovation project has closed – for now. Article 15, which would have appropriated $36,698,556 to fund the project, failed to gain the 2/3 vote necessary to pass. The vote was 327 to approve the article, 171 against. According to Town...
Westborough Town Meeting: Articles 8-14
Shelby Marshall of the Select Board presented Article 8, $21,838 to fund union contracts for the Police Department. Article 8 passes, 362-97. Select Board member Patrick Welch presented Article 9, $8,781 to pay a shortfall in its FY2023 assessment for Assabet Valley Regional Vocational School. Article 9 passes, 417-41. Marshall...
Boundary Street, Senior Center among potential dog park locations
NORTHBOROUGH – Local dogs are one step closer to getting a park in Northborough. Town officials presented four options for a potential dog park during a meeting on Oct. 11, though residents voiced their support for locations on Boundary Street and Bearfoot Road near the Senior Center. “I’m a...
