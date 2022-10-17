ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Final Missouri teacher shortage commission recommendations focus on pay

After months of meetings and studies, a Missouri commission on the state’s teacher shortage has come to a consensus: Teachers need more money. The Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission presented its recommendations to the state’s board of education Tuesday. The first was to raise starting teacher salaries from $25,000 to $38,000 annually and to require annual reviews to make sure the salaries remain competitive. Missouri’s minimum teacher salary has not been updated since 2005.
Programs Target Improving Economic Security for Missouri Families

Part Three of a Three-Part Series on Community Partnerships in Missouri. Missouri has made strides in recent years when it comes to the economic stability of families, but advocates stressed there is more work to be done. Missouri ranks 18th for economic well-being in the latest Kids Count Data Book,...
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Missouri

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records

Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
USDA’s Livestock Assistance Program Hopes to Help Kansas, Missouri Ranchers Deal with Drought

UNDATED (HPM) – The drought affecting Kansas and Missouri has been severe enough to activate a livestock assistance program in many counties. Harvest Public Media reports that the program helps ranchers whose pastures have dried out. Ranchers in most of the counties in Kansas and half of Missouri’s counties have become eligible for the USDA’s livestock forage program, which makes cash payments to ranchers in counties affected by severe drought.
What is a constitutional convention? And is it time for one in Missouri?

Toward the bottom of the Nov. 8 ballot, Missourians will find a question asking whether they would like to call a convention to amend the state’s constitution. Thanks to a state law, that question must be asked every 20 years. But what exactly is a state constitutional convention? And why would Missourians vote for it?
Missouri: Deer Firearm Season

The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
OLATHE, KS

