Read full article on original website
Related
krcu.org
Final Missouri teacher shortage commission recommendations focus on pay
After months of meetings and studies, a Missouri commission on the state’s teacher shortage has come to a consensus: Teachers need more money. The Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission presented its recommendations to the state’s board of education Tuesday. The first was to raise starting teacher salaries from $25,000 to $38,000 annually and to require annual reviews to make sure the salaries remain competitive. Missouri’s minimum teacher salary has not been updated since 2005.
krcu.org
Programs Target Improving Economic Security for Missouri Families
Part Three of a Three-Part Series on Community Partnerships in Missouri. Missouri has made strides in recent years when it comes to the economic stability of families, but advocates stressed there is more work to be done. Missouri ranks 18th for economic well-being in the latest Kids Count Data Book,...
mycouriertribune.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Missouri
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
5 Missouri destinations make TripSavvy’s 2022 Editors’ Choice list
ST. LOUIS – Missouri had five places listed on TripSavvy’s new 2022 Editors’ Choice Awards. TripSavvy broke down their lists into 18 different categories and then broke them down further into regions. Places in Missouri made it onto the list in four different categories. Johnson’s Shut-Ins State...
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Herald & Review
Radioactive contamination discovered inside an elementary school in Missouri
The school is situated near an old WWII-era uranium production site. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Judge Dismisses Schmitt’s Lawsuit Against School Board Non-Profit
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (MISSOURINET) – A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson reports.
Kait 8
Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.
adastraradio.com
USDA’s Livestock Assistance Program Hopes to Help Kansas, Missouri Ranchers Deal with Drought
UNDATED (HPM) – The drought affecting Kansas and Missouri has been severe enough to activate a livestock assistance program in many counties. Harvest Public Media reports that the program helps ranchers whose pastures have dried out. Ranchers in most of the counties in Kansas and half of Missouri’s counties have become eligible for the USDA’s livestock forage program, which makes cash payments to ranchers in counties affected by severe drought.
KYTV
Federal prosecutors accuse state of Missouri employee of stealing $140,000 in unemployment funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A state of Missouri employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives, and others. According to the indictment, Vicky Hefner, 63, of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work...
Secretary of State proposes rule to restrict ‘obscene’ books at Missouri libraries
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a new rule that would require libraries to distinguish which books are age-appropriate for children. The post Secretary of State proposes rule to restrict ‘obscene’ books at Missouri libraries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Saint Luke’s closing two more community hospitals in Johnson County
Saint Luke's Health System plans to close two community hospital locations in Shawnee and Olathe by the end of the year.
missouribusinessalert.com
What is a constitutional convention? And is it time for one in Missouri?
Toward the bottom of the Nov. 8 ballot, Missourians will find a question asking whether they would like to call a convention to amend the state’s constitution. Thanks to a state law, that question must be asked every 20 years. But what exactly is a state constitutional convention? And why would Missourians vote for it?
KCTV 5
6 students, 2 adults taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Longfellow Elementary
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple students and adults were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak was reported at Longfellow Elementary School. The Kansas City Fire Department said students complained of not feeling well, and first responders noted carbon monoxide levels were present. Several people...
Most of Missouri’s Land is Owned By One Company
When you think of a massive amount of land you probably assume which celebrity has the most but in Missouri, it's not a celebrity that owns the majority of the land but a foundation. Once owned by Leo and Kay Drey the Pioneer Forest is located in the heart of...
921news.com
Missouri: Deer Firearm Season
The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
KMBC.com
Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
Comments / 0