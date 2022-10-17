After months of meetings and studies, a Missouri commission on the state’s teacher shortage has come to a consensus: Teachers need more money. The Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission presented its recommendations to the state’s board of education Tuesday. The first was to raise starting teacher salaries from $25,000 to $38,000 annually and to require annual reviews to make sure the salaries remain competitive. Missouri’s minimum teacher salary has not been updated since 2005.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO