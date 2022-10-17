Read full article on original website
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Lansing car wash transforms into ‘Tunnel of Terror’
The “Tunnel of Terror” will give you plenty of scares and leave your car fresh and squeaky clean.
Man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan campground
Deputies say that the death is believed to have been accidental.
WLNS
2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son
On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her teenage son were found unresponsive in their home on Elsinore Drive near South Minges Road on the south side of Battle Creek. (Oct. 17, 2022) 2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son. On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her...
Drug recovery coach says MI drug bust highlights opioid crisis
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the last five years, Katlin Powell has been helping people start their drug addiction recovery journey. But before she could help others, she said she faced many of the same challenges. “I was homeless when I was on drugs. I was with a bad man. Now, I have an amazing […]
Michigan groups hope to decriminalize mushrooms, other drugs
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana has been legal in Michigan for years. Now a group of people is hoping other types of drugs could be next. “This is kind of the culmination of a few years’ work,” said Myc Williams, Director of Michigan Innovative for Community Healing. The group Decriminalize Nature Michigan came together at […]
WILX-TV
Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
WLNS
Chatfield under investigation for 'criminal enterprise'
10-18 Dixon on why she thinks she should be governor. Sosebee talks releasing officer-involved shooting …. On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her teenage son were found unresponsive in their home on Elsinore Drive near South Minges Road on the south side of Battle Creek. (Oct. 17, 2022) Mobile...
clarkstonnews.com
After 40 years, Springfield tank on move
A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
wsgw.com
Police Identifiy US-127 Chain Reaction Crash Victim
A man killed on US-127 in a Monday morning crash has been identified. 33-year-old Joshua Davis of Shepherd died after being struck by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing after his Ford Focus struck a deer on the highway. Davis reportedly exited his vehicle and was struck when the woman attempted to swerve to miss his disabled vehicle. The lights on Davis’ car were not working after the deer crash and conditions at the time were dark and misty preventing the woman from seeing him. She was taken to a nearby emergency room for evaluation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man charged with 1st degree murder of Swartz Creek man
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich – A Michigan man was charged with 1st degree murder after pleading guilty to killing, mutilating and cannibalizing a college student from Swartz Creek in 2019. Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September to stabbing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in his back, slitting his throat, hanging him by...
Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
Man pleads in 2019 Battle Creek death
A man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter of a 27-year-old father during a robbery in 2019.
Man sent to prison for selling counterfeit sports cards
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A Norton Shores man was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 2 ½ years in federal prison for selling counterfeit sports cards. Bryan Alan Kennert, 57, who pleaded guilty to eight counts of wire fraud, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou in Lansing.
Lansing police need help in solving cold case homicide
The Lansing Police Department needs help solving a 2004 homicide and finding two men with warrants.
Sheriff: Scammer calling Ingham residents and asking for money
According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, scammers are calling Ingham residents and claiming to be Captain Andy Daenzer. The scammer will then ask for payment to remove a warrant or something similar.
‘I don’t put a lot of faith in those numbers’ LPD chief reacts to FBI report on rising crime
Chief Ellery Sosebee and his department's main focus is transparency with locals.
Lansing police explain 10-day wait for shooting video
Though releasing the video is not traditional, Sosebee believed it needed to be done.
Errol, a gentle boy, needs a new home
Errol is three-years-old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
‘Scared I’d lose my baby’: Newborn given wrong drug at Greenville hospital
A newborn was given the wrong medicine at a hospital in Greenville. His mom is trying to make sure it won't happen again.
