Lansing, MI

WLNS

2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son

On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her teenage son were found unresponsive in their home on Elsinore Drive near South Minges Road on the south side of Battle Creek. (Oct. 17, 2022) 2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son. On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WLNS

Drug recovery coach says MI drug bust highlights opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the last five years, Katlin Powell has been helping people start their drug addiction recovery journey. But before she could help others, she said she faced many of the same challenges. “I was homeless when I was on drugs. I was with a bad man. Now, I have an amazing […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan groups hope to decriminalize mushrooms, other drugs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana has been legal in Michigan for years. Now a group of people is hoping other types of drugs could be next. “This is kind of the culmination of a few years’ work,” said Myc Williams, Director of Michigan Innovative for Community Healing. The group Decriminalize Nature Michigan came together at […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit

PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Chatfield under investigation for 'criminal enterprise'

BATTLE CREEK, MI
clarkstonnews.com

After 40 years, Springfield tank on move

A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
wsgw.com

Police Identifiy US-127 Chain Reaction Crash Victim

A man killed on US-127 in a Monday morning crash has been identified. 33-year-old Joshua Davis of Shepherd died after being struck by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing after his Ford Focus struck a deer on the highway. Davis reportedly exited his vehicle and was struck when the woman attempted to swerve to miss his disabled vehicle. The lights on Davis’ car were not working after the deer crash and conditions at the time were dark and misty preventing the woman from seeing him. She was taken to a nearby emergency room for evaluation.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan man charged with 1st degree murder of Swartz Creek man

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich – A Michigan man was charged with 1st degree murder after pleading guilty to killing, mutilating and cannibalizing a college student from Swartz Creek in 2019. Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September to stabbing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in his back, slitting his throat, hanging him by...
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
WLNS

Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
LANSING, MI

