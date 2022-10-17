ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

WLOX

Moss Point School District making push for greater gains

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave. So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one. Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the...
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Judicial candidates speak to voters in Gulfport

The countdown to Election Day continues, now just three weeks away from the Harrison County Congressional and Judicial elections. Four judicial candidates spoke to voters at the Isiah Fredericks Community Center tonight. Running for Circuit Court Judge Re-election Judge Lisa Dodson faces against Judge Stephen Maggio on the ballot serving...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Crime Stoppers holds annual state conference in Biloxi

Crime Stoppers hosted its annual state conference at the Golden Nugget for law enforcement and citizens to come together to get additional training when it comes to fighting crime. Bill Allen traveled from Tupelo to Biloxi, along with 50 other people from across the state, to get training and more...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Vancleave

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, around 3:30 P.M. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WJTV 12

Officer-involved shooting reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County. Investigators said the shooting, which involved the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. Once the investigation has been completed, MBI will share their findings […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Carnival rides light up the sky at the Jackson County fair

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A large attraction is open for business in Jackson County. Hundreds are making their way to the fairgrounds for a week of fun. Carnival rides light the sky in Pascagoula. The Jackson County Fair is back with fan favorites. ”I have a lot of memories with...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Suspect in Jackson County carjacking identified, charged

A suspect involved in a carjacking that led to a pursuit through Jackson County has been identified and charged. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook of Hancock County was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail. Cook is charged with armed robbery, armed carjacking, possession...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

IMMS released Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles

The cold weather didn’t stop people from flocking to the beach in Biloxi this morning to watch as IMMS released five more Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles. Kemp’s Ridleys are the most endangered sea turtles in the world. These had all been approved to be released after being nursed back to health.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Teens killed in accident in Hurley will have joint funeral

Best friends who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle accident will have a joint funeral on Saturday. Heritage Funeral Home is handling arrangements for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, both 16. The girls died after their car left the road, went down an embankment on Highway 613 and hit...
HURLEY, MS
wxxv25.com

Trunk or treat events leading up to Halloween

We’re less than two weeks away from Halloween, and leading up to the big night are trunk or treat events all over South Mississippi. Some already have passed, but here are events we know about:. October 18. Diamondhead Trunk or Treat, The Club at Diamondhead, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber ‘Speed Networking Event’

In honor of this week being Chamber of Commerce Week, News 25 attended the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber’s event called ‘Speed Networking.’. The event is created to help people interact with others to exchange information and develop professional contacts in a quick manner. Before attending, people were asked...
BILOXI, MS
WPMI

Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
HURLEY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulf Coast Equality Fest takes place this weekend in Biloxi

To celebrate the LGBTQ community, the Gulf Coast Equality Council is gearing up for Equality Fest this weekend. Saturday’s event will include arts and crafts along with food vendors. It will be a family event, complete with bounce houses and balloon animals for the kids. More than a dozen...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Music makers of Biloxi highlighted at the 16th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour

Ahead of Halloween, a Biloxi tradition brings the community to the cemetery. The 16th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour highlights music makers of Biloxi. With ten different reenactments, guests get to hear, sing, laugh, and reminisce those of the past. Biloxi classics like the Rockin’ Rebels kept the crowd on...
BILOXI, MS

