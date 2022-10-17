Read full article on original website
WLOX
Moss Point School District making push for greater gains
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave. So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one. Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the...
wxxv25.com
Blue Ribbon Fair returns to the Jackson County Fairgrounds
The Blue Ribbon Fair is a century old tradition in Jackson County. The last day to check it out is this Sunday, the 23rd. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at the fairgrounds with more.
wxxv25.com
Judicial candidates speak to voters in Gulfport
The countdown to Election Day continues, now just three weeks away from the Harrison County Congressional and Judicial elections. Four judicial candidates spoke to voters at the Isiah Fredericks Community Center tonight. Running for Circuit Court Judge Re-election Judge Lisa Dodson faces against Judge Stephen Maggio on the ballot serving...
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula City Council grants special use permit to cannabis facility
The City of Pascagoula held a city council meeting today where a new facility was granted a special use permit. After a unanimous vote, the Pascagoula City Council approved the request for a special use permit to allow operation of a new cannabis cultivation facility. The new facility, located at...
wxxv25.com
Crime Stoppers holds annual state conference in Biloxi
Crime Stoppers hosted its annual state conference at the Golden Nugget for law enforcement and citizens to come together to get additional training when it comes to fighting crime. Bill Allen traveled from Tupelo to Biloxi, along with 50 other people from across the state, to get training and more...
wxxv25.com
MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Vancleave
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, around 3:30 P.M. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their...
Officer-involved shooting reported in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County. Investigators said the shooting, which involved the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. Once the investigation has been completed, MBI will share their findings […]
wxxv25.com
Work to begin on new beer garden north of Harbor View Café in Long Beach
Former Mayor and owner of Harbor View Café Robert Bass is getting ready to break ground on a new and exciting project in Long Beach. Bass is building a beer garden, located on the property just north of his café. He’s owned the property for a while, but...
WLOX
Carnival rides light up the sky at the Jackson County fair
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A large attraction is open for business in Jackson County. Hundreds are making their way to the fairgrounds for a week of fun. Carnival rides light the sky in Pascagoula. The Jackson County Fair is back with fan favorites. ”I have a lot of memories with...
wxxv25.com
Suspect in Jackson County carjacking identified, charged
A suspect involved in a carjacking that led to a pursuit through Jackson County has been identified and charged. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook of Hancock County was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail. Cook is charged with armed robbery, armed carjacking, possession...
wxxv25.com
IMMS released Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles
The cold weather didn’t stop people from flocking to the beach in Biloxi this morning to watch as IMMS released five more Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles. Kemp’s Ridleys are the most endangered sea turtles in the world. These had all been approved to be released after being nursed back to health.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunshots in Grand Bay following homecoming tradition leave significant damage
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has a first-hand account of what happened in Grand Bay earlier this month. Someone opened fire on a group of teens out rolling toilet paper through yards. One person’s truck was hit by gunfire, so badly he had to replace the whole door.
wxxv25.com
Teens killed in accident in Hurley will have joint funeral
Best friends who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle accident will have a joint funeral on Saturday. Heritage Funeral Home is handling arrangements for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, both 16. The girls died after their car left the road, went down an embankment on Highway 613 and hit...
wxxv25.com
Trunk or treat events leading up to Halloween
We’re less than two weeks away from Halloween, and leading up to the big night are trunk or treat events all over South Mississippi. Some already have passed, but here are events we know about:. October 18. Diamondhead Trunk or Treat, The Club at Diamondhead, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
Black Lives Matter: Family Of Jaheim McMillan’s Family Demanding Release Of Body Camera Video From Fatal Shooting
Jaheim McMillan’s family demands release of body camera video of the fatal shooting outside of a local convenience store
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber ‘Speed Networking Event’
In honor of this week being Chamber of Commerce Week, News 25 attended the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber’s event called ‘Speed Networking.’. The event is created to help people interact with others to exchange information and develop professional contacts in a quick manner. Before attending, people were asked...
WPMI
Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
wxxv25.com
Gulf Coast Equality Fest takes place this weekend in Biloxi
To celebrate the LGBTQ community, the Gulf Coast Equality Council is gearing up for Equality Fest this weekend. Saturday’s event will include arts and crafts along with food vendors. It will be a family event, complete with bounce houses and balloon animals for the kids. More than a dozen...
wxxv25.com
Driver killed in accident on I-10 near County Farm Road is identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened overnight on I-10. The accident happened about 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the County Farm Road exit. Two tractor trailer rigs were involved. One driver died and the other was taken to a local hospital. Harrison County Coroner...
wxxv25.com
Music makers of Biloxi highlighted at the 16th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour
Ahead of Halloween, a Biloxi tradition brings the community to the cemetery. The 16th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour highlights music makers of Biloxi. With ten different reenactments, guests get to hear, sing, laugh, and reminisce those of the past. Biloxi classics like the Rockin’ Rebels kept the crowd on...
